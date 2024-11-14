As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Crosby Nick never fails.
ConnectionsPuzzle #523🟨🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟪🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪
Where was yesterdays Nick ?
Who are you, my teacher?!Full disclosure - fucked it up completely. Didnt get a single line. Did copy it but obviously got distracted and never posted it on here (sounds a bit sus doesnt it!).
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.04]