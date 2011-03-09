« previous next »
Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 111526 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3400 on: August 26, 2024, 02:02:55 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #442
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩



Spoiler
Id not heard of a whiff either 
[close]

Spoiler
  I also spotted 3 round things  but didnt guess lifesaver  , I assume they mean a rubber ring?
[close]
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3401 on: August 26, 2024, 08:57:43 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #442
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
Would never have got the fourth golf clue. Had to get the footwear clue to work it out
[close]
Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3402 on: August 26, 2024, 08:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 26, 2024, 02:02:55 pm
Connections
Puzzle #442
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩



Spoiler
Id not heard of a whiff either 
[close]

Spoiler
  I also spotted 3 round things  but didnt guess lifesaver  , I assume they mean a rubber ring?
[close]

Spoiler
polo mints are called lifesavers in America.
[close]
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3403 on: August 26, 2024, 09:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on August 26, 2024, 08:58:41 pm
Spoiler
polo mints are called lifesavers in America.
[close]

Spoiler
They are called Lifesavers because of their likeness to life belts/preservers

https://letslookagain.com/2015/03/polo/

[close]
Offline Rob K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3404 on: August 27, 2024, 05:37:20 am »
Connections
Puzzle #443
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3405 on: August 27, 2024, 07:28:09 am »
Connections
Puzzle #443
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3406 on: August 27, 2024, 07:52:27 am »
Connections
Puzzle #443
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3407 on: August 27, 2024, 07:55:37 am »
Connections
Puzzle #443
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟪🟩🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3408 on: August 27, 2024, 08:07:19 am »
Connections
Puzzle #443
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3409 on: August 27, 2024, 08:29:33 am »
Connections
Puzzle #443
🟨🟩🟪🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Picked the red herring and it made for a nice colourful row.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3410 on: August 27, 2024, 10:35:01 am »
Load of shite today.

Connections
Puzzle #443
🟨🟩🟪🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟩🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Looked like I went for the same NBA teams red herring as Ray. Just about stumbled on the barber shop one and then knew there was a card connection but apart from baseball and tarot was guessing slightly. Magic I guess is obvious but what are set cards?
[close]
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3411 on: August 27, 2024, 10:54:26 am »
Connections
Puzzle #443
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟩🟪
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Spotted the card and barbershop ones but couldn't quite figure out the 4. Green passed me by completely for ages for some reason.
[close]
Offline Rob K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3412 on: August 28, 2024, 06:22:00 am »
Connections
Puzzle #444
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3413 on: August 28, 2024, 07:19:09 am »
Connections
Puzzle #444
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3414 on: August 28, 2024, 08:05:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #444
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3415 on: August 28, 2024, 08:28:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #444
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3416 on: August 28, 2024, 08:55:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #444
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3417 on: August 28, 2024, 10:26:47 am »
Connections
Puzzle #444
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Istanbul
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3418 on: August 28, 2024, 04:21:21 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #444
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3419 on: Yesterday at 07:43:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #445
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟨🟦
🟨🟪🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟪


Made a right arse of that one
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3420 on: Yesterday at 08:13:09 am »
Connections
Puzzle #445
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟪

Nowhere near today.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3421 on: Yesterday at 08:17:55 am »
Connections
Puzzle #445
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟦
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟦🟨

gave up in the end

Spoiler
I knew there was a college called Howard so figured that for a category but didn't know any others
[close]
Online Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3422 on: Yesterday at 08:23:21 am »
Connections
Puzzle #445
🟪🟨🟨🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Good challenge today
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3423 on: Yesterday at 08:57:35 am »
Spoiler
struggled today with American shite
[close]

Connections
Puzzle #445
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Rob K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3424 on: Yesterday at 09:36:27 am »
Connections
Puzzle #445
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦


If I hadnt of fluked the purple on the first guess,  I dont think Id have done half as well.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3425 on: Yesterday at 11:39:54 am »
Connections
Puzzle #445
🟩🟪🟦🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
Was really struggling until I saw Gamble, Johnson and Noble and managed to cobble that together. Would never have got the university one but just went with them as they all looked like surnames. Dont think Id have ever got the piano one either so all in all, very lucky!
[close]
Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3426 on: Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #445
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Very American.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 07:08:53 am »
Connections
Puzzle #446
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Offline Rob K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 07:09:33 am »
Connections
Puzzle #446
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3429 on: Today at 07:54:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #446
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3430 on: Today at 08:12:11 am »
Connections
Puzzle #446
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3431 on: Today at 08:40:04 am »
Connections
Puzzle #446
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3432 on: Today at 08:58:28 am »
Connections
Puzzle #446
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3433 on: Today at 09:30:37 am »
Connections
Puzzle #446
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3434 on: Today at 03:12:22 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #446
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
