Crosby Nick never fails.
Its all about winning shiny things.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Connections Puzzle #367🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪🟩🟩🟩🟩I was in the same boat as Alan_x with this one
Dont understand what that blue category means.Connections Puzzle #368🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪
Connections Puzzle #368🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟪🟪a hard one todaySpoilerI thought TOP might be it, Top Cat, hat, that and err button. after that it waas cluthching at straws [close]
