Crosby Nick never fails.
Its all about winning shiny things.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
SpoilerYou hear stat all the time in American media in a medical setting[close]
Fair enough - not the kind of thing I watch so never heard it.
Exactly like Kenny said! Connections Puzzle #357🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟦🟪🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪Spoiler Presume Buffalo and Phoenix were your two? Thought that was too obvious at first and then after some proper guesses, picked the next two that most sounded like they could be place names. The digs category was quite clever, but too difficult for me![close]
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]