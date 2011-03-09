« previous next »
Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 65254 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2800 on: May 21, 2024, 08:40:17 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 21, 2024, 07:46:52 am
Connections
Puzzle #345
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
kept including pocket in snooker/billiards/pool group.
[close]

Spoiler
I got lucky that I never spotted that sword until later
[close]
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2801 on: May 21, 2024, 08:41:49 am »
Connections
Puzzle #345
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2802 on: May 21, 2024, 10:11:45 am »
Oops

Connections
Puzzle #345
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟩🟪🟨

Spoiler
Drove me snooker loopy that one! Just assumed pocket was part of the snooker/billiard/pool connection. All downhill from there!
[close]
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2803 on: May 22, 2024, 04:48:38 am »
Connections
Puzzle #346
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
[pure guess with whip being the 4th of the green choice, never heard that used as a term for car , guessing its an Americanism]
[close]
Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2804 on: May 22, 2024, 06:32:11 am »
Connections
Puzzle #346
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2805 on: May 22, 2024, 06:33:36 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on May 22, 2024, 04:48:38 am
Connections
Puzzle #346
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
[pure guess with whip being the 4th of the green choice, never heard that used as a term for car , guessing its an Americanism]
[close]

Spoiler
Ive heard in an American series - cant remember which now. Will probably catch a few out.
[close]
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2806 on: May 22, 2024, 08:30:49 am »
Connections
Puzzle #346
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

I was the same as lfc19 on that last green one. Never heard of it.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2807 on: May 22, 2024, 10:41:32 am »
Connections
Puzzle #346
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟦
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟩🟩

Spoiler
I honestly knew all the categories, but only 3 in each. This says more about the board designer than it does me. Pile o shite
[close]
Offline Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2808 on: May 22, 2024, 11:58:29 am »
Connections
Puzzle #346
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦��🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2809 on: May 22, 2024, 03:51:28 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #346
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 04:35:45 am »
Connections
Puzzle #347
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 08:37:45 am »
Connections
Puzzle #347
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 12:00:21 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #347
🟪🟪🟪🟨
🟦🟪🟪🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟩🟩

Spoiler
Tricky Spotted the words that were made up of two words but didnt realise it was greetings related so kept including leverage in there. Dont think Id have got the newspaper one at all.
[close]
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 12:06:45 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #347
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Made a silly mistake on yellow, a good board today
[close]

Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 04:30:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #348
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
