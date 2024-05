Connections

Puzzle #341

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟪🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟦🟪🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪



Didnt have a clue after the first two. Yeah blue was crap. Purple is something Im disappointed not to see.