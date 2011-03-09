« previous next »
Re: Only connect...
Quote from: rob1966 on May  4, 2024, 09:24:22 am
Connections
Puzzle #328
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Anyone playing strands?  https://www.nytimes.com/games/strands


Yes mate , been playing it for a while now, ever since Claire put up a link , some of the themes are a bit weird some days but its quite enjoyable to do
Re: Only connect...
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on May  4, 2024, 03:26:02 pm

Yes mate , been playing it for a while now, ever since Claire put up a link , some of the themes are a bit weird some days but its quite enjoyable to do

I missed that.

I only found it last week by accident as I scrolled down the page on the NYT website
Re: Only connect...
Connections
Puzzle #329
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪



Got lucky with the green one today which gave me the purple
Re: Only connect...
Connections
Puzzle #329
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟩🟩


Load of bollocks.
I eventually got the movie one by accident. Thought the group was adding re as a prefix. The bagel one can fuck off as well everything? Really?
Re: Only connect...
Connections
Puzzle #329
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩��🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Re: Only connect...
Connections
Puzzle #329
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Only connect...
Too hungover for that shit.

Connections
Puzzle #329
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟩🟩
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨
Ill leave it till I get back from the match with a few beers in me, level the playing field a bit

Alans fail is a concern  :o
Re: Only connect...
Connections
Puzzle #329
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Connections
Puzzle #329
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟪🟩🟪🟩
🟪🟪🟩🟪

OK start but then got distracted by the Snooker
Re: Only connect...
Connections
Puzzle #330
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
