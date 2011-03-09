« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 60216 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,445
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2600 on: April 27, 2024, 10:21:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #321
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦��🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,904
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2601 on: April 27, 2024, 03:22:04 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #321
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,397
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 05:56:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,904
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 09:50:11 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Could have done green before yellow as I knew both answers.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,445
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪��🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,998
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 11:59:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
The Mary clue was a good one.
[close]
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 12:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:59:14 am
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
The Mary clue was a good one.
[close]
Yes really enjoyed that one
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,904
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 02:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:59:14 am
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
The Mary clue was a good one.
[close]
Spoiler
So long as its the original CCR version and not Tinas pissed up women version
[close]
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 02:46:44 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,758
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 07:10:11 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,758
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 12:05:56 am »
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 