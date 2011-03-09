Crosby Nick never fails.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Was all going so well, pleased with myself for missing the red herrings in the first two. Then, what the fuck!Connections Puzzle #285🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦Spoiler Kept begetting one away with the sports, I knew about Skeleton Bob or whatever its called. But what the hell is Breaking? Thats not a sport?! Or certainly not what we call it in the UK anyway![close]
Connections Puzzle #285🟨🟨🟦🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦Blue and purple were dumb.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.38]