Dreadful



Connections

Puzzle #272

🟦🟩🟩🟦

🟩🟦🟩🟦

🟪🟩🟦🟩

🟦🟪🟪🟪



[knew there was a sweeping statement type in there but still couldn’t get it. And all over the place with the rest. Not even a single ‘One Away’!