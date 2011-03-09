Its all about winning shiny things.
What are these and where can I do them?
SpoilerHow is American cheese a thing [close]
SpoilerIt's what you get in McDonald's, the square, thinly sliced stuff[close]
SpoilerCalling it cheese is a stretch.[close]
Crosby Nick never fails.
Connections Puzzle #262🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦SpoilerHow is American cheese a thing [close]
SpoilerSurely there must a governing body to classify cheeses, like a cheese board[close]
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
https://www.nytimes.com/games/connectionsHave you ever seen only connect, on BBC2 its the wall on there 16 words will form 4 groups of four and you have to guess the connection An example might be Narrative Flag Testimony and TeethConnected by the word false
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]