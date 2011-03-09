« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 34357 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,196
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1520 on: January 8, 2024, 08:39:05 am »
Connections
Puzzle #211
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1521 on: January 8, 2024, 08:58:50 am »
Connections
Puzzle #211
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,346
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1522 on: January 8, 2024, 08:59:35 am »
Connections
Puzzle #211
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,135
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1523 on: January 8, 2024, 09:07:47 am »
Connections
Puzzle #211
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,536
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1524 on: January 8, 2024, 12:20:55 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #211
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Could've sat until my youngest kid gives me a grandchild and I wouldn't have got that purple connection
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1525 on: January 8, 2024, 01:24:05 pm »
]Connections
Puzzle #211
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟩🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1526 on: January 9, 2024, 05:09:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #212
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,960
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1527 on: January 9, 2024, 06:31:30 am »
Connections
Puzzle #212
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟩🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1528 on: January 9, 2024, 06:55:20 am »
Connections
Puzzle #212
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,135
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1529 on: January 9, 2024, 08:14:20 am »
Connections
Puzzle #212
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1530 on: January 9, 2024, 08:15:48 am »
Connections
Puzzle #212
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,196
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1531 on: January 9, 2024, 08:49:16 am »
Connections
Puzzle #212
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wigwamdelbert

  • Well wickidd, innit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1532 on: January 9, 2024, 09:17:19 am »
Bit of a stroll today...
Connections
Puzzle #212
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Every man has a dream

Some just can't be spoken of in polite company

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,913
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1533 on: January 9, 2024, 10:37:43 am »
Connections
Puzzle #212
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟩🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,536
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1534 on: January 9, 2024, 02:05:46 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #212
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟩🟦🟦
🟩🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟩🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
Never known smoke to make anyone sneeze
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,803
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1535 on: January 9, 2024, 02:10:47 pm »
Thought I was doing great getting purple early. Seems I wasn't alone :)

Connections
Puzzle #212
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 05:07:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #213
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,960
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 06:07:03 am »
Connections
Puzzle #213
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 06:46:06 am »
Connections
Puzzle #213
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦��🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Easy one today.
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 08:30:13 am »
Connections
Puzzle #213
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,196
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 08:30:46 am »
Connections
Puzzle #213
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,135
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 09:01:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #213
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,536
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 09:03:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #213
🟪🟪🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,346
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 09:20:39 am »
Couple of red herrings today.

Connections
Puzzle #213
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Figured out early that poker was part of the fire group, not the casino but glad I didnt make the cheese connection til the end or I might have thought grate belonged in there.
[close]
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,803
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 10:05:22 am »
Avoided the red herrings which made this a cake-walk

Connections
Puzzle #213
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 12:42:27 pm »
Fucked it up
Connections
Puzzle #213
🟩🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟩🟪
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,536
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 12:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:20:39 am
Couple of red herrings today.

Connections
Puzzle #213
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Figured out early that poker was part of the fire group, not the casino but glad I didnt make the cheese connection til the end or I might have thought grate belonged in there.
[close]
That was the mistake I made.
Spoiler
Never heard of crumbling cheese
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 01:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:45:00 pm
That was the mistake I made.
Spoiler
Never heard of crumbling cheese
[close]

Spoiler
Do you never eat Feta?
[close]
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,536
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1548 on: Yesterday at 01:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:25:04 pm
Spoiler
Do you never eat Feta?
[close]

I do. Realised after it would be something like that. Just never heard of it referred to as such.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 05:18:40 am »
Connections
Puzzle #214
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 