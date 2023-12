Spoiler

Spoiler



Connections

Puzzle #185

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟩🟩🟩

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟩🟩🟩🟩





Connections

Puzzle #185

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟩🟩🟩

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟩🟩🟩🟩

I had no clue.I had the three obvious 'yield' connections but couldn't see a third - tried 'cough' as a guess. I'd also seen the four '-ough' words left but didn't think it would be that obvious... had no choice but to give it a go.Never heard of saying 'uncle' to mean 'I give' (as Connections puts it