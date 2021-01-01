SpoilerI wonder if scat will catch people out? [close]
Crosby Nick never fails.
Connections Puzzle #169🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦SpoilerI wonder if scat will catch people out? [close]
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Spoiler Got caught out by scat initially then remembered Scatman and knew it had something to do with singing[close]
Spoiler Scatman John was on TOTP 1990 on BBC 4 the other day, so that made that group make sense. The missus didn't watch it and took the other meaning from it. Dirty cow [close]
Beeee Bap Bap Baddap BoBap Bap Baddap Bo1995 I reckon.
Yes, that's probably right. They had Black Grape and McAlmont & Butler on it as well. Good times
