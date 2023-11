Spoiler

Spotted 3 cars but by process of elimination added Ram (and had a feeling I've heard of them). Next one came to me pretty easily then. Knew Survivor and Catfish were TV shows, and thought Alone was, too. The wrong spelling of 'Batchelor' made me think that could be a 4th (I didn't know this was another word the Americans can't spell properly). Then '- pad' hit me.