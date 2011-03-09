Spoiler

When I was pondering Russian, I thought about 'Black Russian' then moved on. Didn't get the connection until I'd done the first two lines and 'Mule' was next to 'Russian' and I set off to see if any others fit into 'cocktails' - didn't think so deeply as to get precisely 'vodka cocktails'.



When just the last line was left I went "Ah, this is chips, innit?"



My first connection though on the whole thing was types of shoes, with mule, wedge and flip-flop. Just glad I couldn't find a fourth that could have fit!



