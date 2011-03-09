« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 13880 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,542
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #480 on: October 13, 2023, 12:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 13, 2023, 12:42:24 pm
Spoiler
Ive not heard of Lima beans (and not sure on Pinto) so for me Lima was one of 5 L named cities so took me a couple of goes to work that one out.
[close]

That I'd heard of both was an advantage, I guess  :D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #481 on: October 13, 2023, 02:02:40 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #124
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 04:30:47 am »
Connections
Puzzle #125
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,581
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 06:41:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #125
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,853
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 08:05:50 am »
Connections
Puzzle #125
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,490
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:35:10 am »
First perfect one on a while.

Connections
Puzzle #125
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,635
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 09:41:05 am »
Connections
Puzzle #125
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Really easy today after I've struggled the last few days.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,424
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:53:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #125
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,239
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:55:19 am »
Connections
Puzzle #125
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,459
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 10:14:13 am »
Pissed about with the yellow line but on the whole easy today.

Connections
Puzzle #125
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,542
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 10:27:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #125
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 01:55:05 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #125
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Got there in the end
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 01:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:14:13 am
Pissed about with the yellow line but on the whole easy today.

Connections
Puzzle #125
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

I also lost a few lives on yellow. So was also pissed off   ;)
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,459
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 04:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:56:58 pm
I also lost a few lives on yellow. So was also pissed off   ;)

Isn't using the phrase 'pissed' instead of 'pissed off' acceptable Kenneth? :)
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 06:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:47:15 pm
Isn't using the phrase 'pissed' instead of 'pissed off' acceptable Kenneth? :)

Only if you were suggesting you were drunk Peter
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,459
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 08:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:49:39 pm
Only if you were suggesting you were drunk Peter

I did have a hangover mate :)
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #496 on: Today at 05:52:45 am »
Connections
Puzzle #126
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 