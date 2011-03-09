« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 11953 times)

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,282
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #360 on: October 3, 2023, 11:30:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #114
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,488
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #361 on: October 3, 2023, 11:31:15 am »
I found that very straightforward today

Connections 
Puzzle #114
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #362 on: October 3, 2023, 08:38:40 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #114
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Same - dead easy that one.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,540
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #363 on: October 4, 2023, 05:51:33 am »
Connections
Puzzle #115
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

A couple of very American clues.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,533
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #364 on: October 4, 2023, 08:14:56 am »
Connections
Puzzle #115
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Far too American again.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,782
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #365 on: October 4, 2023, 08:36:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #115
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,188
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #366 on: October 4, 2023, 09:05:09 am »
Connections
Puzzle #115
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Stupid Americanisms
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,382
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #367 on: October 4, 2023, 09:25:16 am »
Connections
Puzzle #115
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,425
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #368 on: October 4, 2023, 09:28:48 am »
Good fun today.  Lots of possibilities for a couple of connections.

Connections
Puzzle #115
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #369 on: October 4, 2023, 11:23:35 am »
Connections
Puzzle #115
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
what sort of food is a lifesaver?
[close]

Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,382
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #370 on: October 4, 2023, 11:44:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  4, 2023, 11:23:35 am

Spoiler
what sort of food is a lifesaver?
[close]

Spoiler
I think they're like fruit polos
[close]
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,124
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #371 on: October 4, 2023, 11:45:21 am »
fucked it today - just could not get the last 2 lines
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,282
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #372 on: October 4, 2023, 11:54:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #115
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Yep, remembered it was American and got there in the end.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #373 on: October 4, 2023, 12:10:16 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #115
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Found that dead easy again.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,488
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #374 on: October 4, 2023, 01:30:43 pm »
Too many red herrings, and didn't get the last line (still had to work through it once I had the explanation!)

Connections
Puzzle #115
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,540
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 06:23:06 am »
Connections
Puzzle #116
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,782
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 08:10:50 am »
Nowhere near today.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,533
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 08:16:04 am »
Failed it today. Annoyed I didn't spot purple one.

Connections
Puzzle #116
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,382
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 08:45:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #116
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

good one today
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,188
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 08:55:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #116
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Guessing a fair bit for the last 2 groups.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,282
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 09:37:34 am »
Good start then fell apart.

Connections
Puzzle #116
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟩🟩

Spoiler
Fixated on the Beatles and Stones even though I couldnt find one, let alone two to go in that group with them.

[close]
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,092
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 09:54:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #116
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟦

Fucked it today.

Spoiler
Knew beatle, flee and nat were spelt wrong, but never clicked on to aunt and just ended up guessing :butt
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,188
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 10:29:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:37:34 am


Spoiler
Fixated on the Beatles and Stones even though I couldnt find one, let alone two to go in that group with them.

[close]
Spoiler
I put Wing in there with Beatle and Stone but tried in ages to find a 4th band. Was there The Nats? The Aunts? But gave up on them and started guessing randomly after that
[close]
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,488
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:29:08 am
Spoiler
I put Wing in there with Beatle and Stone but tried in ages to find a 4th band. Was there The Nats? The Aunts? But gave up on them and started guessing randomly after that
[close]


Was going to say exactly the same thing. Decided to leave that bit and try to eliminate by other lines. The first line I got ruled out that link totally.

Spoiler
My struggle was knowing baseball teams. I thought 'Nats' might be one  :-[
[close]

Connections
Puzzle #116
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,425
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm »
It's mad this game. Some days I see you all getting it easy and I blow it.  Today I cruised it when it looked like others struggled.

Only got Purple by process of elimination though.

Spoiler
If you're not into US sports I can see how that group could have got people.   Also, I immediately thought of the Hells Angels when I saw 'Chapter' so that made that group easy
[close]

Connections
Puzzle #116
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,382
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 12:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
It's mad this game. Some days I see you all getting it easy and I blow it.  Today I cruised it when it looked like others struggled.

today needed some odd bits of knowledge and not falling into the obvious trap!
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,540
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 12:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:54:15 am
Connections
Puzzle #116
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟦

Fucked it today.

Spoiler
Knew beatle, flee and nat were spelt wrong, but never clicked on to aunt and just ended up guessing :butt
[close]

You have to say the word in an American accent.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #116
🟨🟩🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,533
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 01:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
It's mad this game. Some days I see you all getting it easy and I blow it.  Today I cruised it when it looked like others struggled.

Different minds work in different ways, so some are better at some type of connections and worse at others.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,782
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 02:37:11 pm »
I just figure that anyone who completes a day that I can't is just a nincompoop whose brain is wired the wrong way, and anyone who can't compete a day I can also happens to be a nincompoop.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 03:01:45 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #116
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Finding it dead easy now that I've started looking for Americanisms every day.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,782
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #391 on: Today at 06:11:18 am »
Connections
Puzzle #117
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Bit of a struggle.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #392 on: Today at 06:37:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #117
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 