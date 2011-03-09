Crosby Nick never fails.
Its all about winning shiny things.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Spoilerwhat sort of food is a lifesaver?[close]
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Spoiler Fixated on the Beatles and Stones even though I couldnt find one, let alone two to go in that group with them.[close]
Spoiler I put Wing in there with Beatle and Stone but tried in ages to find a 4th band. Was there The Nats? The Aunts? But gave up on them and started guessing randomly after that [close]
It's mad this game. Some days I see you all getting it easy and I blow it. Today I cruised it when it looked like others struggled.
Connections Puzzle #116🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟦🟪🟦🟪🟦🟪🟦🟪🟪🟪🟦🟪🟪🟦Fucked it today. SpoilerKnew beatle, flee and nat were spelt wrong, but never clicked on to aunt and just ended up guessing [close]
