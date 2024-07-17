The Times
July 17th, 2024
The Premier League will review the takeover of Chelsea Women by the clubs parent company to see if it complies with the rules on associated party deals and fair market value.
The transfer of ownership to Blueco 22 Midco could be worth tens of millions of pounds as a paper profit for Chelsea FC Holdings and significantly help the clubs compliance with the Premier Leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the 2023-24 season.
Chelsea declined to confirm how much income Chelsea FC Holdings registered as a result of the change of ownership. Club insiders insisted that the focus of the ownership change was to reposition the womens team as separate to the mens, and that this was not an attempt to exploit another loophole for PSR compliance.
Any associated party deal valued at more than £1million has to be approved by the Premier League, with an independent firm determining whether it is of fair market value or has been artificially inflated.
The independent valuation would be expected to compare it with other womens teams. In France, Lyons womens team, one of the most successful in recent years, has been valued at 50million (about £42million) while in the United States, where womens football is commercially more successful than the mens game, the San Diego Wave were bought for $113million (£87million). Chelseas co-owner Todd Boehly said at the Qatar Economic Forum this year that Chelsea Women is going to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.