The TimesJuly 17th, 2024The Premier League will review the takeover of Chelsea Women by the clubs parent company to see if it complies with the rules on associated party deals and fair market value.The transfer of ownership to Blueco 22 Midco could be worth tens of millions of pounds as a paper profit for Chelsea FC Holdings  and significantly help the clubs compliance with the Premier Leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the 2023-24 season.Chelsea declined to confirm how much income Chelsea FC Holdings registered as a result of the change of ownership. Club insiders insisted that the focus of the ownership change was to reposition the womens team as separate to the mens, and that this was not an attempt to exploit another loophole for PSR compliance.Any associated party deal valued at more than £1million has to be approved by the Premier League, with an independent firm determining whether it is of fair market value or has been artificially inflated.The independent valuation would be expected to compare it with other womens teams. In France, Lyons womens team, one of the most successful in recent years, has been valued at 50million (about £42million) while in the United States, where womens football is commercially more successful than the mens game, the San Diego Wave were bought for $113million (£87million). Chelseas co-owner Todd Boehly said at the Qatar Economic Forum this year that Chelsea Women is going to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.