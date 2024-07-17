« previous next »
The Chelsea stuff is in line with the rules. It's a case of updating them.

That's it.
So you can just start a company and sell something to them of a similar value to what you overspent?  Boelly owns both companies so has lost absolutely nothing...utter corruption and manipulation of the rules for their own benefit.
Quote from: Cid on September  4, 2024, 06:35:39 pm
So you can just start a company and sell something to them of a similar value to what you overspent?  Boelly owns both companies so has lost absolutely nothing...utter corruption and manipulation of the rules for their own benefit.

blame the 9 clubs who voted against making this illegal
Quote from: drmick on September  4, 2024, 06:12:16 pm
That Leicester loophole is crazy- the point of the rule was that a club would not overspend and put the club's existence at risk. Getting relegated itself is a big risk financially- and this loophole means that a club facing relegation can just go hell for leather in a January transfer window.

What would have stopped the Football League from charging them (I seem to remember this being mentioned as a threat for Everton given the Football League were 'tougher'.

Or charging them now as I expect those costs haven't gone away...?
Quote from: Anthony on September  6, 2024, 04:24:42 pm
What would have stopped the Football League from charging them (I seem to remember this being mentioned as a threat for Everton given the Football League were 'tougher'.

Or charging them now as I expect those costs haven't gone away...?

They weren't in breach of Football League rules for the accounting period in question, as they were in the Premier League at the time.

Good explanation and discussion of the whole thing here:
https://youtu.be/Xe2k_g7YY4w?si=6oTRuoFJE2AtflvM
The new football governance bill explained
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BWuJwU39NlA&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BWuJwU39NlA&amp;t</a>

The wage growth vs revenue growth is insane  :o
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:05:41 pm
My guess it's either Everton or Chelsea.

https://xcancel.com/SkySportsNews/status/1878870893092343899#m

Both.  Lots of comments talking about Arsenal too..........
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:05:41 pm
My guess it's either Everton or Chelsea.

https://xcancel.com/SkySportsNews/status/1878870893092343899#m
Dont think it will be Chelsea, the PL havent yet assessed their sale of their womens team to errrr themselves for fair market value.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:11:11 pm
Both.  Lots of comments talking about Arsenal too..........
Arsenal have over £100m in head room.
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 07:11:44 pm
Arsenal have over £100m in head room.

Thats what I thought, seemed weird.
Have Forest sorted their finances out?
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:26:45 pm
Have Forest sorted their finances out?
Havent heard anything on them being in trouble.

Newcastle are still really tight apparently, Chelsea are miles over because theyve cooked the books but the PL havent decided on fair value yet so tomorrow will be ok for them, man United might be tight but the suspicion is that theyre just ok. Leicester seem to be in the shit though

Everton?  It all depends on their interest on loans case. If they say that Everton should have counted it, they will get some kind of punishment encapsulating 3 years of figures.  Cant see it being more than a couple of points though
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 07:11:17 pm
Dont think it will be Chelsea, the PL havent yet assessed their sale of their womens team to errrr themselves for fair market value.

Sorry, what ? Wouldn't that be like us selling our U21 to ourselves?
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:41:05 pm
Sorry, what ? Wouldn't that be like us selling our U21 to ourselves?

Yes, exactly the same as that.  Specifically one company under the chelsea umbrella sold it to another.

This is allowed under PL rules for some reason (but is not allowed by uefa rules so god knows what will happen there)

Chelsea sold it to for £150m I think  now Lyons wsl team was recently sold for £45m and they are multiple womens CL winners. So fair value? I should coco
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 07:11:44 pm
Arsenal have over £100m in head room.

They are signing Harry Maguire?
The Times
July 17th, 2024

The Premier League will review the takeover of Chelsea Women by the clubs parent company to see if it complies with the rules on associated party deals and fair market value.

The transfer of ownership to Blueco 22 Midco could be worth tens of millions of pounds as a paper profit for Chelsea FC Holdings  and significantly help the clubs compliance with the Premier Leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea declined to confirm how much income Chelsea FC Holdings registered as a result of the change of ownership. Club insiders insisted that the focus of the ownership change was to reposition the womens team as separate to the mens, and that this was not an attempt to exploit another loophole for PSR compliance.

Any associated party deal valued at more than £1million has to be approved by the Premier League, with an independent firm determining whether it is of fair market value or has been artificially inflated.

The independent valuation would be expected to compare it with other womens teams. In France, Lyons womens team, one of the most successful in recent years, has been valued at 50million (about £42million) while in the United States, where womens football is commercially more successful than the mens game, the San Diego Wave were bought for $113million (£87million). Chelseas co-owner Todd Boehly said at the Qatar Economic Forum this year that Chelsea Women is going to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/chelsea-women-sale-premier-league-profit-sustainability-rules-xwqsb23mv?msockid=1040a6466f476f7b0130b2f36eef6eab
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:53:28 pm
The Times
July 17th, 2024

The Premier League will review the takeover of Chelsea Women by the clubs parent company to see if it complies with the rules on associated party deals and fair market value.

The transfer of ownership to Blueco 22 Midco could be worth tens of millions of pounds as a paper profit for Chelsea FC Holdings  and significantly help the clubs compliance with the Premier Leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea declined to confirm how much income Chelsea FC Holdings registered as a result of the change of ownership. Club insiders insisted that the focus of the ownership change was to reposition the womens team as separate to the mens, and that this was not an attempt to exploit another loophole for PSR compliance.

Any associated party deal valued at more than £1million has to be approved by the Premier League, with an independent firm determining whether it is of fair market value or has been artificially inflated.

The independent valuation would be expected to compare it with other womens teams. In France, Lyons womens team, one of the most successful in recent years, has been valued at 50million (about £42million) while in the United States, where womens football is commercially more successful than the mens game, the San Diego Wave were bought for $113million (£87million). Chelseas co-owner Todd Boehly said at the Qatar Economic Forum this year that Chelsea Women is going to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/chelsea-women-sale-premier-league-profit-sustainability-rules-xwqsb23mv?msockid=1040a6466f476f7b0130b2f36eef6eab


The 'fair market value' shouldn't even be a consideration here, given they sold it to themselves.

Surely the PL made a provision about not being able to count income for PSR when you sell assets to yourself (or an associated company)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:48:17 pm

The 'fair market value' shouldn't even be a consideration here, given they sold it to themselves.

Surely the PL made a provision about not being able to count income for PSR when you sell assets to yourself (or an associated company)
No, they didnt.
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:05:41 pm
My guess it's either Everton or Chelsea.

https://xcancel.com/SkySportsNews/status/1878870893092343899#m

Love how quickly Newcastle fans convinced themselves they're poor little Newcastle fighting against the big bad cartel once they got taken over. All you see everywhere is them piping up about the Sly Six and how hard done to they are by comparison blah blah blah.
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:05:41 pm
My guess it's either Everton or Chelsea.

https://xcancel.com/SkySportsNews/status/1878870893092343899#m

Alan Myers(Everton based journalist) says Everton will not be hit with anything.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:55:16 pm
Alan Myers(Everton based journalist) says Everton will not be hit with anything.
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 10:39:36 pm
;D
One of the best things ive ever seen that ;D
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:59:18 pm
One of the best things ive ever seen that ;D

The colo(u)r was more than half the hilarious bit...
