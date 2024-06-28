Has that even been confirmed beyond some random phone in on a shitty radio show?



This was being discussed in the United thread as well, but here is probably a better place for it.United apparently did have 40m of Covid related losses in 21/22 - they have to report quarterly info because they're a listed company. I'm not sure this necessarily means this was all discounted for PSR purposes - the rules are different from standard accounts, and I dont think we ever see full workings for anything.For the same reason, I cant find what other clubs may have been allowed as Covid losses.I did in the past see a chart for 20/21 breaking it down by club, but I cant find it now and no idea where that data came from. I think it may have been Swiss Ramble (who is reliable), but all his stuff is paywalled now.But in any case, you'd expect United's losses to be bigger than Everton or Forests because it relates to things like impact on pre-season tours & sponsorships. In 21/22, instead of a big money USA or Asia tour, United played Derby and QPR in the UK. That's a standard preseason for Everton.