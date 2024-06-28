« previous next »
Financial Fair Play - developments in here

lionel_messias

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #2000 on: June 28, 2024, 10:32:56 am
Friday 28th June today, let's see who Chelsea, Everton, Forest and Newcastle have agreed to sell, that we don't know about so far...
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #2001 on: June 28, 2024, 03:24:12 pm
Will be players nobody has ever heard of for record fees.
redgriffin73

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #2002 on: June 28, 2024, 06:51:00 pm
A strongly worded letter from the PL, they'll be terrified I'm sure.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #2003 on: June 28, 2024, 09:32:01 pm
This is all pretty outrageous and for me another example of how there will always be a work around the rules by the sneaky accountants.
How do you police it?

 No wonder these clubs throw money around like its from monopoly. Ive been saying for years I cant wait for the money to dry up and the backside to fall out of the premier league. Ive been saying it since abramovitch came in and were still here in this circus over nearly 20 yrs later.

The debts increase and the balloon gets ever bigger.
vblfc

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #2004 on: June 29, 2024, 09:12:26 am
Havent fully thought it through, but I have a feeling PSR rules causing swap deals to happen could actually be a useful thing, if governed correctly. Especially if it helps players move from a stuck situation at a club. To avoid the cheating element of over-inflation of value, they just need to have an independent body to set the fair price (like they do with young players). It always felt like the opportunity for swap deals has been killed by agent fees etc. Maybe this is a catalyst to introduce them?
WillG.LFC

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #2005 on: June 29, 2024, 01:05:30 pm
There you go, villa signing a Chelsea left back. Chelsea signing some obscure villa players. Sale will go against this year's ffp but the purchase will be spread over the next few years. Rinse and repeat
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #2006 on: June 29, 2024, 01:10:45 pm
I fucking despise football now
MonsLibpool

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Reply #2007 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm
