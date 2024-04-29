« previous next »
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 29, 2024, 05:10:18 pm
Alan Little winning hearts and minds.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 29, 2024, 05:38:54 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on April 29, 2024, 03:22:57 pm
This is in the right direction. Bit surprised Newcastle did support it.

It's PR guff to make it seem like they are doing something. 115 and headchoppers FC will be laughing at that.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 29, 2024, 05:55:54 pm
PR stunt that changes nothing.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 29, 2024, 06:30:56 pm
What does spending cap mean to nation states who can pay off the books and use financial systems and institutions they own to circumvent it?
Footballs dead, we are just quibbling over its bloated corpse.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 29, 2024, 07:00:30 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 29, 2024, 06:30:56 pm
What does spending cap mean to nation states who can pay off the books and use financial systems and institutions they own to circumvent it?
Footballs dead, we are just quibbling over its bloated corpse.
They can already do that now.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 29, 2024, 07:33:06 pm
It kinda proves that City are guilty. If they had nothing to hide then why would they vote against it when the majority have accepted it.

I can see why United voted against it. They have a strong supporter base and this could hamper them spending their way out of the mess they are in.

As people have already said, City will just pay their players off the books.im sure one of their sponsors would be delighted to pay crazy money just for 5 minutes PR time etc.

On the other hand, will this make the EPL a bit uncompetitive if the other European leagues dont adopt it also?


Cheats will find a way round it and will continue to hide the financial trail.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 29, 2024, 07:43:04 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 29, 2024, 05:38:54 pm
It's PR guff to make it seem like they are doing something. 115 and headchoppers FC will be laughing at that.

Feel the same way.

Can't help feeling that moves like the spending cap are the PL's way of saying "look, we are doing something" when they inevitably don't punish City in any meaningful way.

City will just find a new way to cook the books, give false figures and go on signing world class players, like the way Haaland only cost £40m. Because of course they never had to pay £30m to his agent and £30m to the player on top of that, and I'm sure Haaland was happy to choose City for the project and earn less than Marcus Rashford.

A spending cap won't have anything like the effect that some think - cheats gonna keep cheating.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 29, 2024, 09:15:51 pm
Quote from: stockdam on April 29, 2024, 07:33:06 pm
It kinda proves that City are guilty. If they had nothing to hide then why would they vote against it when the majority have accepted it.

I can see why United voted against it. They have a strong supporter base and this could hamper them spending their way out of the mess they are in.

As people have already said, City will just pay their players off the books.im sure one of their sponsors would be delighted to pay crazy money just for 5 minutes PR time etc.

On the other hand, will this make the EPL a bit uncompetitive if the other European leagues dont adopt it also?


Cheats will find a way round it and will continue to hide the financial trail.

Five times the lowest TV money for a PL club is still half a billion a year for a club to spend. How many legitimate clubs in Europe exceed that, and can therefore outspend PL clubs who have that cap?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 30, 2024, 12:26:47 am
The devil is in the detail with these things, the one that has been pushed out suggests spending will be capped at a multiple the lowest clubs revenue, say 5 times the value.

To me this just seems like bollocks.
It could mean even the lowest club can spend 5 times its broadcasting revenue. Another model suggests a % of income.

1. In the first option clubs can make losses if they can sustain them, just what Newcastle want2. In the second option, you can manipulate your income, just like Chelsea did with their hotels and City did up to 115 times.
If the rule is to make sense it is to protect clubs from excessive spending, even if they (inititally often) have the money. Everton thought they had the money then Russia invaded Ukraine, it also impacted on Chelsea but they got lucky. Newcastle could go out and spend £1bn but if Saudi suddenly found themselves in a different political zone (highly possible), Newcastle could get left high and dry (we wish)
The rules should be closer to what they are now, limiting losses. But (and this is like VAR), it's not the rules that are the problem, it's the people implementing them.
Making up penalties after the event, lack of clarity on the rules, allowing loopholes (ie Chelsea), not punishing in line with the rules (City). It's the PL (again) that are the problem.

Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 30, 2024, 05:58:35 am
If you've got one set of rules you can't enforce, why not introduce another set of rules you know you will never enforce?

Pathetic window dressing.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 30, 2024, 07:04:24 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on April 29, 2024, 03:22:57 pm
This is in the right direction. Bit surprised Newcastle did support it.


I did suggest this a few pages back, although 5 times the bottom teams seems a bit ott. But still it's the only real way to try and enforce some sort of parity instead of the current ffp rules.

Transfer fees would be the easiest way as its harder to hide as the other club would have to also release figures about any deal done. Wages clubs can easier bypass rules
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 30, 2024, 01:29:50 pm
Quote from: WillG.LFC on April 30, 2024, 07:04:24 am
I did suggest this a few pages back, although 5 times the bottom teams seems a bit ott. But still it's the only real way to try and enforce some sort of parity instead of the current ffp rules.

Transfer fees would be the easiest way as its harder to hide as the other club would have to also release figures about any deal done. Wages clubs can easier bypass rules


I think Newcastle's limit at the moment is around £250m, the new system might push that up to £450-500m so they will be the main beneficiaries. Clubs like Everton and Palace will see advantage in it but they have to find the money. Newcastle have it in spades.


Once Newcastle have reached the same situation as City it will limit them, no doubt they want to get there fast first then worry about the rules (and changing them again) then.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 30, 2024, 03:03:55 pm
Think Newcastle, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Forest, leicesters would benefit in terms of not being restricted. The interesting thing would be whether there are also controls in place for debt and overspending still against income for the safety of the teams.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
April 30, 2024, 05:00:55 pm
Quote from: WillG.LFC on April 30, 2024, 03:03:55 pm
Think Newcastle, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Forest, leicesters would benefit in terms of not being restricted. The interesting thing would be whether there are also controls in place for debt and overspending still against income for the safety of the teams.


Exactly, this is why it should exist
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
Today at 12:34:46 am
Football is fucked to be honest, the greedy and dangerous have got hold of the game and are wrenching it away from us.
Just compare it to Rugby League, a far more honest and balanced sport.
Wigan are the biggest spender in England, they are allowed to spend c£3m on their squads total wages, that is about one half of what Jordan Pickford earns from Everton from flapping his tiny hands 40 times a year. Australiam teams get to spend £6m (but have to spend around that sum), you are left with a game which is far more balanced and devoid of most of the shite that now exists around football in this country.

Even German football is better run.
