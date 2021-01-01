« previous next »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:48:42 pm
Embarassing that Phillipe Auclair is the lone consistent voice on this amongst the English press pack.
He's really great when they have him on "Off The Ball" the only person I go out of my way to listen to from their streams as well.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:42:50 pm
Yes. The sole focus in Europe and the UK on the transfer fee as the highest and most important cost is getting more dated by the year. We're seeing it consistently now where given a choice the player would rather choose to wait out their contract because the transfer fee doesn't benefit them at all. It gives a completely distorted view then of what the clubs actual cost was of acquiring a player with Mbappe's renewal with PSG being the most obscene and recent example.

For us it would be the Thiago signing where the £25m transfer fee is completely dwarfed by the probable £52m contract and then the associated agent fees. But you'll get a bunch of nut jobs screaming about how the club didn't spend anything.

So journalists and us as fans need to do a better job of asking for these aggregates to be broken down. Transfer fees are reported as aggregates in clubs accounts as well but everybody seemingly knows them, why can't the same be true for wages and agent costs?

Lastly, SwissRamble already did a Haaland vs. Nunez cost breakdown based on the reported costs which is also a comparison of our spending vs. ManC's - https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1537321464537440257?s=20&t=Z27kJgtNyHnsURJMy63eHA



I love you stating the probable £52m contract for Thiago.

You only stated that because you know it is absolute bullshit.

