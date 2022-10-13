« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Financial Fair Play - developments in here  (Read 122261 times)

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 03:18:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:46:43 pm
We know for a fact that they have a history of paying staff "off" the books.
We also know for a fact the have a history of sponsors from non existent companies
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,414
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 03:19:25 pm »
Because most people don't care about things that don't affect them. If you're a Bournemouth fan, why would you care if the title is fought between City and Liverpool or City and Newcastle?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,283
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:19:25 pm
Because most people don't care about things that don't affect them. If you're a Bournemouth fan, why would you care if the title is fought between City and Liverpool or City and Newcastle?

Because up until 2/3 years ago Bournemouth was competing with Newcastle. City were competing with no one 15 years ago, now they're almost guaranteed to win the league every year. Bournemouth have no chance of securing a Europa league place if they spend money they make.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,414
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 03:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:21:24 pm
Because up until 2/3 years ago Bournemouth was competing with Newcastle. City were competing with no one 15 years ago, now they're almost guaranteed to win the league every year. Bournemouth have no chance of securing a Europa league place if they spend money they make.

The only thing they'll learn from that is that they need their own sheikh to win things
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 03:23:47 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 03:12:59 pm
It's also that most people don't care about what Man City are doing. Some German sports news outlet posted Klopps quote about not being able to do what Man City are doing financially on Facebook and you had loads of people commenting under it. There were some who acknowledged that Klopp is right and what the oil clubs are doing is a disgrace with some even pointing out, that Haaland's fee might have been small compared to Nunez, but he still costs City loads more money. Then again you also had loads of people going on about how Dortmund almost beat Man City in a one off game and that it's all not that bad. People don't (want to) see the long-term impact all this stuff has and how clubs like Man City, PSG and Newcastle (and others like the Red Bull ones) are ruining the game for everyone...

Let's not forget most supporters have no investment in the very top of the tree. Their team isn't challenging for the top flight title so they just don't give a shit. And they don't see the bigger picture. Bit like how we've ended up with this shower in government. Until it genuinely impacts them directly, they'd rather turn a blind eye and form lazy opinions based on what they're told by whatever rag they read
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,283
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 03:24:07 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:22:32 pm
The only thing they'll learn from that is that they need their own sheikh to win things

And that's the way football is going though, everyone should be concerned, whether you're a Liverpool or Bournemouth supporter.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,184
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 03:24:23 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:35:24 pm
We don't know anything of the sort

The amount paid was a contractual obligation. That is the cost of his contract and there is no two ways about it.

What we also do know is that the expected agent fees were going to be extortionate and these will be reflected in their accounts for FY23.

The owners of City may be corrupt but I think people are letting their imagination run a bit wild with how easy it is to falsify your accounts.

see this is the problem - so many fans are utterly naïve.

Never mind the mad agents (and father) fees, hes getting paid an obscene amout PER WEEK.  Whole deal is the biggest ever in this league. No club apart from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia could do it.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,211
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 03:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:24:07 pm
And that's the way football is going though, everyone should be concerned, whether you're a Liverpool or Bournemouth supporter.

It's easy for us to say that as we were challenging for titles until recently. But for fans of other teams who have not had a chance to compete for years on end it is different. Inequality has been rife in the game for years, and that is why so many other fans can't be bothered now. Football has left so many fans with broken dreams, they are now supposed to feel sad because the bigger teams are starting to suffer the same fate, when we have shrugged off smaller teams from being left behind in the past. If we really want to improve football, we have to look at the whole part of inequality and not just the bit that affects us.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,480
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 03:42:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:36:09 pm
PSG set to announce loses of 300m. :lmao

https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-plus-de-300-millions-deuros-de-pertes-sur-lexercice-2021-22-tres-au-dela-des-previsions-13-10-2022-WEZWX5SSMNCHFCHDL54LBHZKXY.php

That light slap on the wrists they got has really worked eh lad?

Is that a ploy so they can argue they aren't state funded?
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 03:43:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:36:09 pm
PSG set to announce loses of 300m. :lmao

https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-plus-de-300-millions-deuros-de-pertes-sur-lexercice-2021-22-tres-au-dela-des-previsions-13-10-2022-WEZWX5SSMNCHFCHDL54LBHZKXY.php

That light slap on the wrists they got has really worked eh lad?

Its ok, they've decided they will have a budget of 800m this season which will reduce the loss. They just have to grow organically do some dodgy sponsor deals
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,628
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 03:44:20 pm »
Come home Kylian.  Do it for your ma.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 