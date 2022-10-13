We know for a fact that they have a history of paying staff "off" the books.
Because most people don't care about things that don't affect them. If you're a Bournemouth fan, why would you care if the title is fought between City and Liverpool or City and Newcastle?
Because up until 2/3 years ago Bournemouth was competing with Newcastle. City were competing with no one 15 years ago, now they're almost guaranteed to win the league every year. Bournemouth have no chance of securing a Europa league place if they spend money they make.
It's also that most people don't care about what Man City are doing. Some German sports news outlet posted Klopps quote about not being able to do what Man City are doing financially on Facebook and you had loads of people commenting under it. There were some who acknowledged that Klopp is right and what the oil clubs are doing is a disgrace with some even pointing out, that Haaland's fee might have been small compared to Nunez, but he still costs City loads more money. Then again you also had loads of people going on about how Dortmund almost beat Man City in a one off game and that it's all not that bad. People don't (want to) see the long-term impact all this stuff has and how clubs like Man City, PSG and Newcastle (and others like the Red Bull ones) are ruining the game for everyone...
The only thing they'll learn from that is that they need their own sheikh to win things
We don't know anything of the sort The amount paid was a contractual obligation. That is the cost of his contract and there is no two ways about it.What we also do know is that the expected agent fees were going to be extortionate and these will be reflected in their accounts for FY23.The owners of City may be corrupt but I think people are letting their imagination run a bit wild with how easy it is to falsify your accounts.
And that's the way football is going though, everyone should be concerned, whether you're a Liverpool or Bournemouth supporter.
PSG set to announce loses of 300m. https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-plus-de-300-millions-deuros-de-pertes-sur-lexercice-2021-22-tres-au-dela-des-previsions-13-10-2022-WEZWX5SSMNCHFCHDL54LBHZKXY.phpThat light slap on the wrists they got has really worked eh lad?
