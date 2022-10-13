And that's the way football is going though, everyone should be concerned, whether you're a Liverpool or Bournemouth supporter.



It's easy for us to say that as we were challenging for titles until recently. But for fans of other teams who have not had a chance to compete for years on end it is different. Inequality has been rife in the game for years, and that is why so many other fans can't be bothered now. Football has left so many fans with broken dreams, they are now supposed to feel sad because the bigger teams are starting to suffer the same fate, when we have shrugged off smaller teams from being left behind in the past. If we really want to improve football, we have to look at the whole part of inequality and not just the bit that affects us.