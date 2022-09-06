Well done Jurgen for saying something.
It is not right that illicit money is flooding into sports washed clubs, and it appalls me that its on our manager to say something.
It would be easy for any journalist to unravel Man Citys finances, with a big story right there on a plate - sponsorships to the tune of many millions, from companies with no employees and no real discernible business.
This stuff is easy to go after, but its almost as if the collective game has moved on, which is of course what Man City want.
So well done Jurgen for giving an honest answer.