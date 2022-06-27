« previous next »
June 27, 2022, 10:49:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 27, 2022, 01:13:02 pm
UEFA have announced new Financial Sustainability regulations from June 2022. President Aleksander Ceferin explained, The evolution of the football industry, alongside the inevitable financial effects of the pandemic, has shown the need for wholesale reform and new regulations.

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1541305051976695808

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

So basically we cant (wont) stop clubs from cheating FFP so were not going to try anymore
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

June 27, 2022, 11:17:43 pm
Ceferin was bought a while ago, remember when he was guest of honour post CAS trial at the Emptyhad at a CL game.

That PSG chairman in a influential position at UEFA probably had some say in these pathetic new financial rules.

His defending of state owned clubs recently just confirmed it, he's worse than Infantino and Platini, he doesn't even hide that he's under the thumb of ME despotic regimes.

ESL has to happen, a breakaway from the PL and UEFA is paramount now to save the game, these 3 state teams are going to hoover up all the trophies in England, France and have a monopoly in the CL amongst themselves.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

June 28, 2022, 12:44:25 am
Dont know where else to post this, so lll do this here. Itll probably be controversial but here goes. 😅

At the outset, let me say that l absolutely loathe what football is becoming. The love of money corrupts everything and football is no different. Having said that, lets try to step back and objectively see what money, especially Middle East oil money is doing. For many centuries, the colonial powers used whatever means necessary to achieve their colonial aims in large parts of the world. In the Middle East, money and eventually overt force was used to achieve the aims of the US, UK, France and others, especially with regards to access to oil. They didnt and still dont care that their actions fractured societies in the colonies creating misery for millions till today.

Now, some of these countries, namely Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia, are using their vast oil wealth to influence sport and perhaps eventually domestic politics in their ex-masters societies. China and Russia have seen how the west has used corruption and if that fails, outright gunboat diplomacy to get what it wants. Yes, were supposed to be living in more enlightened times but in absolute terms, the average citizen of countries like China have a long long way to go before they achieve close to the living standards of the average Western European. So for China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, its a means to an end. Perhaps the chickens are coming home to roost.
Yesterday at 05:54:57 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62771118

Paris Saint-Germain is one of eight clubs to be fined by European football's governing body, Uefa, for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

PSG have been ordered to pay an unconditional 10m euros (£8.6m) for not complying with "break-even" rules and could pay as much as 65m euros (£56.3m) depending on future compliance.

The break-even requirement is where clubs are ordered to not spend more than the income that they generate, and that they must balance their books over the course of three years.

Uefa told 19 other clubs they will be "monitored closely" in coming years.

They include Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester City, West Ham and Rangers.

The sanctions applied to clubs who played in Uefa's 2021-22 club competitions and came after analysis of the financial years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The other seven clubs required to make financial contributions are AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Juventus, Beşiktaş, Marseille and Monaco.

Combined with PSG, they will pay at least 26m euros (£22.5m), but up to a total of 172m euros (£149m).
Yesterday at 06:17:38 pm
A monetary fine mostly suspended for clubs that have near a trillion in backing

Hmm
Yesterday at 06:23:46 pm
So the penalty for having spent too much money is to have to spend more money?  Makes perfect sense to me.
Yesterday at 06:28:19 pm
Finally some action. This will make PSG stop breaking the rules, Im sure! City getting a stern warning too..UEFA finally stepping up to the plate.
Yesterday at 06:31:43 pm
Yeah, fining clubs like PSG is not a deterrent. Fining anyone in the Champions League a paltry amount is not a deterrent really.

Seeing Chelsea and Man City listed as being monitored (is that all?) isn't surprising but interesting clubs like Leicester and West Ham are included in there as well.
Yesterday at 07:18:01 pm
Haha...paltry fines and 'warnings' clubs can pay the fines out of the money they earnt through over spending in the first place!

 Fuckin dumb 'deterrent'
Yesterday at 07:18:33 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:54:57 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62771118

Paris Saint-Germain is one of eight clubs to be fined by European football's governing body, Uefa, for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

PSG have been ordered to pay an unconditional 10m euros (£8.6m) for not complying with "break-even" rules and could pay as much as 65m euros (£56.3m) depending on future compliance.

The break-even requirement is where clubs are ordered to not spend more than the income that they generate, and that they must balance their books over the course of three years.

Uefa told 19 other clubs they will be "monitored closely" in coming years.

They include Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester City, West Ham and Rangers.

The sanctions applied to clubs who played in Uefa's 2021-22 club competitions and came after analysis of the financial years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The other seven clubs required to make financial contributions are AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Juventus, Beşiktaş, Marseille and Monaco.

Combined with PSG, they will pay at least 26m euros (£22.5m), but up to a total of 172m euros (£149m).
Uefa has no bottle. They should improve their FFP regulations and kick clubs that are taking the mickey out of the competition.
Yesterday at 07:20:13 pm
Some on here really believed the bollocks about Chelsea not being in danger of breaching FFP.
Yesterday at 07:22:14 pm
£8.6 million will definitely teach PSG
Yesterday at 07:27:15 pm
Uefa will invest that money in football I'm sure...

tout c*nts
Yesterday at 07:35:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:22:14 pm
£8.6 million will definitely teach PSG

teach them to cheat better?

or

teach them that it's not even worth pretending to comply?
Yesterday at 07:37:02 pm
These clubs are just taking the piss and they know a quick trip to CAS will get any ban turned over. If Abu Dhabi can get away with it with all the evidence proving their guilt, then any club can get away with it.
Ceferin needs sacking and get someone in who will actually do something.
Yesterday at 07:44:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:31:43 pm
Yeah, fining clubs like PSG is not a deterrent. Fining anyone in the Champions League a paltry amount is not a deterrent really.

Seeing Chelsea and Man City listed as being monitored (is that all?) isn't surprising but interesting clubs like Leicester and West Ham are included in there as well.
Points deduction or European competition exclusion, that's the only punishment that could hurt the Qatar and Abu Dhabi cheats.
Yesterday at 07:53:17 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:35:19 pm
teach them to cheat better?

or

teach them that it's not even worth pretending to comply?

A little from column A, a little from column B
Yesterday at 07:55:05 pm
Al-Khelaifi's smaller parties for close friends propably cost a few times more on average,bet he also approved the fine at a UEFA meeting as a member of the their executive committee  :D
Yesterday at 08:12:18 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:55:05 pm
Al-Khelaifi's smaller parties for close friends propably cost a few times more on average,bet he also approved the fine at a UEFA meeting as a member of the their executive committee  :D

He'll have helped them write these new rules. They couldn't care less about paying a fine.
Yesterday at 08:24:05 pm
Total joke, nothing new unfortunately.
Yesterday at 08:32:25 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:12:18 pm
He'll have helped them write these new rules. They couldn't care less about paying a fine.

Yeah he also owns beIN sports which brings hundreds of millions a year in revenue to UEFA via their TV rights deals,all of them eat out of his hand and pockets.
Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm
The problem is that UEFA is also selling TV rights promoting these teams being there and playing in the competition. They are therefore incentivized to make sure that any rule breaking doesn't result in anything too drastic except in the most extreme of circumstances, like ManC just giving them the middle finger and spitting on the grave of a member. I think on the merits the ESL lawsuit does have this point in their favor.
Today at 08:54:01 am
Fuckin joke, same old. It's legalised bribery at it's finest.

Not entirely sure why a spending cap with an extra percentage based on player sales cannot work. the whole revenue thing has proven to be a crock of shit with fake sponsors etc. Player earnings is the difficult one, but again, should be capped, its not like footballers REALLY deserve ludicrous earnings.



Today at 08:57:18 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 08:54:01 am
Fuckin joke, same old. It's legalised bribery at it's finest.

Not entirely sure why a spending cap with an extra percentage based on player sales cannot work. the whole revenue thing has proven to be a crock of shit with fake sponsors etc. Player earnings is the difficult one, but again, should be capped, its not like footballers REALLY deserve ludicrous earnings.
Problem is, how do you regulate wealthy sovereign states? Weve seen with Abu Dhabi that they just create fake sponsorships to pump state funds into the club. Theses despotic states should never have been allowed to buy clubs in the first place. There is nothing that can be done to control them now.
Today at 09:09:25 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:57:18 am
Problem is, how do you regulate wealthy sovereign states? Weve seen with Abu Dhabi that they just create fake sponsorships to pump state funds into the club. Theses despotic states should never have been allowed to buy clubs in the first place. There is nothing that can be done to control them now.

Investigate their sponsorships...simple as that. I've seen fucking twitter accounts pull them apart never mind a company with the resources that UEFA have.

They simply dont want to.
