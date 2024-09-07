I remember growing up not understanding why John Giles and Eamonn Dunphy were not happy clapping the Irish team between 1988-1994. We had never had it so good under Jack.



I was a teenager at the time and it was a euphoric experience as the whole country got swept along with the team. Now I can understand what Dunphy and Giles were disgruntled about.



There is no doubt that Jack gave us a simple but effective way of playing. Also a very good structure. The frustration was we had a quality of player which should have allowed us to express ourselves.



Stephen Kenny wanted to play the game the right way but hadn't the players. The EPL has gone global so the era of one or both of the FA cup finalists having an Irish player in the team is gone.



You can judge the quality of an international panel by the clubs they play for. Our current panel definitely has potential but pales in comparison to 1988-1990 squads.



HH needs to make us hard to beat. We need to start somewhere to rebuild confidence in the team. Ferguson, Idah and Smodzic are decent options up front better than we've had for a long time. Full back and midfield is our Achilles heel. We have decent centre backs and an excellent goalkeeper.



Their is the core of mid quality side there if HH goes about the job in the right way.