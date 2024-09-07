« previous next »
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2024, 05:31:09 pm
Come on lads!!
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2024, 05:38:18 pm
I wouldn't at all be opposed if we just said to UEFA 'You know, international football just isn't for us, thanks for the games but we're fine for a few years'.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2024, 05:39:42 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September  7, 2024, 05:38:18 pm
I wouldn't at all be opposed if we just said to UEFA 'You know, international football just isn't for us, thanks for the games but we're fine for a few years'.
We need to arrange a game with San Marino before they go on a hot streak.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2024, 06:07:15 pm
Kelleher has been the best Irish player but that wouldnt be hard as England were by far the better team.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 7, 2024, 06:23:43 pm
That's 2 in 2 minutes.  If the keeper isn't even called to make a save it's just a waste of effort.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 8, 2024, 10:29:46 am
Was there yesterday. That first half was an absolute disgrace. Traffic cones. Banging on all week about back to basics, then playing a game with no desire, no aggression, not stringing 2 passes together. Back to O'Neillball. You can drone on about the lack of quality and an attacking plan under Kenny but give me that over this any day. I'm not renewing my ticket to watch this muck again. Genuinely never seen the life sucked out of a stadium the way that first half hour did yesterday.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 8, 2024, 09:27:12 pm
I'd prefer if we didn't pick any English born players and put a bit more effort into developing our own.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 9, 2024, 09:11:59 am
I remember growing up not understanding why John Giles and Eamonn Dunphy were not happy clapping the Irish team between 1988-1994. We had never had it so good under Jack.

I was a teenager at the time and it was a euphoric experience as the whole country got swept along with the team. Now I can understand what Dunphy and Giles were disgruntled about.

There is no doubt that Jack gave us a simple but effective way of playing. Also a very good structure. The frustration was we had a quality of player which should have allowed us to express ourselves.

Stephen Kenny wanted to play the game the right way but hadn't the players. The EPL has gone global so the era of one or both of the FA cup finalists having an Irish player in the team is gone.

You can judge the quality of an international panel by the clubs they play for. Our current panel definitely has potential but pales in comparison to 1988-1990 squads.

HH needs to make us hard to beat. We need to start somewhere to rebuild confidence in the team. Ferguson, Idah and Smodzic are decent options up front better than we've had for a long time. Full back and midfield is our Achilles heel. We have decent centre backs and an excellent goalkeeper.

Their is the core of mid quality side there if HH goes about the job in the right way.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 9, 2024, 10:53:11 am
Quote from: norecat on September  9, 2024, 09:11:59 am
I remember growing up not understanding why John Giles and Eamonn Dunphy were not happy clapping the Irish team between 1988-1994. We had never had it so good under Jack.

I was a teenager at the time and it was a euphoric experience as the whole country got swept along with the team. Now I can understand what Dunphy and Giles were disgruntled about.

There is no doubt that Jack gave us a simple but effective way of playing. Also a very good structure. The frustration was we had a quality of player which should have allowed us to express ourselves.

Stephen Kenny wanted to play the game the right way but hadn't the players. The EPL has gone global so the era of one or both of the FA cup finalists having an Irish player in the team is gone.

You can judge the quality of an international panel by the clubs they play for. Our current panel definitely has potential but pales in comparison to 1988-1990 squads.

HH needs to make us hard to beat. We need to start somewhere to rebuild confidence in the team. Ferguson, Idah and Smodzic are decent options up front better than we've had for a long time. Full back and midfield is our Achilles heel. We have decent centre backs and an excellent goalkeeper.

Their is the core of mid quality side there if HH goes about the job in the right way.
What are your thoughts on Jake O'Brien?  Being kept out of a three man central defense by a 35-year old Coleman was hardly a vote of confidence.  No goals conceded whilst he was on the pitch but he didn't really pass the eye test during that 30-odd minutes.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 9, 2024, 10:56:05 am
The team lacks pace. Hard to be confident. Greece looked well ahead of us in the euro campaign. Maybe we can get something from Finland at home.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 9, 2024, 11:51:43 am
I don't know much about Jake. The fact that he was a regular for Lyon having been plucked out of obscurity at Crystal Palace indicates they saw promise which he fulfilled. We have Collins, O'Shea, Obamidale and Scales for CB so we have strength. Could Scales play LB. Coleman is done and Doherty isn't arsed about the NT.
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 9, 2024, 12:27:28 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September  9, 2024, 10:53:11 am
What are your thoughts on Jake O'Brien?  Being kept out of a three man central defense by a 35-year old Coleman was hardly a vote of confidence.  No goals conceded whilst he was on the pitch but he didn't really pass the eye test during that 30-odd minutes.
He looks like the typical low-block Dyche type of player.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 9, 2024, 01:39:44 pm
Quote from: norecat on September  9, 2024, 09:11:59 am
I remember growing up not understanding why John Giles and Eamonn Dunphy were not happy clapping the Irish team between 1988-1994. We had never had it so good under Jack.

I was a teenager at the time and it was a euphoric experience as the whole country got swept along with the team. Now I can understand what Dunphy and Giles were disgruntled about.

There is no doubt that Jack gave us a simple but effective way of playing. Also a very good structure. The frustration was we had a quality of player which should have allowed us to express ourselves.

Stephen Kenny wanted to play the game the right way but hadn't the players. The EPL has gone global so the era of one or both of the FA cup finalists having an Irish player in the team is gone.

You can judge the quality of an international panel by the clubs they play for. Our current panel definitely has potential but pales in comparison to 1988-1990 squads.

HH needs to make us hard to beat. We need to start somewhere to rebuild confidence in the team. Ferguson, Idah and Smodzic are decent options up front better than we've had for a long time. Full back and midfield is our Achilles heel. We have decent centre backs and an excellent goalkeeper.

Their is the core of mid quality side there if HH goes about the job in the right way.

Results were good under Jack but he had a great crop of talent and set them up like Wimbledon. Italia 90 they scored 2 goals in 5 games and barely played any football.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 10, 2024, 09:42:59 am
I stayed in the team hotel on Sunday, nice lads, never turned anyone away, was nice too they could sit around having a tea and no one bother them.

The lack of security was amazing though, they had two rooms set up on my floor, one a games room, the other a meeting room.

My 6 year old took me down to the first room, a games room, he literally just walked down unchallenged (pool table, table tennis), I must have walked in and around 5 times at least and no one came near me (team was training), all their drinks and equipment just lying around, just beside it all their containers with all the jersies etc just lying there

Meeting room, just sitting on the table is how they lined the england team up, There was even a note book lying there with information on players they are looking up and scouting plus the odd tactical stuff

Mad that stuff like that is just left lying around, even in one office a Maradona 1994 shirt, Could easily have swiped it but I am sure I would have had a wrap on the knuckles
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 10, 2024, 09:42:31 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September  7, 2024, 05:38:18 pm
I wouldn't at all be opposed if we just said to UEFA 'You know, international football just isn't for us, thanks for the games but we're fine for a few years'.
Tell me I'm wrong.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 10, 2024, 09:47:55 pm
Not great tonight, (watched the second half, forgot it was on). Of course Greece are an improving team but that was a whole heap of nothing-very-much-going-on on the Irish side. Can't remember a cycle as bad as this for the Republic in the last 5 decades.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 10, 2024, 10:14:48 pm
Going down into group C but in reality we are a group D international side now.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 10, 2024, 10:21:03 pm
Quote from: Dougle on September 10, 2024, 09:47:55 pm
Not great tonight, (watched the second half, forgot it was on). Of course Greece are an improving team but that was a whole heap of nothing-very-much-going-on on the Irish side. Can't remember a cycle as bad as this for the Republic in the last 5 decades.

Even in the 70s they still had players of the quality of Liam Brady, Steve Heighway, Johnny Giles.  Weren't qualifying for tournaments but neither were England.

There was a strong roster in the 80s even pre-Jack. A lot of players at top English teams.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 10, 2024, 10:32:19 pm
Quote from: Dougle on September 10, 2024, 09:47:55 pm
Not great tonight, (watched the second half, forgot it was on). Of course Greece are an improving team but that was a whole heap of nothing-very-much-going-on on the Irish side. Can't remember a cycle as bad as this for the Republic in the last 5 decades.

The 70s was an absolute lost golden age compared to this - we never qualified for anything, but we had quality players and got the odd big scalp. These past five years have been by an absolute mile the worst period Irish football has had in the TV age. Not hyperbole at all, and honestly, it's not even close.

And the best part is, there's zero prospect of improvement or better times to come. This generation of "talent" is an absolute famine and the FAI are a disgraceful shambles.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
September 11, 2024, 07:35:28 am
Quote from: decosabute on September 10, 2024, 10:32:19 pm
The 70s was an absolute lost golden age compared to this - we never qualified for anything, but we had quality players and got the odd big scalp. These past five years have been by an absolute mile the worst period Irish football has had in the TV age. Not hyperbole at all, and honestly, it's not even close.

And the best part is, there's zero prospect of improvement or better times to come. This generation of "talent" is an absolute famine and the FAI are a disgraceful shambles.

Quite prescient as well that the week has been dominated by the Rice and Grealish fiasco. Two players who would have been game changers but two players who are very much English born, raised and coached. There's a lack of Irish born talent.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 09:39:41 pm
I've seen enough: Festy Ebosele will win the Ballon d'Or in the next 4 years.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 10:31:33 pm
First time we've come from behind to win a game in 13 years
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm
Genuinely can't remember being this happy with an Ireland result in the past 7 years. Had forgotten what it felt like.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Probably should have bothered with this one.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Today at 02:40:55 pm
Are there any highlights anywhere

I missed it last night

Unfortunately can only find videos where some clown shows a fifa game or its just stupidly cut/ bad angles etc
