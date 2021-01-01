We have a roadside chef trying to cook a Michelin star meal with bang average ingredients. Another fine case of promoting someone way above their pay grade unfortunately. We were getting results when we had a better fit management who had the same sort of talent to work from. The buck stops with Kenny...actually the FAI as they decided to cut overheads, nearly cut the top salary by 60% so guess what you get when that happens? Shyte results.



The buck does indeed stop with Kenny, but it can't ever be overstated what a horrific lack of talent there is in this generation of players. There are European minnows who have more technical quality in their attack than anyone playing for us. Coleman aside (who's nearly 33), not one player is playing well in a non-Irish top division club. We don't even have a Daryl Murphy-type 'carthorse who bangs them in in the Championship' striker. And Daryl Murphy used to get nowhere near playing regularly for Ireland.No arguments we could and should still be getting better results than Kenny is getting. And while I like the idea in principle of trying to play football, it too often devolves into what we saw tonight anyway - desparately banging hopeful crosses into the box to a big centre back who's gone up front, because plan A has totally failed. It's like we've finally decided to try to play football right at the moment where we have the least able group to do that in our history.But as ill-fitting as his style can be, Kenny isn't even working with "bang average ingredients" - it's far worse than that. The FAI has totally failed to a shocking, disgraceful degree when it comes to developing players. Unbelievable really. Very grim and depressing.