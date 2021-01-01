« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)  (Read 188695 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,765
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 09:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 06:31:27 pm
The game is a mess in Ireland at present. An organisation that took money out of developing and encouraging promising young players to line their own pockets, years of corruption from the FAI and lack of decent facilities for kids to take up the sport ahead of GAA. Also the fact that it's harder for promising young players to learn their trade in England now since the dawn of the Premier league and they are stuck in a rubbish domestic league.

That money was just resting in their account.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm »
We have a roadside chef trying to cook a Michelin star meal with bang average ingredients. Another fine case of promoting someone way above their pay grade unfortunately. We were getting results when we had a better fit management who had the same sort of talent to work from. The buck stops with Kenny...actually the FAI as they decided to cut overheads, nearly cut the top salary by 60% so guess what you get when that happens? Shyte results.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 03:12:57 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm
We have a roadside chef trying to cook a Michelin star meal with bang average ingredients. Another fine case of promoting someone way above their pay grade unfortunately. We were getting results when we had a better fit management who had the same sort of talent to work from. The buck stops with Kenny...actually the FAI as they decided to cut overheads, nearly cut the top salary by 60% so guess what you get when that happens? Shyte results.

The buck does indeed stop with Kenny, but it can't ever be overstated what a horrific lack of talent there is in this generation of players. There are European minnows who have more technical quality in their attack than anyone playing for us. Coleman aside (who's nearly 33), not one player is playing well in a non-Irish top division club. We don't even have a Daryl Murphy-type 'carthorse who bangs them in in the Championship' striker. And Daryl Murphy used to get nowhere near playing regularly for Ireland.

No arguments we could and should still be getting better results than Kenny is getting. And while I like the idea in principle of trying to play football, it too often devolves into what we saw tonight anyway - desparately banging hopeful crosses into the box to a big centre back who's gone up front, because plan A has totally failed. It's like we've finally decided to try to play football right at the moment where we have the least able group to do that in our history.

But as ill-fitting as his style can be, Kenny isn't even working with "bang average ingredients"  - it's far worse than that. The FAI has totally failed to a shocking, disgraceful degree when it comes to developing players. Unbelievable really. Very grim and depressing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 