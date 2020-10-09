« previous next »
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: DangerScouse on October  9, 2020, 09:08:58 am
Yeah, definitely one our better performances and thought we did enough to win. Sickening way to go out and compounded by the fact we would have played The North for a place in the finals.
id have got some stick

staunch dub but living in the north

had to cancel me order for a half tricolour half union jack flag ;)
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Playing England in a friendly next month.

God knows what the world's done to deserve that.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Alan McLoughlin is going through a very tough time. Thoughts with him and his family.

Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Jesus thats shocking.  Poor poor bloke
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Hope he has a speedy recovery. Awful stuff
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Sent us to the World cup, special place in my heart for him.

Hope he beats this
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
thats some pretty rough reading
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Terrible news, read his autobiography it was a good one.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
SSssheesh. All the talk of Kenny changing the way Ireland play, 10 games no wins.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Proud of the lads for their boycott of the Qatar WC.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on March 27, 2021, 10:11:50 pm
Proud of the lads for their boycott of the Qatar WC.

Then why are we helping Qatar prepare for it with a friendly lol
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
In the words of jack after Liechtenstein

"It'll take a real lot of getting over"

Losing to then deservedly is so embarrassing

I'm so pissed off
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Jesus Christ
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Has to be the worst Irish team since before jack Charlton took over.
In the late 80s and  90s they had so much depth in talent. Players playing at top clubs.  They got nothing now.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: Ray K on March 25, 2021, 09:50:39 am
Alan McLoughlin is going through a very tough time. Thoughts with him and his family.



Fuck. Only catching up with this now.

Certainly puts last night in perspective.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:56:23 am
Has to be the worst Irish team since before jack Charlton took over.
In the late 80s and  90s they had so much depth in talent. Players playing at top clubs.  They got nothing now.

Worst team since at least the 1950s, maybe ever. Even in the 60s and 70s, when we weren't qualifying for anything, there were good players playing for big clubs: Brady, Giles, Heighway etc. Now there's simply no talent whatsoever. Our best player by an absolute mile is 33 year old Seamus Coleman, who's been no more than a decent PL player and whose career is winding down. That says it all. Even though circumstances have changed over the past 15 years with Irish players getting less of a chance in the upper reaches of English football, it's still an unbelievable paucity of talent and quality that's come through.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:14:56 am
Worst team since at least the 1950s, maybe ever. Even in the 60s and 70s, when we weren't qualifying for anything, there were good players playing for big clubs: Brady, Giles, Heighway etc. Now there's simply no talent whatsoever. Our best player by an absolute mile is 33 year old Seamus Coleman, who's been no more than a decent PL player and whose career is winding down. That says it all. Even though circumstances have changed over the past 15 years with Irish players getting less of a chance in the upper reaches of English football, it's still an unbelievable paucity of talent and quality that's come through.
My thoughts were it's probably the 1950s or 60s, but in the 50s we had Manchester United's captain as our captain. Seamus Coleman isn't winning Footballer of the Year either.

We might have had some decent players coming through over the past decade if the motherfucker in charge wasn't using the FAI as his own personal piggy bank.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:56:23 am
Has to be the worst Irish team since before jack Charlton took over.
In the late 80s and  90s they had so much depth in talent. Players playing at top clubs.  They got nothing now.

Looking at the squad it's only going to get worse. The current team aren't good enough but most of the players i've actually heard of - or at PL clubs - are around 30.

Shane Long 34, Randolph 33, Coleman 32, Clark 31, McClean 31, Kevin Long 30, Stevens 30, Mccarthy 30, Hendrick 29, Brady 29, Doherty 29, Egan 28, Christie 28.

Most of these are Premier League players (only 2 or 3 regular starters though and mostly just grafters rather than real quality). What's coming through beyond that? The odd talent like Kelleher or Connolly but nothing really striking.

They look set for a long period in the wilderness like Scotland have had. Scotland still not in great shakes but have genuine quality in Robertson, Tierney and Mcginn.  Wales have also gone through a period of producing good quality players.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Che Adams too for Scotland so thats four regular Premier League starters.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:53:11 pm
Che Adams too for Scotland so thats four regular Premier League starters.

Ryan Fraser, Stuart Armstrong and Mctominay as well who might not start all the time but play regularly in the Premier League. Mcburnie, Burke and Fleck also, albeit with Sheff United who'll go down.  A few Rangers/Celtic players as well who are used to playing in Europe.

These are all players with a good age profile as well in their mid-20s, rather than all 30 odd.




Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:18:37 pm
Ryan Fraser, Stuart Armstrong and Mctominay as well who might not start all the time but play regularly in the Premier League. Mcburnie, Burke and Fleck also, albeit with Sheff United who'll go down. These are all players with a good age profile as well in their mid-20s, rather than all 30 odd.






Yeah true. They should get better.

Probably not the thread for optimism about another country. :D
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Its a little known fact that Natarajan was actually born in Ainsdale.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:53:11 pm
Che Adams too for Scotland so thats four regular Premier League starters.

All his teammates call him "Guevara..."

True story...
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm
Yeah true. They should get better.

Probably not the thread for optimism about another country. :D

No, but it just shows it goes in cycles for the smaller countries. Belgium were nowhere 10-15 years ago and are now ranked number 1 in the world and have had a real golden generation. Wales went generations without qualifying for anything. Scotland hadn't produced a high quality player in ages before Robbo emerged.

Ireland are set for some barren years though.

Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
I dont see It getting better anytime soon

Grim.

That's the worst I've ever seen last night, to be played off put h by Luxembourg ffs

Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
I reckon I'd get a game playing for the Republic.
Re: The Republic of Ireland Football Thread (Not A Home Nation)
I think the ROI started going downhill when they decided to go for an Irish manager and Irish players.
