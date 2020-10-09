Has to be the worst Irish team since before jack Charlton took over.
In the late 80s and 90s they had so much depth in talent. Players playing at top clubs. They got nothing now.
Looking at the squad it's only going to get worse. The current team aren't good enough but most of the players i've actually heard of - or at PL clubs - are around 30.
Shane Long 34, Randolph 33, Coleman 32, Clark 31, McClean 31, Kevin Long 30, Stevens 30, Mccarthy 30, Hendrick 29, Brady 29, Doherty 29, Egan 28, Christie 28.
Most of these are Premier League players (only 2 or 3 regular starters though and mostly just grafters rather than real quality). What's coming through beyond that? The odd talent like Kelleher or Connolly but nothing really striking.
They look set for a long period in the wilderness like Scotland have had. Scotland still not in great shakes but have genuine quality in Robertson, Tierney and Mcginn. Wales have also gone through a period of producing good quality players.