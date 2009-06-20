« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4800 on: October 10, 2024, 05:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 10, 2024, 01:19:54 pm

The global problem is enormously larger. Around 10m hectares of ancient forests and rainforest are felled each year, the result of industrialisation and population growth within 'developing' countries.

It's not just the climate that this impacts. This is how pandemics start. I think that the Nipah virus outbreak in Malaysia in the 1990s originated in fruit bats who'd been disturbed and took up residence near pigs. Their droppings transmitted the virus to pigs who passed it onto humans. The pig industry in Malaysia was decimated and the death rate in humans made Covid look like a picnic  :(
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4801 on: October 10, 2024, 05:55:39 pm »
What I mean is making a large scale plan, then breaking it down so it can actually be done. Lets say pesticide use for food production. Can it banned completely? Could organic farming cover our food use? If not, work out the trade-offs, and tax accordingly. Maybe pesticide-grown produce will have to be 50x more expensive, or whatever. I'm sure there are studies out there that discuss that. Then make it public knowledge, if you buy x amount of this, it's going to kill x wildlife.

But I didn't really mean just wildlife protection, it could be the same with co2. You could assign a "sustainable" co2 balance to everybody, and whatever you do, affects it. If you go over your allowance, there could be fines. Or prison terms. Or "education courses" as for speeding. Make net-zero a personal job for everybody.
Offline thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4802 on: October 10, 2024, 06:40:26 pm »
I would agree with redbyrdz. Id go draconian on it.

The problem is, no government would do it. It would be incredibly unpopular and all the opposition would have to do at the next election is say theyd backtrack. Democracy is a big problem in climate action as the unpopular and necessary calls will never be made.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4803 on: October 11, 2024, 07:52:54 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 10, 2024, 05:55:39 pm
You could assign a "sustainable" co2 balance to everybody, and whatever you do, affects it. If you go over your allowance, there could be fines. Or prison terms. Or "education courses" as for speeding. Make net-zero a personal job for everybody.

It will also be massively skewed. The poor and the those below the poverty line will be unfairly affected.

Now if you will excuse me, I need to fly my private Gulfstream G700 to my 2000 acre plantain farm where I live sustainably in my 44 rooms, 22 baths, 4 swimming pool 3 floor villa. But first I must stop over at Columbia to get coffee beans.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4804 on: October 11, 2024, 08:42:42 am »
Net zero by 2050 is for the birds currently. India and China have no intention of achieving it, and you have the poorest countries in the world that will be saying, "screw you" to the rich democracies because we will basically be asking them to stop using their cheap natural resources.

Not to mention the fact that climate change is already happening, and net zero is meaningless. What we need is negative carbon emissions.

What's worse, though, is that we (the West) will be fudging the numbers to make ourselves look good, all while importing goods from dirty producers like China, etc.

For example, some countries have stopped or are putting a stop to logging. This is shutting down an industry in their own country, where they can regulate it themselves. However, we still need wood, so consumers will buy it from Brazil, which wont regulate and will destroy the Amazon.

Well shut down our oil and gas, but still need it, so well buy it from Russia, Saudi Arabia, etc. On paper, we can pat ourselves on the back and say we are green!

Also, even if we reach net zero this century, the carbon will already be in the atmosphere, so its going to require new technology that hasnt been invented yet to achieve the necessary negative emissions.


Meanwhile almost noone is talking about spending the money needed to plan for living with climate change for the next 200 years.

Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4805 on: October 11, 2024, 09:22:06 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 10, 2024, 05:55:39 pm
What I mean is making a large scale plan, then breaking it down so it can actually be done. Lets say pesticide use for food production. Can it banned completely? Could organic farming cover our food use? If not, work out the trade-offs, and tax accordingly. Maybe pesticide-grown produce will have to be 50x more expensive, or whatever. I'm sure there are studies out there that discuss that. Then make it public knowledge, if you buy x amount of this, it's going to kill x wildlife.

But I didn't really mean just wildlife protection, it could be the same with co2. You could assign a "sustainable" co2 balance to everybody, and whatever you do, affects it. If you go over your allowance, there could be fines. Or prison terms. Or "education courses" as for speeding. Make net-zero a personal job for everybody.

We need to make sure that policies are progressive and don't impact people on low incomes disproportionately. If I remember correctly Alberta and British Columbia introduced a revenue neutral carbon tax where low-income households got rebates on income tax or received targeted lump sum transfers. I'm not sure whether you could do something similar with food. 
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4806 on: October 11, 2024, 09:57:50 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on October 11, 2024, 08:42:42 am
Net zero by 2050 is for the birds currently. India and China have no intention of achieving it, and you have the poorest countries in the world that will be saying, "screw you" to the rich democracies because we will basically be asking them to stop using their cheap natural resources.

Not to mention the fact that climate change is already happening, and net zero is meaningless. What we need is negative carbon emissions.

What's worse, though, is that we (the West) will be fudging the numbers to make ourselves look good, all while importing goods from dirty producers like China, etc.

For example, some countries have stopped or are putting a stop to logging. This is shutting down an industry in their own country, where they can regulate it themselves. However, we still need wood, so consumers will buy it from Brazil, which wont regulate and will destroy the Amazon.

Well shut down our oil and gas, but still need it, so well buy it from Russia, Saudi Arabia, etc. On paper, we can pat ourselves on the back and say we are green!

Also, even if we reach net zero this century, the carbon will already be in the atmosphere, so its going to require new technology that hasnt been invented yet to achieve the necessary negative emissions.


Meanwhile almost noone is talking about spending the money needed to plan for living with climate change for the next 200 years.


The closing of the coal-fired steel blast furnaces is typical of the fucked-up thinking.

The government (process started by the Tories, completed by Labour) giving out the smug shit because they have removed a chunk of GHG from the UK's quota.

Yet the UK still needs the same amount of steel. So we'll now import it... from countries that run coal-fired steel blast furnaces. And we'll add on a load of 'steel miles' of transport.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4807 on: October 11, 2024, 11:31:36 am »


People moving around in cars and planes is also a problem and as football fans we should be leading the way in playing our part. I'd like to see all away day fans banned for European matches for a start and then some sort of system where only fans who have travelled by public transport either train or bus NOT aeroplane are allowed attend domestic games maybe showing train ticket on entrance etc... i don't know something along that line. This would of course need to be lead from the front by FIFA, UEFA and all domestic league organisations. Yeah not going to away games will suck but we either want to be part of the solution or we don't.
Online GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4808 on: October 11, 2024, 11:35:26 am »
Shouldn't away fans be riding a coach together and getting bladdered? Have I been lied to all these years?
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4809 on: October 11, 2024, 01:26:02 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on October 11, 2024, 11:35:26 am
Shouldn't away fans be riding a coach together and getting bladdered? Have I been lied to all these years?

A full coach / bus is actually fairly energy efficient. Way more than people driving by car by themselves.

Would be nice to get the "specials" back - both from an environmental and a social aspect.

Anfield is terrible for sustainable transport. No local train station, and buses get stuck in traffic. Perhaps the only saving grace is that it's so bad that lots of people end up walking to get there. And only about 40 people of 50,000 cycle there on a matchday.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4810 on: October 11, 2024, 07:00:10 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on October 11, 2024, 11:31:36 am

People moving around in cars and planes is also a problem and as football fans we should be leading the way in playing our part. I'd like to see all away day fans banned for European matches for a start and then some sort of system where only fans who have travelled by public transport either train or bus NOT aeroplane are allowed attend domestic games maybe showing train ticket on entrance etc... i don't know something along that line. This would of course need to be lead from the front by FIFA, UEFA and all domestic league organisations. Yeah not going to away games will suck but we either want to be part of the solution or we don't.

Why stop there? Maybe we should just ban football altogether.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4811 on: October 11, 2024, 08:02:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 11, 2024, 07:00:10 pm
Why stop there? Maybe we should just ban football altogether.

Why would you do that?
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4812 on: October 11, 2024, 10:03:24 pm »
When I lived in Anfield back in the 50's, 60's and 70's, on match days the streets were totally crammed with parked cars from away fans. Some houses would have a couple of saw-horses outside with a ladder across the top, and I often used to think how beneficial for the planet it would be if everyone travelled that way.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4813 on: October 11, 2024, 10:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 11, 2024, 09:57:50 am

 :thumbup


The closing of the coal-fired steel blast furnaces is typical of the fucked-up thinking.

The government (process started by the Tories, completed by Labour) giving out the smug shit because they have removed a chunk of GHG from the UK's quota.

Yet the UK still needs the same amount of steel. So we'll now import it... from countries that run coal-fired steel blast furnaces. And we'll add on a load of 'steel miles' of transport.

Yep, it's a massive scam (not climate change, but the greenwashing that's happening).

"Erm, okay, let's not approve any oil or gas licenses, even though we'll still need it for the next 50 years. Instead, we'll just continue importing it from countries like Saudi Arabia, etc."

I work in the engineering industry, and there was a law passed in Australia (NSW) requiring solar panels on all new warehouses.

They say it's green, yet the extra steel required basically wipes out any green initiatives.

"Okay, let's invest 25 billion in carbon capture, except it's being used to capture new carbon, and the efficiency is absolutely terrible compared to the cost."

"Let's move to solar, manufactured in China, powered by new coal power stations that open each week to support the production of 'green' goods sold to Western countries."

Ok let's close our dirty steel manufacturing and give hundreds of millions of subsidies to an Indian company  to open up new green steel manufacturing (whilst losing 6000 jobs). But wait, we still need steel, let's just import it from China (using coal).

We are literally just transferring hundreds of billions of tax payers dollars to corporations and foreign countries to make ourselves feel better.

It's hilarious how flawed all of this is.



Offline west_london_red

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4814 on: October 11, 2024, 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on October 11, 2024, 08:02:56 pm
Why would you do that?

Think of the carbon footprint you could save, no flying for matches, no people driving to games, all those players in their flash gas guzzlers, paper saved from not printing programmes, hundreds of acres of land for pitches that could be used to plant trees, thousands of litres of water used to water pitches, all the power used on floodlights, polyester football kits made from oil.
Offline Draex

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4815 on: October 15, 2024, 08:33:08 am »
This is very concerning.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp3wxgje5pwo

If only people like Musk could put their time, energy and money into evolving how we recycle into renewable energy that doesn't cause pollution.
Online GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4816 on: October 15, 2024, 09:19:54 am »
Burning plastic? Whose bright idea was that?
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4817 on: October 15, 2024, 09:22:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 11, 2024, 10:48:30 pm
Think of the carbon footprint you could save, no flying for matches, no people driving to games, all those players in their flash gas guzzlers, paper saved from not printing programmes, hundreds of acres of land for pitches that could be used to plant trees, thousands of litres of water used to water pitches, all the power used on floodlights, polyester football kits made from oil.

You are making zero sense. Making realistic small steps is attainable..
Offline BER

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4818 on: October 15, 2024, 12:57:58 pm »
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4819 on: October 15, 2024, 01:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 15, 2024, 08:33:08 am
This is very concerning.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp3wxgje5pwo

If only people like Musk could put their time, energy and money into evolving how we recycle into renewable energy that doesn't cause pollution.

The government has just overturned a local decision to reject a new incinerator, near me.  Going against local people.
Quote
The BBCs five-year analysis used data on actual pollution levels recorded by operators at their incinerators, and found that energy-from-waste plants are now producing the same amount of greenhouse gases per unit of electricity as if they were burning coal.

Its an insane situation, said Dr Ian Williams, professor of applied environmental science at the University of Southampton.

The current practice of the burning of waste for energy and building more and more incinerators for this purpose is at odds with our desire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

Increasing its use is disastrous for our climate.

Lord Deben, the Conservative environment minister who introduced the landfill tax in 1996, told the BBC: Weve got too many [incinerators], and we shouldnt have any more they begin to distort our ability to recycle.

And yet, incinerators are still being built in England. The UK government approved a new £150m site in Dorset last month, overturning the local councils decision to block it.

Dorset Council leader Nick Ireland told the BBC at the time that it "kneecaps" the countys efforts to achieve their "net zero" target - the goal of no longer adding to carbon emissions by 2050.

In the past few years, Wales and Scotland have introduced bans on new incinerator plants over environmental concerns, and there have been increasing calls from leading academics and environmental groups for the same to happen in England and Northern Ireland.

These include the UK Climate Change Committee, which has recommended that no more plants be built without efforts to capture all their carbon emissions.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4820 on: October 24, 2024, 07:49:55 am »
No indicative of how much every nuclear facility will cost to decommission.

Has any thing ever cost this much to turn off?

Quote
Sellafield cleanup cost rises to £136bn amid tensions with Treasury
National Audit Office questions value for money as predicted bill for decommissioning increases by £21bn

The cost of cleaning up Sellafield is expected to spiral to £136bn and Europes biggest nuclear waste dump cannot show how it offers taxpayers value for money, the public spending watchdog has said.

Projects to fix buildings containing hazardous and radioactive material at the state-owned site on the Cumbrian coast are running years late and over budget. Sellafields spending is so vast  with costs of more than £2.7bn a year  that it is causing tension with the Treasury, the report from the National Audit Office (NAO) suggests.

Officials from finance ministry told the NAO it was not always clear how Sellafield made decisions, the report reveals. Criticisms of its costs and processes come as the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, prepares to plug a hole of about £40bn in her maiden budget.

Europes most hazardous industrial site has previously been described by a former UK secretary of state as a bottomless pit of hell, money and despair. The Guardians Nuclear Leaks investigation in late 2023 revealed a string of cybersecurity problems at the site, as well as issues with its safety and workplace culture.

The NAO found that Sellafield was making slower-than-hoped progress on making the site safe and that three of its most hazardous storage sites pose an intolerable risk.

The site is a sprawling collection of buildings, many never designed to hold nuclear waste long-term, now in various states of disrepair. It stores and treats decades of nuclear waste from atomic power generation and weapons programmes, has taken waste from countries including Italy and Sweden, and is the worlds largest store of plutonium.

Sellafield is forecast to cost £136bn to decommission, which is £21.4bn or 18.8% higher than was forecast in 2019. Its buildings are expected to be finally torn down by 2125 and its nuclear waste buried deep underground at an undecided English location.

The underground projects completion date has been delayed from 2040 to the 2050s at the earliest, meaning Sellafield will need to build more stores and manage waste for longer. Each decade of delay costs Sellafield between £500m and £760m, the NAO said. Meanwhile, the government hopes to ramp up nuclear power generation, which will create more waste.

Sellafield is owned by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), a taxpayer-owned and -funded quango. The NDA believes the cost of decommissioning Sellafield could range from £116bn to £253bn, depending on the length and complexity of the cleanup.

Plans to clean up three of its worst ponds  which contain hazardous nuclear sludge that must be painstakingly removed  are running six to 13 years later than forecast when the NAO last drew up a report, in 2018. The NAO said deteriorating buildings, Covid restrictions, staffing and equipment breaking down were to blame. Sellafield had retrieved much less waste than it had planned since 2020, it said.

Sellafield could spend more on demolishing buildings earlier to be more efficient and offer better value for money, the NAO said.

One pond, the Magnox swarf storage silo, is leaking 2,100 litres of contaminated water each day, the NAO found. The pond was due to be emptied by 2046 but this has slipped to 2059. The Guardian investigation revealed it could continue leaking until 2050.

The NAO said: Sellafield has demonstrated that it can remove safely the most hazardous waste, but is not progressing quickly enough to meet its plans.

Last year, Sellafield defied the Treasury and without consultation increased its headcount from 11,200 to 12,000, despite previous commitments to reduce its employee numbers by becoming more efficient, the report said.

In one blunder, Sellafield paid out £2.1m more in staff bonuses than it should have done  about £200 a person  in 2023. This was paid after a management decision that the NAO suggests was questionable.

Sellafield had expected to replace a testing facility that is more than 70 years old and in extremely poor condition, but after racking up £265m over more than seven years the project is under review amid concerns over delays and the condition of buildings on the site. The NAO said this was the single biggest risk to Sellafields future, as workers needed to carry out many different regular scientific tests.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said: Despite progress achieved since the NAO last reported, I cannot conclude Sellafield is achieving value for money yet, as large projects are being delivered later than planned and at higher cost, alongside slower progress in reducing multiple risks.

He added: Continued underperformance will mean the cost of decommissioning will increase considerably, and intolerable risks will persist for longer.

This month, Sellafield was fined £332,500 for cybersecurity failings and the chief magistrate in the case, Paul Goldspring, said it fell into a category bordering on negligence.

The NAO said the nuclear site had again admitted that its cybersecurity efforts were falling short.

David Peattie, the NDAs chief executive, said: Sellafield is one of the most complex environmental programmes in the world. Were proud of our workforce and achievements being made, including the unprecedented retrieval of legacy waste from all four highest hazard facilities.

But as the NAO rightly points out there is still more to be done. This includes better demonstrating we are delivering value for money and the wider significant societal and economic benefits through jobs, the supply chain and community investments.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/oct/23/sellafield-cleanup-cost-136bn-national-audit-office
Online GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4821 on: October 24, 2024, 08:25:26 am »
Jesus. Circulate that story in Australia and fuck a Dutton!

I'm assuming facilities built in the 21st century don't produce decommissioning costs of this scale. Am I naive? Still a timely reminder that the costs of nuclear go far beyond opening day.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4822 on: October 24, 2024, 08:28:50 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on October 24, 2024, 08:25:26 am
Jesus. Circulate that story in Australia and fuck a Dutton!

I'm assuming facilities built in the 21st century don't produce decommissioning costs of this scale. Am I naive? Still a timely reminder that the costs of nuclear go far beyond opening day.

Need The Betoota Advocate to run with this.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4823 on: October 24, 2024, 09:22:41 pm »
Anecdotal but I know someone who worked on the Hunterson A decommisioning and he described it as being a complete money pit, with the project full of old self employed guys working their last gig before retirement just dragging everything out to keep the last gig going for as long as possible. It drove him absolutely mad as could never get anything done and had to quit.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4824 on: October 25, 2024, 09:50:49 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 24, 2024, 07:49:55 am
No indicative of how much every nuclear facility will cost to decommission.

Has any thing ever cost this much to turn off?



Could they not just dump it all in Springfield Lake?



Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4825 on: October 25, 2024, 10:24:44 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on October 24, 2024, 08:25:26 am
Jesus. Circulate that story in Australia and fuck a Dutton!

I'm assuming facilities built in the 21st century don't produce decommissioning costs of this scale. Am I naive? Still a timely reminder that the costs of nuclear go far beyond opening day.



Modern nuclear power facilities produce a lot, lot less.

Most of the waste at Sellafield was produced in the early decades of the atomic/nuclear age. It includes a load of radiative stuff from when we had our own atomic/nuclear weapons programme (before we outsourced it to Uncle Sam).

I don't particularly like nuclear power, but it's a GHG-free means of electricity production with a supply that is reliable and constant. But it's not at present economically viable (when you include build and decommissioning costs) without government subsidy. In France, that's fine as the state owns the nuclear power generating company so taxpayers aren't effectively funding fat profits for shareholders and massive 'senior executive' pay packages. Here, the Tories (under Major) flogged the more modern nuclear power facilities to parasitical 'investors' to cream a profit from (with more taxpayer subsidy). The old and uneconomic Magnox stations and the total costs of decommissioning everything stayed sat with the taxpayer.

The Small Modular Reactors (SMR's) in final stages of development show promise. If the claims made by the scientists working on these are correct, then the per-kW cost of nuclear power (including build/decommission) will come down significantly. A series of these rolled out across the UK could be sufficient back-up to wind/solar and [I hope} tidal.
Offline jambutty

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 12:28:05 am »
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 12:28:05 am »
Thought I'd put this in here.

Building a new city.

https://www.rendeavour.com/
Online GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 03:35:00 am »
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 03:35:00 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 25, 2024, 10:24:44 am
.
I don't particularly like nuclear power, but it's a GHG-free means of electricity production with a supply that is reliable and constant. But it's not at present economically viable (when you include build and decommissioning costs) without government subsidy. In France, that's fine as the state owns the nuclear power generating company so taxpayers aren't effectively funding fat profits for shareholders and massive 'senior executive' pay packages.

I, too, am OK with nuclear in principle. And the Australian Liberal-National Party (Tories), even with their over-optimistic forecasts, are proposing state-owned nuke facilities which, with their worship of the private sector gods, is quite the admission.

For a bit of local context, the LNP recently ended a decade in power where they had shown zero interest in nuclear and generally fought against CC action, insisting that first coal and then gas were the only viable solution. Having seen traditional suburban seats fall to climate-focused independents in the 2022 election, they've realised they can't be explicitly the fossil fuel party, but they're still in the pocket of coal and gas magnates, and have cultural cachet in the anti-renewables sector, so now they are playing the nuclear card to put renewable investment under a cloud of uncertainty, while buying another 15+ years for the fossil fuel kings (they claim they can have working plants ready in 9 years which, considering that nuclear power is still illegal at federal and all state levels, is total BS).

I'm relating the above tale to emphasise that my opposition is to the deeply cynical politics behind the nuclear push, rather than fear or loathing of the technology itself. I'm also wary of this country wasting its huge natural advantages in the renewables sector to protect the interests of a few billionaires.
