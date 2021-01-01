« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:19:54 pm

The global problem is enormously larger. Around 10m hectares of ancient forests and rainforest are felled each year, the result of industrialisation and population growth within 'developing' countries.

It's not just the climate that this impacts. This is how pandemics start. I think that the Nipah virus outbreak in Malaysia in the 1990s originated in fruit bats who'd been disturbed and took up residence near pigs. Their droppings transmitted the virus to pigs who passed it onto humans. The pig industry in Malaysia was decimated and the death rate in humans made Covid look like a picnic  :(
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
What I mean is making a large scale plan, then breaking it down so it can actually be done. Lets say pesticide use for food production. Can it banned completely? Could organic farming cover our food use? If not, work out the trade-offs, and tax accordingly. Maybe pesticide-grown produce will have to be 50x more expensive, or whatever. I'm sure there are studies out there that discuss that. Then make it public knowledge, if you buy x amount of this, it's going to kill x wildlife.

But I didn't really mean just wildlife protection, it could be the same with co2. You could assign a "sustainable" co2 balance to everybody, and whatever you do, affects it. If you go over your allowance, there could be fines. Or prison terms. Or "education courses" as for speeding. Make net-zero a personal job for everybody.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
I would agree with redbyrdz. Id go draconian on it.

The problem is, no government would do it. It would be incredibly unpopular and all the opposition would have to do at the next election is say theyd backtrack. Democracy is a big problem in climate action as the unpopular and necessary calls will never be made.
