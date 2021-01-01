What I mean is making a large scale plan, then breaking it down so it can actually be done. Lets say pesticide use for food production. Can it banned completely? Could organic farming cover our food use? If not, work out the trade-offs, and tax accordingly. Maybe pesticide-grown produce will have to be 50x more expensive, or whatever. I'm sure there are studies out there that discuss that. Then make it public knowledge, if you buy x amount of this, it's going to kill x wildlife.



But I didn't really mean just wildlife protection, it could be the same with co2. You could assign a "sustainable" co2 balance to everybody, and whatever you do, affects it. If you go over your allowance, there could be fines. Or prison terms. Or "education courses" as for speeding. Make net-zero a personal job for everybody.