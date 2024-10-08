Wildlife numbers fall by 73% in 50 years, global stocktake finds
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5y3j0vzpl3o
I do get annoyed a bit with the vague "we gotta do something". I wish somebody would spell out what it takes to reverse this, bring it down to an individual level, and then lets work out how we can get there - or, if it seems to difficult a task, at least killing the wildlife and wrecking the planet will be some sort of conscious decision.
There are some very simple solutions:
Stop using pesticides which poisons bees and butterflies and other insects.
Stop poisoning the oceans, make a collective agreement which all countries can sign up to
License shooting estates which kill protected species.
Plant more hedgerows and find a way of working with the farming community which enables wildlife to prosper. We shouldnt be having the huge drop in farmland birds which we are currently facing.
Plan extra green spaces when the building revolution begins, make the green spaces an attraction that improves the quality of life, for people. People and wildlife can co-exist and wildlife is an excellent form of improving a persons mental health.
Revive old wildlife and wild spaces legislation that the Tories chucked out once we left the EU. The lack of protection leaves vast groups of animals/birds/insects vulnerable to all sorts of abuses.
Stop thinking that humans and wildlife are some separate species. Its quite simple for humanity to prosper we need wildlife to thrive alongside us. There is no other way of looking at it.
Thats just scraping the barrel, there is plenty more which could be done and needs to be done. Otherwise, the planet continues to decline