« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 495937 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4760 on: October 8, 2024, 04:56:29 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on October  8, 2024, 03:28:07 pm
Former, portraying a laughable implausible rapid cooling effect as if suddenly a hole appears in the sky all the way to Deep Space ;lmao but the sheer size of the storms? Not so laughable now....

Plus the fact nobody listened to him when he foresaw how catastrophic the event would be, albeit fiction.

Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4761 on: October 8, 2024, 05:13:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October  8, 2024, 04:34:52 pm
I have just read a report in the independent of how the Sahara Desert has had so much rainfall recently that part's of it are now flooded. It's getting so freakish that now even dry, arid areas are being affected overall.  :o

https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/sahara-desert-rain-flood-morocco-b2625719.html


I've talked before about the first serious impacts of climate change being shifting weather patterns.

Places that, in our lifetimes, have been predominantly dry will start getting rains; places that have had dependable rains will become dry. We're now seeing the initial steps of that. It won't be a 'flicking a switch' thing, it'll be gradual. Using that Sahara example, next year and the year after could be back to normal, then another wet season, then nothing for a few years, then two wet years, then nothing for a couple of years, then three, and so on. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, the odd monsoon will fail or be diverted, then this will become more common.

The problem is that population centres have been created in areas depending on weather. We humans are not nomadic anymore; we cannot easily move cities of several hundred thousand people to follows the rains. But people will migrate. That problem is amplified by political borders - what if one country suddenly becomes desertified whilst the neighbouring country gets 'their' rains? You can imagine.

It's not confined to the developing world, either. Parts of the US in recent times have had unprecedented periods of years without adequate rains. Over the past couple of years, areas like California have had a lot of replenishing rain, but this is likely to be a lull between droughts.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,628
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4762 on: October 8, 2024, 05:17:59 pm »
Just walking around Alicante and most of us old sods are using our legs to get to the local or beach. Of course there's hundreds of electric scooters everywhere and who's using them? Tell me who's more environmental friendly, old sods using their limbs or the younger generation too lazy to walk??
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4763 on: October 8, 2024, 05:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  8, 2024, 05:13:06 pm

I've talked before about the first serious impacts of climate change being shifting weather patterns.

Places that, in our lifetimes, have been predominantly dry will start getting rains; places that have had dependable rains will become dry. We're now seeing the initial steps of that. It won't be a 'flicking a switch' thing, it'll be gradual. Using that Sahara example, next year and the year after could be back to normal, then another wet season, then nothing for a few years, then two wet years, then nothing for a couple of years, then three, and so on. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, the odd monsoon will fail or be diverted, then this will become more common.

The problem is that population centres have been created in areas depending on weather. We humans are not nomadic anymore; we cannot easily move cities of several hundred thousand people to follows the rains. But people will migrate. That problem is amplified by political borders - what if one country suddenly becomes desertified whilst the neighbouring country gets 'their' rains? You can imagine.

It's not confined to the developing world, either. Parts of the US in recent times have had unprecedented periods of years without adequate rains. Over the past couple of years, areas like California have had a lot of replenishing rain, but this is likely to be a lull between droughts.

The next generation are going to have a whole new set of problems, as we are just not accelerating as much as we need to presently. The scientists have been discussing whether there now needs to be a new way of recording hurricanes. I know a number are now suggesting it should be up Category 6. Milton is supposed to be the fourth most powerful since they've begun recording them, that in itself is scary. They are saying the edge of Mexico will get the impact tonight before moving onto to Florida. Those Mexican communities are already quite poor, I worry what will be left for those poor people. Everyone is going on about Florida rather than realising parts of Mexico are already suffering.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,333
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4764 on: October 8, 2024, 05:52:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  8, 2024, 04:56:29 pm
Plus the fact nobody listened to him when he foresaw how catastrophic the event would be, albeit fiction.
Well, that's clearly an example of art imitating nature, pardon the pun ;D
Quote from: fowlermagic on October  8, 2024, 05:17:59 pm
Just walking around Alicante and most of us old sods are using our legs to get to the local or beach. Of course there's hundreds of electric scooters everywhere and who's using them? Tell me who's more environmental friendly, old sods using their limbs or the younger generation too lazy to walk??
OOOF! Exactly ;D People banging on about scooters being a solution to urban transportation.....? Nah, not buying that. They're a fucking menace here......but it's like that argument the gun nuts have, "Guns don't kill people.......!" = "Scooters aren't a menace, it's the people using them!" = abdication of responsibility by suppliers.
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4765 on: October 8, 2024, 07:11:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October  8, 2024, 03:16:02 pm
I think I read they were already bussing people out who didn't have transportation. But it sounds as though central government has been slow in granting extra resources. I just hope people are sensible and obey the advice they are being given. It's the alleged storm surges that they are talking about which is the really scary bit.

It would be nice if people started joining the dots but with so much disinformation around I'm not convinced we'll get there. A total nightmare and we can only hope that the impact is limited as much as possible. The storm surges are worrying, to put it mildly. And flooding as a result of extreme rain is increasingly worrying - they're going to have to rethink their hurricane scale.

Quote from: 24/7 on October  8, 2024, 03:18:55 pm
The sheer size of these systems now is terrifying. Day After Tomorrow is looking increasingly less like fiction 🥺

Ha, I actually thought of that film as I saw a picture of the Gulf of Mexico, with not only Milton but also what looks like big storms ahead of it. I can only hope for the best.
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,727
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4766 on: October 8, 2024, 07:48:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October  8, 2024, 03:32:53 pm
I am crossing everything for them, it supposed to hitting part of Mexico tonight and it will probably be even more powerful.

https://xcancel.com/miked2061383/status/1843505865762189520?s=48&t=TfNvDXrjLtVCT9NbdLYXWQ
This was in Cancun last night.

Read there was 59,000 recorded strikes in the hurricane yesterday. :o
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,727
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4767 on: October 8, 2024, 07:51:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October  8, 2024, 03:16:02 pm
I think I read they were already bussing people out who didn't have transportation. But it sounds as though central government has been slow in granting extra resources. I just hope people are sensible and obey the advice they are being given. It's the alleged storm surges that they are talking about which is the really scary bit.

Was trying to work it out from the graphic I saw on tv but I think my mother in laws place could see between 3-6ft of water in St Pete, and shes not on the waterfront either. Some parts of Tampa Bay could potentially see 10ft  :-\
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4768 on: October 8, 2024, 08:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on October  8, 2024, 07:51:12 pm
Was trying to work it out from the graphic I saw on tv but I think my mother in laws place could see between 3-6ft of water in St Pete, and shes not on the waterfront either. Some parts of Tampa Bay could potentially see 10ft  :-\

Has your mother in law been evacuated? They say it will decrease but the chances are it will spread a wider distance when it hits. There are some good channels on YouTube for up to date news for those that need information. I have my fingers crossed for you over there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,727
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4769 on: October 8, 2024, 08:45:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October  8, 2024, 08:07:47 pm
Has your mother in law been evacuated? They say it will decrease but the chances are it will spread a wider distance when it hits. There are some good channels on YouTube for up to date news for those that need information. I have my fingers crossed for you over there.

Yeah they have driven to Miami and are staying in a hotel till Saturday. (The wifes mum, brother, sister and neice and nephew have all gone there).
Hopefully when they return it wont be too much damage, although her sisters house already has flood damage from Helene as she lives near the river :(

Me and the mrs live in UK so the worst we have to deal with is a flood warning for Herefordshire tonight.
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4770 on: October 8, 2024, 09:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on October  8, 2024, 08:45:47 pm
Yeah they have driven to Miami and are staying in a hotel till Saturday. (The wifes mum, brother, sister and neice and nephew have all gone there).
Hopefully when they return it wont be too much damage, although her sisters house already has flood damage from Helene as she lives near the river :(

Me and the mrs live in UK so the worst we have to deal with is a flood warning for Herefordshire tonight.

I am glad they are in relative safety I can't imagine how distressing it has been for them with Helene striking only weeks ago as well. It's just a nightmare, as long as they are okay that's the main thing. Yes, there seem to be flood warnings all over the place. We had more flash floods here for a few minutes at a time. You don't get wet now, you get drenched!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4771 on: October 8, 2024, 09:32:28 pm »
Not enough care that's the bottom line. We see the effects everywhere and still people don't care. It's beyond depressing at this stage.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,545
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4772 on: October 8, 2024, 09:33:46 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on October  7, 2024, 11:48:28 am
I recall a year or two ago on this thread I mentioned food miles, and someone shared info demonstrating that the transport emissions weren't as significant as one might think, and that the emissions involved in the food production (in this case milk/dairy) were far more significant. I suspect the same is true of electronics and other consumer goods. It's not the fact that they're made in China, it's more the fact that many such items are built for a much shorter life span due to cheaper, lower quality materials and processes, and the ravenous consumption and fad-ism we've been conditioned to. I think back to the TV, the fridge, the car, the furniture I grew up with. My parents bought it all when they immigrated in 1977 and none of the above were replaced until the car in the mid-90s (due to a crash that made it an insurance write off) and the TV in about 2007. I have Tonka toys that were handed down to me in the late 70s and have been through many hands and untold abuses, but they are still absolutely 100% functional. None of this is possible with modern products and you would be laughed at for trying. How many phones have you bought in the last 20 years, how many PCs/laptops/tablets? Now let's talk clothing...
I've just had a fantastic few days in Segovia, Spain. They have a 2000 year old, half-mile long, seventy metre high, Roman aquaduct that still delivers water to the city today!
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4773 on: October 8, 2024, 09:57:34 pm »
The Hurricane Centre has confirmed Milton will be a Category 5 Hurricane with 165mph winds. It is slightly deviating south at the moment, though they think it can change direction. They think it will hit by Sarasota.
« Last Edit: October 8, 2024, 09:59:32 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,333
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4774 on: October 8, 2024, 10:47:52 pm »
That is not at all good news 🥺
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,333
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4775 on: October 8, 2024, 10:49:31 pm »
BBC.

"The storms strength is, in part, down to the exceptionally warm oceans it has been travelling over. Sea surface temperatures in that area of the world are significantly higher than normal, something that scientists say has been made many times more likely by climate change."

FYI, I lived in St Cloud in 1985 and we took more or less a direct hit from Hurricane Elena. Never experienced anything like it since. That was a baby compared to this monster. Really feeling for Floridians now 🥺
« Last Edit: October 8, 2024, 10:51:17 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4776 on: October 8, 2024, 11:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on October  8, 2024, 07:11:57 pm
It would be nice if people started joining the dots

They are, but the picture created by those who may soon rule the world's most powerful democracy is one where eco-terrorists are seeding clouds to propagate a hoax. Fucking humanity, eh?
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 12:03:01 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on October  8, 2024, 02:59:55 pm
Parisien drivers are amongst the worst I've ever encountered - very aggressive and no respect for the space of other road users.  It's completely at odds with drivers in general in France who seem more considerate than UK drivers.

I daren't imagine what Australia and the US are like  :o

I chose my words carefully, hence "conscious" of cyclists, not "courteous" or "respectful" :).

Australians aren't used to sharing the roads with cyclists, so they tend to not notice them coming up beside them at intersections, nor know what to do when trying to pass a cyclist going up a hill on a single lane with double-white lines, with hilarious/hazardous results.

In America they don't see the cyclist, nor even notice them being crushed under their wheels, because they all drive Abrams tanks.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 11:22:30 am »
Another warning from the Hurricane Centre of an incoming tropical storm on Thursday to the Georgia coast. Winds of up to 7$mph expected from Altamaha Sound to the Savannah river. A storm surge warning in place north of Altamaha Sound to Edisto Beach in South Carolina.

After a quiet start, these weather surges are taking hold.😳
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4779 on: Yesterday at 04:47:23 pm »
Tornados being felt across Florida and amazingly people are driving through them, surely that is extremely unwise?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,727
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4780 on: Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm »
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/british-family-florida-disneyworld-hurricane-milton/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR02kcziulsn4NNkzusXOq__pAzCtIc0V72d3rkfQAGnCEymNfQYsEzySak_aem_Eq3690SSai3e-ga7TUdK7A

Davenport is only at slight risk of tornados, and Mr Whiting likens the predicted winds to a regular storm in the UK.

Could have saved time and just admitted hes an idiot.:butt
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4781 on: Yesterday at 04:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/british-family-florida-disneyworld-hurricane-milton/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR02kcziulsn4NNkzusXOq__pAzCtIc0V72d3rkfQAGnCEymNfQYsEzySak_aem_Eq3690SSai3e-ga7TUdK7A

Davenport is only at slight risk of tornados, and Mr Whiting likens the predicted winds to a regular storm in the UK.

Could have saved time and just admitted hes an idiot.:butt

Absolute dick, that's the result of 14 years of the Tories rubbishing experts coming out in people I am afraid.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,711
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4782 on: Yesterday at 05:38:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:55:23 pm
Absolute dick, that's the result of 14 years of the Tories rubbishing experts coming out in people I am afraid.  ::)

Yep.  Global problem though, Fox News this morning in the U.S. were spending all their airtime talking about the NY Jets coach getting fired and not even blinking about the impending doom.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4783 on: Yesterday at 06:55:58 pm »
Currently 18 tornado warnings across Florida at the moment and it's still hours before the hurricane will reach the land.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4784 on: Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/british-family-florida-disneyworld-hurricane-milton/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR02kcziulsn4NNkzusXOq__pAzCtIc0V72d3rkfQAGnCEymNfQYsEzySak_aem_Eq3690SSai3e-ga7TUdK7A

Davenport is only at slight risk of tornados, and Mr Whiting likens the predicted winds to a regular storm in the UK.

Could have saved time and just admitted hes an idiot.:butt


And they look so intellectual, too!
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4785 on: Yesterday at 08:11:12 pm »
64,000 without electricity in Florida and this is only due the rotating tornados.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4786 on: Yesterday at 09:40:34 pm »
Im flying to Orlando on Sunday, or Im meant to be anyway.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,611
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4787 on: Today at 03:23:12 am »
Insurance companies have known for years and have acted accordingly...charging really high rates for home insurance in Florida and other states. Very few people in Florida have home insurance.



Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4788 on: Today at 03:36:05 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:40:34 pm
Im flying to Orlando on Sunday, or Im meant to be anyway.

Your flight shouldnt be affected, airports will resume in a couple of days. And a cold front is heading down to Florida, so itll be very pleasant weather!

My in laws in Clearwater are without power, but the extreme wind warning has expired, and it seems like theyll be coming out unscathed, apart from a few branches that have ended up on their roof!
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4789 on: Today at 09:53:14 am »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 03:36:05 am
Your flight shouldnt be affected, airports will resume in a couple of days. And a cold front is heading down to Florida, so itll be very pleasant weather!

My in laws in Clearwater are without power, but the extreme wind warning has expired, and it seems like theyll be coming out unscathed, apart from a few branches that have ended up on their roof!

Thanks mate.

I am hopeful that will be the case.

Ive been following it quite closely and it certainly appears to not have caused the kind of devastation that they were initially predicting?
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,333
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4790 on: Today at 10:03:59 am »
15,227 mph winds in Liverpool reported. Mistakenly...
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0kjrp2rngzo
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4791 on: Today at 10:54:29 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:03:59 am
15,227 mph winds in Liverpool reported. Mistakenly...
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0kjrp2rngzo


 :lmao


Is this more now? Or the day after tomorrow?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,589
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4792 on: Today at 11:46:04 am »
Wildlife numbers fall by 73% in 50 years, global stocktake finds
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5y3j0vzpl3o

Quote
...

The report found habitat degradation and loss was the biggest threat to wildlife, followed by overexploitation, invasive species, disease, climate change and pollution.

Lead author and WWF chief scientific adviser Mike Barrett said through human action, "particularly the way that we produce and consume our food, we are increasingly losing natural habitat.

The report also warns nature loss and climate change are fast pushing the world towards irreversible tipping points, including the potential "collapse" of the Amazon rainforest, whereby it can no longer lock away planet-warming carbon and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"Please don't just feel sad about the loss of nature," Mr Barrett said.

"Be aware that this is now a fundamental threat to humanity and we've really got to do something now.

Valentina Marconi, from the Zoological Society of Londons Institute of Zoology, told BBC News the natural world was in a "precarious position" but with urgent, collective action from world leaders "we still have the chance to reverse this".


I do get annoyed a bit with the vague "we gotta do something". I wish somebody would spell out what it takes to reverse this, bring it down to an individual level, and then lets work out how we can get there - or, if it seems to difficult a task, at least killing the wildlife and wrecking the planet will be some sort of conscious decision.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,241
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4793 on: Today at 12:33:37 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:46:04 am
Wildlife numbers fall by 73% in 50 years, global stocktake finds
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5y3j0vzpl3o


I do get annoyed a bit with the vague "we gotta do something". I wish somebody would spell out what it takes to reverse this, bring it down to an individual level, and then lets work out how we can get there - or, if it seems to difficult a task, at least killing the wildlife and wrecking the planet will be some sort of conscious decision.

There are some very simple solutions:

Stop using pesticides which poisons bees and butterflies and other insects.

Stop poisoning the oceans, make a collective agreement which all countries can sign up to

License shooting estates which kill protected species.

Plant more hedgerows and find a way of working with the farming community which enables wildlife to prosper. We shouldnt be having the huge drop in farmland birds which we are currently facing.

Plan extra green spaces when the building revolution begins, make the green spaces an attraction that improves the quality of life, for people. People and wildlife can co-exist and wildlife is an excellent form of improving a persons mental health.

Revive old wildlife and wild spaces legislation that the Tories chucked out once we left the EU. The lack of protection leaves vast groups of animals/birds/insects vulnerable to all sorts of abuses.

Stop thinking that humans and wildlife are some separate species. Its quite simple for humanity to prosper we need wildlife to thrive alongside us. There is no other way of looking at it.

Thats just scraping the barrel, there is plenty more which could be done and needs to be done. Otherwise, the planet continues to decline

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 