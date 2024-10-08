I have just read a report in the independent of how the Sahara Desert has had so much rainfall recently that part's of it are now flooded. It's getting so freakish that now even dry, arid areas are being affected overall.



https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/sahara-desert-rain-flood-morocco-b2625719.html



I've talked before about the first serious impacts of climate change being shifting weather patterns.Places that, in our lifetimes, have been predominantly dry will start getting rains; places that have had dependable rains will become dry. We're now seeing the initial steps of that. It won't be a 'flicking a switch' thing, it'll be gradual. Using that Sahara example, next year and the year after could be back to normal, then another wet season, then nothing for a few years, then two wet years, then nothing for a couple of years, then three, and so on. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, the odd monsoon will fail or be diverted, then this will become more common.The problem is that population centres have been created in areas depending on weather. We humans are not nomadic anymore; we cannot easily move cities of several hundred thousand people to follows the rains. But peoplemigrate. That problem is amplified by political borders - what if one country suddenly becomes desertified whilst the neighbouring country gets 'their' rains? You can imagine.It's not confined to the developing world, either. Parts of the US in recent times have had unprecedented periods of years without adequate rains. Over the past couple of years, areas like California have had a lot of replenishing rain, but this is likely to be a lull between droughts.