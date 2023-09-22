« previous next »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:31:06 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:00:34 am
All public transport in Tallinn is free for registered residents who pay 3 euros for a tap in card.

Outside the city, train fares are unbelievably cheap and capped, with discounted rates for aforementioned residents.

Yet here's the dichotomy. Tallinners are addicted to their cars. It makes absolutely no bloody sense whatsoever!

Until the psychological dependency on private vehicles is broken, nothing will change. This city is evidence of that. Flooding it with thousands of Bolt cars probably isn't helping, because overall behaviours don't appear to be changing.

The locals went nuts when vehicle tax was discussed. Let's see if that makes any difference in a car-logged city that actively gets in the way of public transport.

I think they are two separate issues and is separate from the issue of climate change on a broader spectrum.

Here in Germany, In 2022, the monthly ticket was trialled as 9 euro ticket. And some 40m people got those 3 months of country wide travel for 9 euros a month. The success of it, made the govt release the 49 euro ticket. Its cheap by any reasonable measure. I also have one. Anywhere in the country, for 49 euros a month.

The govt saw that the Co2 levels in the city didnt reduce much and people still used their cars to go shopping and visiting friends and whatnot. I also use my car sometimes when I have an early meeting and thats exactly the problem - Public transport takes 60 minutes what takes me 20 minutes door to door in my car. So I think until I feel its ok to spend 60 mins doing nothing, or people want to use the public transport to visit friends and relatives, cars are still going to be used. Which is why, its a "thinking" problem.

Just because its cheap, doesnt mean its going to be convenient. It only accommodates for a higher level of "inconvenience" in this economic climate. I am privileged enough to understand this. If I was a single parent, and had no car, I will have to spend 60 mins a day in the train. I wont have a choice. But the 60 mins can quickly become 90+ minutes if it rains and snows or believe it or not, too hot. We had trains getting cancelled because the climate control unit in the suburban trains werent able to work in the extreme heat. So now I am gonna have to wait 30-60 minutes for another train, and then commute 60 mins.

But then again, all of this comes at a very minute price that we, living in this side of the world pay. Our habits are all satiated by production warehouses and sweatshops in China and Vietnam. So even if we switch our mode of transport, unless our entire livelihood somehow becomes East Asia Agnostic, we are not doing much. Which is why, I said some posts ago that sourcing everything from within 200 kms is the best way you can do for the climate. Anything above, depending on the distance, you pay a VAT. Which means, iphones and macbooks will become infinitely expensive as they are all made in China and/or India. So are we ready to change that, is the question that needs to be asked because private and public transportation is hardly any bigger than a needle in a hay barn.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:38:15 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:16:52 am
My point is that these aren't real claims or legitimate claims.


That's true. But neither are/were all the other claims made by the same people whose aim is to delay taking action. Which was my point. These are people linked to Trump, so I felt it was relevant.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:46:23 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:00:34 am
All public transport in Tallinn is free for registered residents who pay 3 euros for a tap in card.

Outside the city, train fares are unbelievably cheap and capped, with discounted rates for aforementioned residents.

Yet here's the dichotomy. Tallinners are addicted to their cars. It makes absolutely no bloody sense whatsoever!

Until the psychological dependency on private vehicles is broken, nothing will change. This city is evidence of that. Flooding it with thousands of Bolt cars probably isn't helping, because overall behaviours don't appear to be changing.

The locals went nuts when vehicle tax was discussed. Let's see if that makes any difference in a car-logged city that actively gets in the way of public transport.

I'm going to look it up because I don't know a huge amount about it, but are there places where they've managed to reduce the number of cars on the roads? I'm wondering what additional incentives or obstacles could work in changing behaviour and culture.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:48:28 am
I recall a year or two ago on this thread I mentioned food miles, and someone shared info demonstrating that the transport emissions weren't as significant as one might think, and that the emissions involved in the food production (in this case milk/dairy) were far more significant. I suspect the same is true of electronics and other consumer goods. It's not the fact that they're made in China, it's more the fact that many such items are built for a much shorter life span due to cheaper, lower quality materials and processes, and the ravenous consumption and fad-ism we've been conditioned to. I think back to the TV, the fridge, the car, the furniture I grew up with. My parents bought it all when they immigrated in 1977 and none of the above were replaced until the car in the mid-90s (due to a crash that made it an insurance write off) and the TV in about 2007. I have Tonka toys that were handed down to me in the late 70s and have been through many hands and untold abuses, but they are still absolutely 100% functional. None of this is possible with modern products and you would be laughed at for trying. How many phones have you bought in the last 20 years, how many PCs/laptops/tablets? Now let's talk clothing...
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:51:11 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:48:28 am
I recall a year or two ago on this thread I mentioned food miles, and someone shared info demonstrating that the transport emissions weren't as significant as one might think, and that the emissions involved in the food production (in this case milk/dairy) were far more significant. I suspect the same is true of electronics and other consumer goods. It's not the fact that they're made in China, it's more the fact that many such items are built for a much shorter life span due to cheaper, lower quality materials and processes, and the ravenous consumption and fad-ism we've been conditioned to. I think back to the TV, the fridge, the car, the furniture I grew up with. My parents bought it all when they immigrated in 1977 and none of the above were replaced until the car in the mid-90s (due to a crash that made it an insurance write off) and the TV in about 2007. I have Tonka toys that were handed down to me in the late 70s and have been through many hands and untold abuses, but they are still absolutely 100% functional. None of this is possible with modern products and you would be laughed at for trying. How many phones have you bought in the last 20 years, how many PCs/laptops/tablets? Now let's talk clothing...

It's well publicised that apple batteries are designed to degrade forcing you into upgrading eventually.

Greed is the root cause of nearly all the man made problems.

Not that I condone, agree or make light of the Unabomber but his manifesto is quite the read about technology and it's impact on human kind.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:54:03 am
I'm sure if I write a manifesto one day it'll bear eerie similarities, even if I've not read the original! I have long believe it's no coincidence how many of my electronics die within a year of the warranty period ending ;)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:55:02 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:00:34 am
All public transport in Tallinn is free for registered residents who pay 3 euros for a tap in card.

Outside the city, train fares are unbelievably cheap and capped, with discounted rates for aforementioned residents.

Yet here's the dichotomy. Tallinners are addicted to their cars. It makes absolutely no bloody sense whatsoever!

Until the psychological dependency on private vehicles is broken, nothing will change. This city is evidence of that. Flooding it with thousands of Bolt cars probably isn't helping, because overall behaviours don't appear to be changing.

The locals went nuts when vehicle tax was discussed. Let's see if that makes any difference in a car-logged city that actively gets in the way of public transport.

People like cars, they are moving entertainment systems these days and unbelievably comfortable. My own brother here in Dublin is someone who would rather spend 90 minutes commute inside his car than 45 mins on the train to get to work. Until governments make driving an ice car ridiculously expensive nothing will change it's probably too late for mankind anyway. 17c today here in Dublin in mid October. Trump also likely to win the election in November will be the final nail in the earths coffin setting any progress back to the point of no return.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:58:15 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:55:02 am
. Until governments make driving an ice car ridiculously expensive nothing will change

I dunno, I think making people drive ice cars might solve the relative comfort issue quite nicely, don't even need to make it expensive!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 12:15:54 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:58:15 am
I dunno, I think making people drive ice cars might solve the relative comfort issue quite nicely, don't even need to make it expensive!

Internal Combustion Engine aka ice  :roger
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 12:26:41 pm
I came across an interesting and encouraging article this weekend that claimed that while being a Democrat or a Republican played a role in the likelihood of getting an EV, infrastructure and income were more important factors. That gives them a place to start in areas where ideological opposition to EV isn't too strong. Probably the same in many countries - I don't drive so I don't pay enough attention to it.

I also found this article very interesting - How Medellin is beating the heat with green corridors. By planting trees across the city Medellin has managed to reduce temperatures by about 2C, and they're now researching the impacts of trees on air quality. These are the types of excellent solutions to our many problems.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 12:33:55 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:55:02 am
Until governments make driving an ice car ridiculously expensive

The governments around the world earn billions of pounds and euros by making you drive a car.

Pay for the car + tax
Fuel costs  + tax
Service costs + tax
Road usage tax
Environment tax
Insure your own bloody car + tax

Why will they make that expensive?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 02:21:46 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:16:52 am
My point is that these aren't real claims or legitimate claims.

In big enough numbers, they can dictate the way politicians bend. Particularly in the US.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 03:36:08 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:16:52 am
My point is that these aren't real claims or legitimate claims.


But the useless fat, racist orange c*nt & all of his halfwit sycophants in America think that they're legit.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 04:38:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:36:08 pm

But the useless fat, racist orange c*nt & all of his halfwit sycophants in America think that they're legit.

They will always find some bollocks to "believe" as long as it justifies their worldview
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:02:20 am
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 12:26:41 pm
I came across an interesting and encouraging article this weekend that claimed that while being a Democrat or a Republican played a role in the likelihood of getting an EV, infrastructure and income were more important factors. That gives them a place to start in areas where ideological opposition to EV isn't too strong. Probably the same in many countries - I don't drive so I don't pay enough attention to it.

I also found this article very interesting - How Medellin is beating the heat with green corridors. By planting trees across the city Medellin has managed to reduce temperatures by about 2C, and they're now researching the impacts of trees on air quality. These are the types of excellent solutions to our many problems.

You only have to walk around a typical Sydney suburb in summer to appreciate the importance of trees. All these c*nts who tear down humble houses with established gardens and replace them with austere modern concrete boxes that consume every square inch of the block, then lobby the council to remove the huge tree from the nature strip because you're terrified a branch will fall on your retirement plan... you can feel the temperature rise 5-10 degrees when you walk past them. Oh, but we have solar panels, and "climate action NOW" stickers on our wheelie bins! Fuck off.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 02:40:04 am
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 11:46:23 am
I'm going to look it up because I don't know a huge amount about it, but are there places where they've managed to reduce the number of cars on the roads? I'm wondering what additional incentives or obstacles could work in changing behaviour and culture.

In Seoul the construction laws limit how many parking spaces there can be allotted in buildings.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 08:23:04 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:40:04 am
In Seoul the construction laws limit how many parking spaces there can be allotted in buildings.

In Tokyo you can only buy a car if you have proof of an off-road parking space (owned or rented) for it. That's a way to reduce car ownership.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 08:28:03 am
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 11:46:23 am
I'm going to look it up because I don't know a huge amount about it, but are there places where they've managed to reduce the number of cars on the roads? I'm wondering what additional incentives or obstacles could work in changing behaviour and culture.

The famous Dutch model makes car do the long way around cities, and makes the direct routes walking and cycling only. It makes it quicker and more convenient to go by bike.

I like this guy's channel about urban planning: https://m.youtube.com/c/notjustbikes
