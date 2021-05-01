Data. You wanted data. It's not 7 billion. It's 8. And growing.
Global population currently:
"Our growing population
The worlds population is more than three times larger than it was in the mid-twentieth century.
The global human population reached 8.0 billion in mid-November 2022 from an estimated 2.5 billion people in 1950, adding 1 billion people since 2010 and 2 billion since 1998.
The worlds population is expected to increase by nearly 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from the current 8 billion to 9.7 billion in 2050 and could peak at nearly 10.4 billion in the mid-2080s."Source
. (The UN.)
More data:The UN's view on how increasing population will impact climate change:
"With respect to climate change, the expansion from a world of 2 billion people in 1927 to the present world of 8 billion naturally means increased demand for energy, which is still mainly based on fossil fuels. Consequentially, as the global population grows, carbon emissions also increase.Impact (I) = Population (P) ∗ Affluence (A) ∗ Technology (T)
I, representing environmental impact, is typically measured as carbon emissions;
A, representing affluence, is typically measured as gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.
Generally, data on I, P and A are employed to solve for T (T=I/PA).3
While the IPAT equation recognizes that population is not the sole driver of climate change, it assumes linear relationships between population, affluence and technology, and their equal influence as drivers of environmental impact.4 However, if population growth coincides with growth in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, we should observe in Figure 1 (below) similar growth rates for both the population component and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, but this is not the case.
Countries in the low-income group, where the population grew by almost 40 per cent from 1990 to 2021, experienced growth in CO2 emissions of less than 5 per cent over the same period. In fact, environment and development researcher David Satterthwaite points out that it is not people who induce GHG emissions; rather, such emissions are caused by specific human activities by specific people or groups of people.Source
. (The UN again).