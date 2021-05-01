« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 482327 times)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:08:02 am
Global warming is very real - thats a fact. The reasons behind it are subjective.



They really aren't.

I studied Climate & Environmental Change, during my BSc, as well as Physical Geography.

Can you tell me the main things that control our climate?


You said it was cows farting that produces methane, in fact, it's their burping.  I believe you're knowledge / expertise is somewhat lacking.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:45:17 am
Purely for educational purposes.

The Earth has always gone through cyclical eras of colder and warmer times. Ive seen the correlation between time, Industrial Revolution, population growth and the warming of the Earth.

But the data is limited to the last 100-200 years in detail. Geology shows us the heating and cooling of the planet over millions of years.

Is there any definitive science that the Co2 we emit is directly responsible for the warming, explaining and excluding these natural waves in the Earths temperatures.

There were times where we had no human influence - and no polar ice caps, simply for balance of investigation I feel its relevant to acknowledge this.



The science shows that a greater concentration of GHG's (predominantly CO2, but others also, like methane) will act as an insulator in the atmosphere and trap more heat at the surface of the Earth.

This is beyond debate. It's fact.

WRT historical variations in global climate, there are two main drivers of this (we'll ignore asteroid impact!). The first is cyclical (over long periods of time) due to slight changes in the Earth's orbit around the sun or periods of extreme solar minimums; most are moderate variations, but some trigger knock-on effects that amplify the impacts (eg, the albedo effect). The second driver has come from significant volcanic activity releasing vast amounts of GHG's.

It's that second driver that proves the 'GHG's cause global warming' science works in the real world.

Yes, natural variation in global temperatures will continue as they have throughout the Earth's existence. But, with anthropomorphic climate change (caused by the accelerated release of locked-in GHG's predominantly from the burning of the fossil fuels that CO2 was locked-into), the warmer natural periods will be a couple/few degrees warmer, and the cooler natural periods will be a couple/few degrees less cold.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
On data from the last 200 years? Only..

The fact remains our planet has naturally warmed and cooled without human intervention.

If our behaviours (human) are manipulating that, it is not beyond the thresholds of what the planet has been used too.

The driver behind our concerns are knowing we have 7 billion human beings on this planet and it will affect them. Hence the concern. Weve had warmer times and colder time on this planet naturally.

So were talking about the perseveration of this existing and future group of human beings - not whether the planet sustain these variations on temperature.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Data. You wanted data. It's not 7 billion. It's 8. And growing.

Global population currently:

"Our growing population
The worlds population is more than three times larger than it was in the mid-twentieth century.
The global human population reached 8.0 billion in mid-November 2022 from an estimated 2.5 billion people in 1950, adding 1 billion people since 2010 and 2 billion since 1998.
The worlds population is expected to increase by nearly 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from the current 8 billion to 9.7 billion in 2050 and could peak at nearly 10.4 billion in the mid-2080s."

Source. (The UN.)

More data:
The UN's view on how increasing population will impact climate change:

"With respect to climate change, the expansion from a world of 2 billion people in 1927 to the present world of 8 billion naturally means increased demand for energy, which is still mainly based on fossil fuels. Consequentially, as the global population grows, carbon emissions also increase.

Impact (I) = Population (P) ∗ Affluence (A) ∗ Technology (T)

I, representing environmental impact, is typically measured as carbon emissions;
A, representing affluence, is typically measured as gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.
Generally, data on I, P and A are employed to solve for T (T=I/PA).3
While the IPAT equation recognizes that population is not the sole driver of climate change, it assumes linear relationships between population, affluence and technology, and their equal influence as drivers of environmental impact.4 However, if population growth coincides with growth in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, we should observe in Figure 1 (below) similar growth rates for both the population component and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, but this is not the case.
Countries in the low-income group, where the population grew by almost 40 per cent from 1990 to 2021, experienced growth in CO2 emissions of less than 5 per cent over the same period. In fact, environment and development researcher David Satterthwaite points out that it is not people who induce GHG emissions; rather, such emissions are caused by specific human activities by specific people or groups of people.

Source. (The UN again).
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:16:57 am
On data from the last 200 years? Only..

The fact remains our planet has naturally warmed and cooled without human intervention.

If our behaviours (human) are manipulating that, it is not beyond the thresholds of what the planet has been used too.

The driver behind our concerns are knowing we have 7 billion human beings on this planet and it will affect them. Hence the concern. Weve had warmer times and colder time on this planet naturally.

So were talking about the perseveration of this existing and future group of human beings - not whether the planet sustain these variations on temperature.
I suggest that you check out the following podcast. It contains an interview with Brian Huber from the Smithsonian who has been investigating climate change and it's link to CO2 over millions of years. As has already been pointed out, the earth may have gone through warming and cooling periods before but those periods spanned aeons and life was able to adapt. What is a serious problem now is the rate of change.

It's the second article (after the one about flooding in the Sahara!)

https://podcasts.apple.com/mv/podcast/flash-floods-in-the-sahara/id262026995?i=1000670092634
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:24:39 am
Data. You wanted data. It's not 7 billion. It's 8. And growing.

Global population currently:

"Our growing population
The worlds population is more than three times larger than it was in the mid-twentieth century.
The global human population reached 8.0 billion in mid-November 2022 from an estimated 2.5 billion people in 1950, adding 1 billion people since 2010 and 2 billion since 1998.
The worlds population is expected to increase by nearly 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from the current 8 billion to 9.7 billion in 2050 and could peak at nearly 10.4 billion in the mid-2080s."

Source. (The UN.)

More data:
The UN's view on how increasing population will impact climate change:

"With respect to climate change, the expansion from a world of 2 billion people in 1927 to the present world of 8 billion naturally means increased demand for energy, which is still mainly based on fossil fuels. Consequentially, as the global population grows, carbon emissions also increase.

Impact (I) = Population (P) ∗ Affluence (A) ∗ Technology (T)

I, representing environmental impact, is typically measured as carbon emissions;
A, representing affluence, is typically measured as gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.
Generally, data on I, P and A are employed to solve for T (T=I/PA).3
While the IPAT equation recognizes that population is not the sole driver of climate change, it assumes linear relationships between population, affluence and technology, and their equal influence as drivers of environmental impact.4 However, if population growth coincides with growth in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, we should observe in Figure 1 (below) similar growth rates for both the population component and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, but this is not the case.
Countries in the low-income group, where the population grew by almost 40 per cent from 1990 to 2021, experienced growth in CO2 emissions of less than 5 per cent over the same period. In fact, environment and development researcher David Satterthwaite points out that it is not people who induce GHG emissions; rather, such emissions are caused by specific human activities by specific people or groups of people.

Source. (The UN again).

So you agree, we are talking about impact on population.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:25:15 am
I suggest that you check out the following podcast. It contains an interview with Brian Huber from the Smithsonian who has been investigating climate change and it's link to CO2 over millions of years. As has already been pointed out, the earth may have gone through warming and cooling periods before but those periods spanned aeons and life was able to adapt. What is a serious problem now is the rate of change.

It's the second article (after the one about flooding in the Sahara!)

https://podcasts.apple.com/mv/podcast/flash-floods-in-the-sahara/id262026995?i=1000670092634

Rate and speed is exactly my concern. The Earth will survive, but we might not. So our concern is again, about us - people.

Many species have gone extinct - why are we so special?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:28:09 am
So you agree, we are talking about impact on population.
No  we're talking about the extent of the man-made contribution to climate change, in that a rapidly accelerating population growth, with its subsequent rapid reliance on fossil fuels, has generated  and will continue to do so  resulted in a rapid acceleration of what would ordinarily have been an inevitable swing back towards a hotter planet.

You seem too attached to the idea of having data you can accept, rather than just understanding that the change has already happened, is already having an effect, and the growing population needs to adapt  NOW!  its behaviours or we're pretty much all fucked.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:30:08 am
Rate and speed is exactly my concern. The Earth will survive, but we might not. So our concern is again, about us - people.

Many species have gone extinct - why are we so special?

We aren't, we are usually the ones putting other species extinct.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:32:23 am
No  we're talking about the extent of the man-made contribution to climate change, in that a rapidly accelerating population growth, with its subsequent rapid reliance on fossil fuels, has generated  and will continue to do so  resulted in a rapid acceleration of what would ordinarily have been an inevitable swing back towards a hotter planet.

You seem too attached to the idea of having data you can accept, rather than just understanding that the change has already happened, is already having an effect, and the growing population needs to adapt  NOW!  its behaviours or we're pretty much all fucked.

Mate - the world is warming, that is a fact. The Earth has lived throughout warming and cooling, again a fact.

What seems to concern you isnt the warming or cooling or the planet, rather the anxiety you have over how that impacts life on Earth as we know it

Before we climbed out of our trees, we had Dinosaurs- they came and went, as will we, whether man made or not.

My interpretation of your concern is about whether we as a human species can and will continue.

If that is true, then global population should be your concern, not whether the Earth can survive our outputs.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:04:44 am
Data.

Very conveniently cropped.

How about this:




Or, for what causes that increase:




Just fucking google it.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:43:39 am
Very conveniently cropped.

How about this:




Or, for what causes that increase:




Just fucking google it.

Well your Co2 graph looks mental worrying right, your direct graph comparison in ocean temperatures- kind of kills your argument.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Im not as clever as you but #fuckingmakesureyourdatarepresentsyouroutcomes
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:39:05 am
If that is true, then global population should be your concern, not whether the Earth can survive our outputs.
I'm truly confused now. Isn't that exactly what I've been saying all along.......? Earth will not only survive without us, it will fucking thrive! We're a disease, with a massive itch, that Mother Nature is starting to scratch. Vigorously. Fact. Precisely because of our unhelpful and massively damaging output.

I give up......
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:54:54 am
Im not as clever as you but #fuckingmakesureyourdatarepresentsyouroutcomes

What exactly is wrong with the data? Have you actually ever read anything about global warming?

It's also not my data, the graphs are from the EPA of the the US. If you disagree with their findings, take it up with the many many climate scientists that worked on the report they are from.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 11:17:53 am
I'm truly confused now. Isn't that exactly what I've been saying all along.......? Earth will not only survive without us, it will fucking thrive! We're a disease, with a massive itch, that Mother Nature is starting to scratch. Vigorously. Fact. Precisely because of our unhelpful and massively damaging output.

I give up......

Dont give up mate, I perhaps have not understood you so well. I posted in this thread in good faith.

If you are of the opinion that population is the issue - then I am all with you topman.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:55:53 am
What exactly is wrong with the data? Have you actually ever read anything about global warming?

It's also not my data, the graphs are from the EPA of the the US. If you disagree with their findings, take it up with the many many climate scientists that worked on the report they are from.

I can never argue with data just the presentation or the analysis of it mate.

My question over the above presentation was simply that the wonderful graph presented, went stride for stride, and kinda opposed the analysis presented  8)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:00:27 pm
I can never argue with data just the presentation or the analysis of it mate.

My question over the above presentation was simply that the wonderful graph presented, went stride for stride, and kinda opposed the analysis presented  8)

Can you explain the drivers of our climate please?  What actually changes it?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:00:27 pm
I can never argue with data just the presentation or the analysis of it mate.

My question over the above presentation was simply that the wonderful graph presented, went stride for stride, and kinda opposed the analysis presented  8)

No it doesn't.

The co2 and temperature graph shows that temperature always increases in line with CO2 concentration. The temperature increase lags by a couple of decades, which perhaps isn't obvious due to the scale of the x-axis, but there are plenty more studies to confirm this.

The other graph shows that the temperature increase in the later 20 century is due to human drivers. That was your original question, wasn't it? What exactly is contradicting this conclusion in the graph?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:04:44 am
Data.

If you expanded the x-axis of your graph so that the time since the pre-industrial era was represented by a pixel or even multiple pixels, it would show just how extraordinary a 1.5-to-3 degree increase in that period is compared to the historical pattern. The graph shows a 7 degree increase in the 11,500 years since the last glacial maximum, an annual increase of 0.0006086957. When climate scientists speak of pre-industrial times, they refer to the period 1850-1900. If we use the lower end of that range and apply the best-case 1.5 degrees of warming, we get 1.5 / 174 = 0.0086206897 per year. That's a 14-fold increase compared to the "natural" rate of warming. A more pessimistic 3 degrees over the higher end 124 year period is 0.0241935484 per year, a nearly 40- fold increase in warming rate.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:25:36 pm
If you expanded the x-axis of your graph so that the time since the pre-industrial era was represented by a pixel or even multiple pixels, it would show just how extraordinary a 1.5-to-3 degree increase in that period is compared to the historical pattern. The graph shows a 7 degree increase in the 11,500 years since the last glacial maximum, an annual increase of 0.0006086957. When climate scientists speak of pre-industrial times, they refer to the period 1850-1900. If we use the lower end of that range and apply the best-case 1.5 degrees of warming, we get 1.5 / 174 = 0.0086206897 per year. That's a 14-fold increase compared to the "natural" rate of warming. A more pessimistic 3 degrees over the higher end 124 year period is 0.0241935484 per year, a nearly 40- fold increase in warming rate.

Yes but apart from those incontrovertible facts... there's no proof.

:D

The determination to avoid the truth by any means is precisely why we're where we're at.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:53:06 pm
Yes but apart from those incontrovertible facts... there's no proof.

:D

The determination to avoid the truth by any means is precisely why we're where we're at.


You don't need to wonder much to figure where the seeds of doubt were sown.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/may/01/big-oil-danger-disinformation-fossil-fuels

(Gove helpfully shone a spotlight on the MO of the anti-regulationist hard-right with his 'we've had quite enough of experts' comment)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:25:36 pm
If you expanded the x-axis of your graph so that the time since the pre-industrial era was represented by a pixel or even multiple pixels, it would show just how extraordinary a 1.5-to-3 degree increase in that period is compared to the historical pattern. The graph shows a 7 degree increase in the 11,500 years since the last glacial maximum, an annual increase of 0.0006086957. When climate scientists speak of pre-industrial times, they refer to the period 1850-1900. If we use the lower end of that range and apply the best-case 1.5 degrees of warming, we get 1.5 / 174 = 0.0086206897 per year. That's a 14-fold increase compared to the "natural" rate of warming. A more pessimistic 3 degrees over the higher end 124 year period is 0.0241935484 per year, a nearly 40- fold increase in warming rate.

Fascinating. Thanks for posting. The rate of warming we're experiencing has never been seen before in millions of years of data. The last time the earth warmed by 5C it took over 5000 years.  We could be getting to that point within this century if the most pessimistic models are right.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Alright guys - Im wrong you are all right. There has never been any climate fluctuation in the history of this planet and you all have precise data to demonstrate that Im wrong and in fact man made contributions are the only reason for our current climate change.

The irony being i heavily lean towards to opinion that man made Co2 emissions are contributing enormously to our current weather.

But none of you seemed interested to challenge the facts and data, you started from a position and attacked from that position rather than engage in the actual conversation.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:45:24 pm
Alright guys - Im wrong you are all right. There has never been any climate fluctuation in the history of this planet and you all have precise data to demonstrate that Im wrong and in fact man made contributions are the only reason for our current climate change.

The irony being i heavily lean towards to opinion that man made Co2 emissions are contributing enormously to our current weather.

But none of you seemed interested to challenge the facts and data, you started from a position and attacked from that position rather than engage in the actual conversation.

No one is interested in challenging "the facts and data" because the data overwhelmingly suggests that this period of unprecedented rapid climate change is entirely due to human activity. Several people have posted very reliable data to support that position, I don't know what more you are asking for?

What is it you want us to challenge here? The almost total consensus from the scientific community of experts?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:38:49 am
They are not, what they are unanimous in, is that the globe is warming, not the reasons why.

A lot of comments have been made but I want to challenge this. The scientific consensus on current warming is very strong and based on established physical principles - there's a large body of converging evidence that explains not only the warming we're seeing, but also the patterns of warming (cooling and shrinking of upper atmosphere, energy imbalance at the top of the atmosphere, etc.). Experts are very clear that greenhouse gases, particularly CO2, are responsible for the warming we're experiencing. At the same time there's no competing theory that can explain all the observations. Virtually no one denies that human activities are responsible for the warming so I'm intrigued as to why you think there are doubts about its causes.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
I'm no analyst and I'm not a scientist or mathematician but even I can work out that if you're waiting for another half million years of data, it might be a little bit too late.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm

It's not going to happen.

People are not going to give up the consumerist things that we've been brainwashed to *need*. And the fabric of society has evolved so that many so-called luxuries - mobile phones, cars, etc - have become a necessity in order to function.



Why do you say it's not going to happen? Many people are already making changes because they understand what's at stake. The issue we have is the lack of affordable and/or available options. This is where we need systemic change so that people can make those choices. Are some people going to continue not to care? Sure, but there's plenty of evidence that more and more people are concerned, not least because extreme weather events are having an increasing impact on their lives.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:44:11 pm
I agree.

Our governments could stop giving out trillions of dollars in subsidies, for a start.  Using public money to wreck our world, pollute our air/waters, etc.

There are loads of good, positive things happening at local and community levels.  We just need to keep the pressure up on our national decision makers.

Agree. I know it's not looking good but it's important to remember that we still have a say on how bad it gets - I find small projects give me some hope in this respect, despite everything. Who we vote for is a good place to start, and I'm hoping the US choose wisely in their upcoming elections.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:45:24 pm
Alright guys - Im wrong you are all right. There has never been any climate fluctuation in the history of this planet and you all have precise data to demonstrate that Im wrong and in fact man made contributions are the only reason for our current climate change.

The irony being i heavily lean towards to opinion that man made Co2 emissions are contributing enormously to our current weather.

But none of you seemed interested to challenge the facts and data, you started from a position and attacked from that position rather than engage in the actual conversation.

This whole post and you r previous posts today are very "Just asking questions".
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:53:09 am
Well your Co2 graph looks mental worrying right, your direct graph comparison in ocean temperatures- kind of kills your argument.



Also, due to the high heat capacity of water and the huge volume that exists in our oceans, Earths surface temperature resists rapid temperature changes. So some of the excess heat that greenhouse gases force the Earths surface to absorb in any given year is hidden for a time by the ocean.
