Ive not made a conclusion yet.



My day job evaluates data, my question mark is over the quantity of data, not the quality. The correlations I see, are compelling.



But any good data analyst will always challenge the data.



This for me is the key part - but without a comparison of data when the world warmed without human intervention, I find complicated to compare. NOT that the data is wrong or the analysis is wrong. Just difficult to compare.



Hello fellow analyst, satisfying isn't it? You find the truth in the trendsNo, you don't need to challenge the data - indeed you're challenging the quantityI suggest if the existing evidence is not sufficient you are either approaching this incorrectly or simplyWaitWhy do you want to compare to understand it?I'm not even sure why the manmade thing is such a hook anyway. So what?If your conclusion now or in the future involves accepting the danger of the current trends, then I think you're at the wrong end of the telescopeIf it was somehow ordained space aliens caused climate change, I would be as baffled as the next citizen, but it would do not a jot for the predicament and our next steps both desired and, predictably, ignored by successive governmentsI'm my own animal, but if you fail to get the direct answer you like, it's probably because there's something wrong in your method.I don't think you can compare really due to the timescales involved, but it really doesn't matter.You'll need to make your own mind up, but.. outside the analysis.... you can't stop there. I trust you understand why I am siding with the urgency and not, perhaps, digging up links for you. Someone else might - I think you're asking something not possible, and I think you should be extremely wary of drawing ANY conclusion from an incomplete data set.Yet you have the data of what CO2 is doing. The manmade thing is real and obvious enough without the proofs but you're saying you deny these proofs (non acceptance, same deal) so the debate is in an impossible position.There will be this specific evidence if you wait long enough.I would recalibrate the analysis. I dunno what would help you anyway. Phantom numbers.