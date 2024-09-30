I'm just glad I don't have kids as, bar some technological leap, climate change is going to accelerate year on year. And especially when pretty much every country targets "growth" above all else. If you want a downside of democracy, then maybe it's the pursuit of growth as a political necessity. The quick and easy way to growth is population increases, fossil fuel production, for example. I'm not saying the alternative is better, but perpetual growth is unsustainable without taking a long-term strategy, which most governments avoid as they're just concerned with a 4- or 5-year election cycle.
The other alternative to a scientific solution is that we manage to colonise other planets before we fuck ourselves here. We won't find a political solution; look at the ongoing conflicts. They'll escalate as deposits of cobalt, oil, etc run down.