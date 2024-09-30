« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 480148 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,130
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4600 on: September 30, 2024, 02:12:18 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on September 30, 2024, 01:59:45 pm
Oh sure, the PLANET will be fine, better off without us, but we're fucked yeah. We've reached the point where several sci-fi films have reached the prediction points in terms of the climate. Case in point, went to see Blade Runner Final Cut last night, noticed the heavy persistent rainfall element and my jaw dropped when I remembered the caption said LA 2019... and we have all this flooding and record rainfall all over the place...

Its not just the climate, nuclear weapons, pandemics (both natural and man made), antibiotic resistance, Putin, China, Trump... theres an awful lot of things that could easily see off mankind or a decent chunk of it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,130
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4601 on: September 30, 2024, 02:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 30, 2024, 02:22:50 pm

We're not allowed to discuss one of them!

 ;D

Yup, even that could easily spiral out of control, also forgot to add AI (we've all seen the Terminator films)

In summary, we should look after the planet as best as we can but personally I dont lose any sleep over it because were fucked anyways, and once were out of the way the planet will be ok.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4602 on: September 30, 2024, 04:19:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 30, 2024, 02:12:18 pm
Its not just the climate, nuclear weapons, pandemics (both natural and man made), antibiotic resistance, Putin, China, Trump... theres an awful lot of things that could easily see off mankind or a decent chunk of it.
Isn't an asteroid due on a seriously close fly-by in 2029?

Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4603 on: September 30, 2024, 04:26:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 30, 2024, 02:29:32 pm
In summary, we should look after the planet as best as we can but personally I dont lose any sleep over it because were fucked anyways, and once were out of the way the planet will be ok.
I do worry about it - not for but for the next generation of the family and the ones after than. The elderly are often blamed for decisions they made that are having most impact on people younger than themselves and yet younger people of today are not prepared to be inconvenienced or give anything up in order to halt climate change and protect the next generation.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4604 on: September 30, 2024, 05:07:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 30, 2024, 02:29:32 pm
Yup, even that could easily spiral out of control, also forgot to add AI (we've all seen the Terminator films)

In summary, we should look after the planet as best as we can but personally I dont lose any sleep over it because were fucked anyways, and once were out of the way the planet will be ok.

https://vimeo.com/380329677

It's not as simple as people think when they go down that route of thinking. We're quite capable of radically disrupting life on this planet, but technologically dominating our environment enough to survive. It's the very stuff of dystopian fiction, but we seem intent on heading there.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,130
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4605 on: September 30, 2024, 06:12:23 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 30, 2024, 04:26:35 pm
I do worry about it - not for but for the next generation of the family and the ones after than. The elderly are often blamed for decisions they made that are having most impact on people younger than themselves and yet younger people of today are not prepared to be inconvenienced or give anything up in order to halt climate change and protect the next generation.

I dont think you can blame one set of people, younger people are generally more aware of climate change than older people but theres obviously exceptions, Western countries blame China and India, China and India blame the West for their past of burning huge amounts of coal, none of that really helps though
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,403
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4606 on: September 30, 2024, 11:55:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 30, 2024, 08:29:18 am
Correct.

Currently the country with the lowest birth rate is South Korea with 0.7. The reasons are probably cultural - there is an enourmous pressure to do well in education and get a good career, but then there is also the expectation that women will leave their careers to devote themselves to childcare. Many are choosing career over children, after they sacrificed their youth to get top grades in education.


I also don't fully get the logic. We want mankind to survive, so lets have no kids?

Its more about greatly reducing the population so that resources are used more sustainably. As it is, the planet cannot sustain its population comfortably while protecting the environment. If everyone lived like a middle class westerner (which is likely the aspiration around the globe) the planet has a capacity of around 2 billion.

If you had a population of two billion where on average couple had 2 kids, that would be more sustainable.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,596
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 01:48:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 30, 2024, 11:55:38 pm
Its more about greatly reducing the population so that resources are used more sustainably. As it is, the planet cannot sustain its population comfortably while protecting the environment. If everyone lived like a middle class westerner (which is likely the aspiration around the globe) the planet has a capacity of around 2 billion.

If you had a population of two billion where on average couple had 2 kids, that would be more sustainable.


Quite


(NB - this is just agreeing with the practicalities, not advocating a cull of people, before anyone chooses to twist it)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 02:13:56 pm »
I'd argue that right now the most important thing is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our impact on the natural world more generally because that's what's causing the problems. At this point talk of population reduction is a distraction, and it tends to put the responsibility to solve different crises on the shoulders on those least responsible for them while letting us off the hook. We can't solve the climate crisis without tackling its cause, which means changing our consumption and production patterns in order to reduce our CO2 emissions.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,596
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 02:13:56 pm
I'd argue that right now the most important thing is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our impact on the natural world more generally because that's what's causing the problems. At this point talk of population reduction is a distraction, and it tends to put the responsibility to solve different crises on the shoulders on those least responsible for them while letting us off the hook. We can't solve the climate crisis without tackling its cause, which means changing our consumption and production patterns in order to reduce our CO2 emissions.


It's not going to happen.

People are not going to give up the consumerist things that we've been brainwashed to *need*. And the fabric of society has evolved so that many so-called luxuries - mobile phones, cars, etc - have become a necessity in order to function.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 03:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm

It's not going to happen.

People are not going to give up the consumerist things that we've been brainwashed to *need*. And the fabric of society has evolved so that many so-called luxuries - mobile phones, cars, etc - have become a necessity in order to function.

Well, it's that or a devastated planet - perhaps we'll have to face the apocalypse before we wake up as a species, as many civilisations did on smaller scales in the past.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,782
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 04:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 02:13:56 pm
I'd argue that right now the most important thing is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our impact on the natural world more generally because that's what's causing the problems. At this point talk of population reduction is a distraction, and it tends to put the responsibility to solve different crises on the shoulders on those least responsible for them while letting us off the hook. We can't solve the climate crisis without tackling its cause, which means changing our consumption and production patterns in order to reduce our CO2 emissions.

I agree.

Our governments could stop giving out trillions of dollars in subsidies, for a start.  Using public money to wreck our world, pollute our air/waters, etc.

There are loads of good, positive things happening at local and community levels.  We just need to keep the pressure up on our national decision makers.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:46:04 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,596
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 05:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 03:38:07 pm
Well, it's that or a devastated planet - perhaps we'll have to face the apocalypse before we wake up as a species


Yep.

The developed world is saying "we're reducing emissions, albeit too slowly - but the developing world needs to stop increasing their GHGs"

The developing world says "Well it's fine you saying that long after you've industrialised and reaped the economic benefits; we have a right to industrialise and lift our populations up to western standards"

And all the while, climate change continues to grow. And there's a few huge tipping points to come that will act as temperature accelerants.


If we're to stand a chance of slowing then stopping climate change reaching catastrophic degrees, then two things must happen:

1) The developed world needs to increase the rate of reduction of GHG's, which means people living here need to make sacrifices.

2) The developing world needs to freeze the growth of GHG's, which means hugely slowing the rate of development.


Neither will happen.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm

It's not going to happen.

People are not going to give up the consumerist things that we've been brainwashed to *need*. And the fabric of society has evolved so that many so-called luxuries - mobile phones, cars, etc - have become a necessity in order to function.



But they're going to give up their biological urge to procreate? That seems even more far-fetched.

It's been shown that higher living standards, and particularly opportunities for women, have a dampening effect on population growth. Global population growth is driven by regions where per capita emissions are low, and as mentioned previously it is predicted to slow down and then decline. The greatest threats to feeding these poor countries are war and climate change inflicted by rich countries.

Finding more energy efficient ways to support our first world lifestyle is more important than the Nigerian birth rate.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,838
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4614 on: Today at 12:06:56 am »
I'm just glad I don't have kids as, bar some technological leap, climate change is going to accelerate year on year. And especially when pretty much every country targets "growth" above all else. If you want a downside of democracy, then maybe it's the pursuit of growth as a political necessity. The quick and easy way to growth is population increases, fossil fuel production, for example. I'm not saying the alternative is better, but perpetual growth is unsustainable without taking a long-term strategy, which most governments avoid as they're just concerned with a 4- or 5-year election cycle.

The other alternative to a scientific solution is that we manage to colonise other planets before we fuck ourselves here. We won't find a political solution; look at the ongoing conflicts. They'll escalate as deposits of cobalt, oil, etc run down.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 12:15:11 am »
Colonising other planets is such a wild pipe dream, it can only be there to distract people from what needs to be done. Read about what a few days in space does to the human body; there is no way we can travel to and live other planets. The only reason to send a human being to Mars - if it ever happens, it's the only feasible option - would be for the sake of achievement and maybe to set up mining operations, because rare elements are the only thing other planets have to offer.

It's far, far more feasible to harness the power of nuclear fusion, which would solve all our energy needs with zero emissions, than to colonise another planet.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,838
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 12:23:09 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:15:11 am
Colonising other planets is such a wild pipe dream, it can only be there to distract people from what needs to be done. Read about what a few days in space does to the human body; there is no way we can travel to and live other planets. The only reason to send a human being to Mars - if it ever happens, it's the only feasible option - would be for the sake of achievement and maybe to set up mining operations, because rare elements are the only thing other planets have to offer.

It's far, far more feasible to harness the power of nuclear fusion, which would solve all our energy needs with zero emissions, than to colonise another planet.

I did say the "other alternative to a scientific solution". I didn't say it was feasible, but I thought that was implicit within "alternative to a scientific solution". Nuclear fusion is a long way off too though. You're talking 30 years before anything large scale. It could be too late then to reverse climate change. There's a tipping point.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:10 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 12:28:01 am »
Maybe a world war can give us what we all want. Some will get their population reduction, then from the ashes we can have nationalised industries that are forced to produce items built to last for life, like they were in the 40s-70s, not the garbage with inbuilt redundancy that global capitalism has hooked to our veins.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,838
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 12:33:12 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:28:01 am
Maybe a world war can give us what we all want. Some will get their population reduction, then from the ashes we can have nationalised industries that are forced to produce items built to last for life, like they were in the 40s-70s, not the garbage with inbuilt redundancy that global capitalism has hooked to our veins.

I think a world war is inevitable. It's the most likely outcome given global capitalism and the scarcity of resources.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 