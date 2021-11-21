« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 479288 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 02:12:18 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 01:59:45 pm
Oh sure, the PLANET will be fine, better off without us, but we're fucked yeah. We've reached the point where several sci-fi films have reached the prediction points in terms of the climate. Case in point, went to see Blade Runner Final Cut last night, noticed the heavy persistent rainfall element and my jaw dropped when I remembered the caption said LA 2019... and we have all this flooding and record rainfall all over the place...

Its not just the climate, nuclear weapons, pandemics (both natural and man made), antibiotic resistance, Putin, China, Trump... theres an awful lot of things that could easily see off mankind or a decent chunk of it.
Online west_london_red

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 02:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:22:50 pm

We're not allowed to discuss one of them!

 ;D

Yup, even that could easily spiral out of control, also forgot to add AI (we've all seen the Terminator films)

In summary, we should look after the planet as best as we can but personally I dont lose any sleep over it because were fucked anyways, and once were out of the way the planet will be ok.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 04:19:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:12:18 pm
Its not just the climate, nuclear weapons, pandemics (both natural and man made), antibiotic resistance, Putin, China, Trump... theres an awful lot of things that could easily see off mankind or a decent chunk of it.
Isn't an asteroid due on a seriously close fly-by in 2029?

Online LuverlyRita

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 04:26:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:29:32 pm
In summary, we should look after the planet as best as we can but personally I dont lose any sleep over it because were fucked anyways, and once were out of the way the planet will be ok.
I do worry about it - not for but for the next generation of the family and the ones after than. The elderly are often blamed for decisions they made that are having most impact on people younger than themselves and yet younger people of today are not prepared to be inconvenienced or give anything up in order to halt climate change and protect the next generation.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 05:07:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:29:32 pm
Yup, even that could easily spiral out of control, also forgot to add AI (we've all seen the Terminator films)

In summary, we should look after the planet as best as we can but personally I dont lose any sleep over it because were fucked anyways, and once were out of the way the planet will be ok.

https://vimeo.com/380329677

It's not as simple as people think when they go down that route of thinking. We're quite capable of radically disrupting life on this planet, but technologically dominating our environment enough to survive. It's the very stuff of dystopian fiction, but we seem intent on heading there.
Online west_london_red

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 06:12:23 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:26:35 pm
I do worry about it - not for but for the next generation of the family and the ones after than. The elderly are often blamed for decisions they made that are having most impact on people younger than themselves and yet younger people of today are not prepared to be inconvenienced or give anything up in order to halt climate change and protect the next generation.

I dont think you can blame one set of people, younger people are generally more aware of climate change than older people but theres obviously exceptions, Western countries blame China and India, China and India blame the West for their past of burning huge amounts of coal, none of that really helps though
Offline thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:29:18 am
Correct.

Currently the country with the lowest birth rate is South Korea with 0.7. The reasons are probably cultural - there is an enourmous pressure to do well in education and get a good career, but then there is also the expectation that women will leave their careers to devote themselves to childcare. Many are choosing career over children, after they sacrificed their youth to get top grades in education.


I also don't fully get the logic. We want mankind to survive, so lets have no kids?

Its more about greatly reducing the population so that resources are used more sustainably. As it is, the planet cannot sustain its population comfortably while protecting the environment. If everyone lived like a middle class westerner (which is likely the aspiration around the globe) the planet has a capacity of around 2 billion.

If you had a population of two billion where on average couple had 2 kids, that would be more sustainable.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4607 on: Today at 01:48:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Its more about greatly reducing the population so that resources are used more sustainably. As it is, the planet cannot sustain its population comfortably while protecting the environment. If everyone lived like a middle class westerner (which is likely the aspiration around the globe) the planet has a capacity of around 2 billion.

If you had a population of two billion where on average couple had 2 kids, that would be more sustainable.


Quite


(NB - this is just agreeing with the practicalities, not advocating a cull of people, before anyone chooses to twist it)

Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 02:13:56 pm »
I'd argue that right now the most important thing is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our impact on the natural world more generally because that's what's causing the problems. At this point talk of population reduction is a distraction, and it tends to put the responsibility to solve different crises on the shoulders on those least responsible for them while letting us off the hook. We can't solve the climate crisis without tackling its cause, which means changing our consumption and production patterns in order to reduce our CO2 emissions.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 02:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 02:13:56 pm
I'd argue that right now the most important thing is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our impact on the natural world more generally because that's what's causing the problems. At this point talk of population reduction is a distraction, and it tends to put the responsibility to solve different crises on the shoulders on those least responsible for them while letting us off the hook. We can't solve the climate crisis without tackling its cause, which means changing our consumption and production patterns in order to reduce our CO2 emissions.


It's not going to happen.

People are not going to give up the consumerist things that we've been brainwashed to *need*. And the fabric of society has evolved so that many so-called luxuries - mobile phones, cars, etc - have become a necessity in order to function.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 03:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:27:54 pm

It's not going to happen.

People are not going to give up the consumerist things that we've been brainwashed to *need*. And the fabric of society has evolved so that many so-called luxuries - mobile phones, cars, etc - have become a necessity in order to function.

Well, it's that or a devastated planet - perhaps we'll have to face the apocalypse before we wake up as a species, as many civilisations did on smaller scales in the past.
