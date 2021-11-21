I'd argue that right now the most important thing is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our impact on the natural world more generally because that's what's causing the problems. At this point talk of population reduction is a distraction, and it tends to put the responsibility to solve different crises on the shoulders on those least responsible for them while letting us off the hook. We can't solve the climate crisis without tackling its cause, which means changing our consumption and production patterns in order to reduce our CO2 emissions.