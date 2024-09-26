Sunflowers, like many of Van Goch's works, and those of his genre, is an oil on canvas work. Maybe that's the point. Cos it's made with oil. By that logic, then can throw orange soup over any item of plastic. But that's not headline-worthy. It's daft, I know. I don't get it either, other than it being a post-modernist gesture (or, in this case, a post-impressionist seewhatididthere?) regardless of its futility.
Most environmental campaigns follow the model of, "Raise awareness, organise action, invite/encourage/emotionally blackmail others to join you, engage as many people as possible, write Press Releases saying, "Shit needs to change and it's the governments and industry who are most guilty!" that nobody reads anyway, then pray you hit critical mass of behavioural change in society and make your own organisation no longer needed all that before running out of money and/or burning through the goodwill of your entire core team and volunteer base...
Most fail.