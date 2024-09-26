« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Given it's probably passing/passed Cuba first, they'll call it a communist conspiracy......

Back in Europe, I'm reading media reports that quote meteorological studies suggesting Europe's summer has already crossed a 2º C increase threshold (short-term change, i.e. a year or two compared with a previous year-or-two. Yet that doesn't change the fact that the long term view is pretty much, "We're fucked!"). Every extra degree means more moisture in the air means more rainfall. It's not exactly rocket science, this!

"The World Weather Attribution (WWA) group said one recent four-day period was the rainiest ever recorded in central Europe - an intensity made twice as likely by climate change."
"Without more ambitious climate action, global warming is expected to reach around 3C by the end of the century."
"Europe is the fastest-warming continent. The last five years were on average around 2.3C warmer than the second half of the 19th Century, according to the Copernicus climate service."
"The simplest reason for more intense rainfall in a hotter world is that a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture  about 7% for every 1C. This extra moisture can lead to heavier rainfall."
[source]

Last year, when I was at COP28, I was set next to the Estonian Climate Vice-Minister, who revealed that Estonia's climate is already crossing the +2º C threshold.

It's one of the reasons why I have personally given up campaigning now. I'm too tired. The science isn't being listened to. The people in power seem determined to make it worse, not better, even as things get hotter  and wetter. It feels like a battle and a war long lost. I'm too tired. I'll just do the best I can to survive now.


The tipping point is scary - especially relating to the stored methane in [current] permafrost in tundra regions.

Here's a curiosity, too: Tropical Storm Isaac has formed in the subtropical Atlantic, and could well develop into a hurricane without ever passing over tropical waters. It's also being forecast to not head west towards the Caribbean/SE USA, but ENE'wards to northern Portugal/Biscay.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Tucker Carlson has had to cancel an event (oh no, sad face) and someone joked (I'm hoping, you just don't know these days) that Hurricane Helene must be liberal.

Yeah, it's been a long, long fight and it's far from over. Deniers aren't attacking the science so much anymore, they've turned their attention to attacking solutions. It's so disheartening. The pandemic hasn't helped in the sense that people seem to trust experts and politicians even less. I dread to think how bad it's going to get at this point. I take some encouragement from those who have taken and are taking action, but without systemic change it's hard not feel defeated.
I have just walked home from the station, takes me about ten minutes and within seconds I was absolutely drenched from head to toe. It's crazy how quickly the rain comes down real massive levels, I am beginning to accept none of my coats are going to be able to survive these downpours. That's just a small moan from my own selfish opinion, like you I am already thinking we have left it too late. If you are still having to convince people than it's totally pointless.  :(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: 24/7 on September 26, 2024, 03:35:22 pm
The science isn't being listened to. The people in power seem determined to make it worse, not better, even as things get hotter  and wetter.
It's what happens when your politicians are allowed to take donations from energy companies and listen to lobbyists acting on behalf of energy companies. The most annoying thing is that those who deny climate change and those who believe it but who are not prepared to make sacrifices will be the ones moaning most when things get grim. Our home insurance went up by around 50% last year despite no claims and the reason given was that there are more weather claims across the board to pay. It could easily get to the stage where home insurance becomes unaffordable and for people who've already been flooded it probably is now.
We've already reached that point in parts of Sydney. Endless expansionism led us to build on flood plains, "exceptional" weather events did what they do, people who moved to these areas because it's all they could afford on median wages or lower were now told they'd have to pay 10% of their property value annually in insurance premiums, so now you have people rawdogging it and when the inevitable happens, they live in a mould palace, build a shanty or pitch a tent in the yard.
The was completed in 2008, after the 2007 floods.  Nothing has changed, since...

Pitt Review 2008

Sir Michael Pitt. 2008. Learning Lessons from the 2007 Floods [The Pitt Review]. Cabinet Office, London.
Quote
Sir Michael Pitts review of the 2007 floods is comprehensive. The observations and recommendations have influence on the scope of policy on flooding today. This includes giving better advice to householders, planning and preparing for major flood events, and caring for people who are displaced or disrupted because of floods. Throughout the report are stories from catastrophic floods experienced in England in 2007, which highlights the different kinds of groups who are vulnerable to flooding. The review also endorsed the idea of a National Flood Emergency Framework  something which has since been developed.

https://www.climatejust.org.uk/resources/pitt-review-2008

Government response to the Pitt Review of the summer 2007 floods

The initial government response to Sir William Pitt's review of the summer 2007 floods, published in 2008.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5a7a117fed915d6d99f5ceb3/govtresptopitt2008.pdf

Quote
After the floods of 2007, which claimed 13 lives and affected
twenty-three English counties, plus parts of Scotland, Wales and
Northern Ireland, Sir Michael Pitt was asked to carry out a review
of the country's flood defences. His full report was published on
25 June, and contained 92 recommendations, including 4 directly
concerning the insurance industry.

https://www.cii.co.uk/media/798218/CII_pitt_review.pdf


Yet, we are still building on floodplains and are woefully unprepared.


The place we've been staying at this week took advantage of the grants available to land owners to plant lots of trees 7yrs ago and we've enjoyed wandering through young woodland with the dogs every day.

As with all "planted" woodland though it needs managing now the saplings are established and growing they need space to mature properly but as the owners are working away for the next 3yrs I asked my sister who's managing it for them.

There is no plan to manage it, when they get back it'll all be felled as they're losing their views from the house and for logs for their log burner!!

Thank god a couple of insufferable middle class gels threw some soup over a Van Gogh again.

Thatll tell em.

What the fucks a nice painting ever done to affect climate change?

Genuinely baffling tactics. Beginning to think Ten Haag must be involved in the background, pulling the strings.
Yeah, I dont get the throwing soup at art work as a tactic. Are people suddenly talking about the climate breakdown as a result? Or are they now realising how serious it is? It seems to me that there's some talk about the incident but nothing much else. Or am I missing something?
I think it's a bad move. Yeah, it grabs attention, but "all publicity is good publicity" is too reductive a philosophy. Compare it to a shithead populist like Trump or Johnson... they say outrageous stuff that generates a lot of negative press, but it works because (a) their supporters hate the victims of the outrage more than the outrageous act itself,  and (b) it takes away all the attention from the opponent's message. In the climate art vandalism context, (a) fails because people with the cognitive capacity to understand climate science tend also to respect art and culture, whereas denialist knuckle draggers aren't arsed, and (b) there is no opposing message to distract from, they are quite happy for there to be no conversation. So all you're really doing is pissing off people who may be sympathetic to the cause without being activist.
Sunflowers, like many of Van Goch's works, and those of his genre, is an oil on canvas work. Maybe that's the point. Cos it's made with oil. By that logic, then can throw orange soup over any item of plastic. But that's not headline-worthy. It's daft, I know. I don't get it either, other than it being a post-modernist gesture (or, in this case, a post-impressionist  seewhatididthere?) regardless of its futility.

Most environmental campaigns follow the model of, "Raise awareness, organise action, invite/encourage/emotionally blackmail others to join you, engage as many people as possible, write Press Releases saying, "Shit needs to change and it's the governments and industry who are most guilty!" that nobody reads anyway, then pray you hit critical mass of behavioural change in society and make your own organisation no longer needed  all that before running out of money and/or burning through the goodwill of your entire core team and volunteer base...

Most fail.
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 09:50:13 am
Sunflowers, like many of Van Goch's works, and those of his genre, is an oil on canvas work. Maybe that's the point. Cos it's made with oil. By that logic, then can throw orange soup over any item of plastic. But that's not headline-worthy. It's daft, I know. I don't get it either, other than it being a post-modernist gesture (or, in this case, a post-impressionist  seewhatididthere?) regardless of its futility.

Most environmental campaigns follow the model of, "Raise awareness, organise action, invite/encourage/emotionally blackmail others to join you, engage as many people as possible, write Press Releases saying, "Shit needs to change and it's the governments and industry who are most guilty!" that nobody reads anyway, then pray you hit critical mass of behavioural change in society and make your own organisation no longer needed  all that before running out of money and/or burning through the goodwill of your entire core team and volunteer base...

Most fail.

Good to have you back :D
And imagine that doesnt take into account that much of Chinas CO2 output involves manufacturing for the west.
How can things get better when the world's population is soaring and more n more people will want those things that have become "essential" ...the essentials like getting into one of the two or three cars sitting in your driveway, driving 10 minutes for that coffee as you quickly scan what's on your social ad driven media selling shyte, you then head off to the local farmers market on your quest to make the world right while arranging a meet up for lunch with mates where you drop £15 on a couple of scrambled eggs on bread n potatoes sprinkled with herbs. Off you go home where you place the organic veggies into your American style fridge that sits proudly in a 3 bed 4 bath eyesore. That evening you have a me moment as you fill the bath to a brim for a soaking, scanning your phone every 10 mins to see what the reality "stars" are selling you on their page. End the day with the latest episode of your fave box set as you treat yourself to a takeaway before binning last weekends organic food while carefully putting the latest recyclables into a bin that accumulates 1000% more shyte over the year than your grandparents ever threw away. It's up to us alright as we definitely are the main contributors to what the climate is throwing at us.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.
