How can things get better when the world's population is soaring and more n more people will want those things that have become "essential" ...the essentials like getting into one of the two or three cars sitting in your driveway, driving 10 minutes for that coffee as you quickly scan what's on your social ad driven media selling shyte, you then head off to the local farmers market on your quest to make the world right while arranging a meet up for lunch with mates where you drop £15 on a couple of scrambled eggs on bread n potatoes sprinkled with herbs. Off you go home where you place the organic veggies into your American style fridge that sits proudly in a 3 bed 4 bath eyesore. That evening you have a me moment as you fill the bath to a brim for a soaking, scanning your phone every 10 mins to see what the reality "stars" are selling you on their page. End the day with the latest episode of your fave box set as you treat yourself to a takeaway before binning last weekends organic food while carefully putting the latest recyclables into a bin that accumulates 1000% more shyte over the year than your grandparents ever threw away. It's up to us alright as we definitely are the main contributors to what the climate is throwing at us.