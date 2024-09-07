« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 465261 times)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4520 on: September 7, 2024, 01:45:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September  7, 2024, 11:51:00 am
I need to do some research on what is typical for a plant based diet as I'm not overly keen on that many vegetables and really don't like nuts or pulses so I struggle to know where I'd get my protein from.

I love milk, we go through loads of it in coffees but I'd rather not have anything than use the plant alternatives as the costs would be prohibitive.

Same with butter, there seems like there's so many hidden transfats in margarine I'd rather not have anything.

It's why I asked the original question of do people buy in ready made meals of cook from scratch.

I do cook from scratch mostly. I don't really make many sauces like that, so I can't comment on that bit. I tend to eat a lot of stews, and rice/potatos/pasta with veg, sort of like stir fry.

Protein is a challenge to be honest. I like beans and pulses, but it's hard to eat enough of them. I sometimes use meat substitutes, mainly for the extra protein, or protein (pea) powder.

There are loads of recipe books for plant-based food out there now, and its much easier to buy veggie and vegan food and products.

To be honest, I wouldn't go completely plant-based instantely in your case, just maybe have plant-based days or try to make one meal a day plant based for a start is much easier. I don't really think that everybody needs to eat strictly plant based, just be more conscious about where food comes from and stop the needless mass consumption of meat.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4521 on: September 7, 2024, 02:34:52 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  7, 2024, 01:45:36 pm
I do cook from scratch mostly. I don't really make many sauces like that, so I can't comment on that bit. I tend to eat a lot of stews, and rice/potatos/pasta with veg, sort of like stir fry.

Protein is a challenge to be honest. I like beans and pulses, but it's hard to eat enough of them. I sometimes use meat substitutes, mainly for the extra protein, or protein (pea) powder.

There are loads of recipe books for plant-based food out there now, and its much easier to buy veggie and vegan food and products.

To be honest, I wouldn't go completely plant-based instantely in your case, just maybe have plant-based days or try to make one meal a day plant based for a start is much easier. I don't really think that everybody needs to eat strictly plant based, just be more conscious about where food comes from and stop the needless mass consumption of meat.

We do have the occasional meat free days already and there's 3 days every week that I don't eat at home so they could be plant based meals to begin with.  I'll just have to get back to having a batch cooking day to prep everything.

I'm sure I can do it even if I don't go fully plant based.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4522 on: September 7, 2024, 02:51:33 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  7, 2024, 01:45:36 pm
.

To be honest, I wouldn't go completely plant-based instantely in your case, just maybe have plant-based days or try to make one meal a day plant based for a start is much easier. I don't really think that everybody needs to eat strictly plant based, just be more conscious about where food comes from and stop the needless mass consumption of meat.

Exactly how I feel. It doesn't have to be all or nothing; if you're cutting down meat and dairy consumption then you're doing your part. I wouldn't go vegan unless I was ethically opposed to consumption of animal products, it is a colossal undertaking when travelling etc and if you don't enjoy your food then it diminishes your quality of life. For me, I've switched to oat milk for everything except coffee - I tried everything, soy was the only one that didn't ruin the flavour but it tends to clump - and I eat vegetarian when fending for myself, in fact I'd say more than half my meat/ fish eating comes from hoovering up my boys' leftovers because my ethical stance on carnivorism does at least extend to not letting anything go to waste.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4523 on: September 7, 2024, 05:14:48 pm »
Just thinking about meat consumption.  What's the guide weight wise per day per adult?

I buy our meat in bulk then split it down to meal sized portions to freeze.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4524 on: September 7, 2024, 10:04:12 pm »
From a quick Web search it seems 450g cooked red meat per week is a recommended amount for zinc and iron requirements (or similar amount of pork, chicken etc), so realistically that's 3 serves a week, and then 2 serves a week of fish. Seems like a lot still, 5 meals a week, but I suppose if you consider 21 meals a week and how many people eat meat at multiple meals per day, perhaps it isn't. Still, I'm sure you could find plant based nutritional substitutes for some of those meals. If I was running the show I'd probably aim for one meat and one fish meal per week.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4525 on: September 7, 2024, 10:45:48 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September  7, 2024, 10:04:12 pm
From a quick Web search it seems 450g cooked red meat per week is a recommended amount for zinc and iron requirements (or similar amount of pork, chicken etc), so realistically that's 3 serves a week, and then 2 serves a week of fish. Seems like a lot still, 5 meals a week, but I suppose if you consider 21 meals a week and how many people eat meat at multiple meals per day, perhaps it isn't. Still, I'm sure you could find plant based nutritional substitutes for some of those meals. If I was running the show I'd probably aim for one meat and one fish meal per week.

I weigh 300gms for 2 of us per meal so I probably have 125gms to Paul's 175 but that's for all meat, though we eat more chicken and fish than red meat.

The red meat tends to be mince for spag bol, lasagne or cottage pie so that 300gms becomes 4, sometimes 5 meals between us as I go large with loads of veg then freeze further portions.

Curries are nearly always vegetarian as are soups and risotto and I do occasionally do a spicy bean stew.

On reflection butter, milk, eggs and cheese are probably what I should reduce next.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4526 on: September 12, 2024, 03:17:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September  7, 2024, 10:45:48 pm
I weigh 300gms for 2 of us per meal so I probably have 125gms to Paul's 175 but that's for all meat, though we eat more chicken and fish than red meat.

The red meat tends to be mince for spag bol, lasagne or cottage pie so that 300gms becomes 4, sometimes 5 meals between us as I go large with loads of veg then freeze further portions.

Curries are nearly always vegetarian as are soups and risotto and I do occasionally do a spicy bean stew.

Several years ago we started replacing 50% of the meat content in many of our recipes with beans of various sorts. It cuts down on the food bills and we now find we prefer it. It generally makes meals feel lighter on the stomach (which I guess could be gas!) and it makes for more interesting textures.
Meanwhile climate change is delivering appalling flooding in Vietnam, Nigeria and Cameroon which makes this morning's rain here look like a brief shower.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4527 on: September 13, 2024, 09:32:26 am »
Lasagne is a prime candidate for substituting in veg and reducing meat. Makes it more delicious too.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4528 on: September 13, 2024, 01:51:39 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 13, 2024, 09:32:26 am
Lasagne is a prime candidate for substituting in veg and reducing meat. Makes it more delicious too.

Out of interest what veg?  Lasagne is one of my signature dishes I'd love to sneak a non-meat version in and see if my family notice :)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4529 on: September 13, 2024, 01:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 13, 2024, 01:51:39 pm
Out of interest what veg?  Lasagne is one of my signature dishes I'd love to sneak a non-meat version in and see if my family notice :)

It's good with green lentils.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4530 on: September 13, 2024, 01:55:19 pm »
I'd go with aubergine, carrot, zucchini, spinach..

Edit: agreed with lentils too. Just throw it all in, like curry you can't go wrong
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4531 on: September 13, 2024, 01:57:03 pm »
Me, when this thread starts discussing meat consumption and replacing with vegetables:

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4532 on: September 13, 2024, 01:57:07 pm »
Cheers lads
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4533 on: September 13, 2024, 03:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 13, 2024, 01:51:39 pm
Out of interest what veg?  Lasagne is one of my signature dishes I'd love to sneak a non-meat version in and see if my family notice :)

My mum used minced carrot instead of minced beef to make both lasagne and spag bol when she had the grandkids.  The texture is very similar and they never knew the difference.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4534 on: September 13, 2024, 05:23:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 13, 2024, 03:41:31 pm
My mum used minced carrot instead of minced beef to make both lasagne and spag bol when she had the grandkids.  The texture is very similar and they never knew the difference.
Mushrooms can seem a bit like meat if that's what you want.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4535 on: September 13, 2024, 07:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on September 13, 2024, 05:23:27 pm
Mushrooms can seem a bit like meat if that's what you want.

Yeah it was mum getting some veg into the kids without them realising 😂
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4536 on: September 13, 2024, 09:33:49 pm »
We have vegetable Fajitas now instead. Usually includes peppers, carrots, courgettes, onion, but you can include others that you prefer.
If you make a nice sauce to go in them its just as delicious

Edit: Oh mushrooms as well
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4537 on: September 14, 2024, 09:42:10 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 13, 2024, 01:51:39 pm
Out of interest what veg?  Lasagne is one of my signature dishes I'd love to sneak a non-meat version in and see if my family notice :)

Grated carrots, lentils, and onion will barely be noticed and retain the texture.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4538 on: September 14, 2024, 12:14:55 pm »
Cheers.  Already use carrot and onion (and celery) when making it with meat so will add lentils and maybe a couple of others mentioned above and see if I can get away with it
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4539 on: September 14, 2024, 01:57:08 pm »
Shredded mushrooms are a great meat substitute in burritos, I actually prefer it to minced beef. I've only had it from Mexican takeaway so not sure if there's any trickery required to get the texture required given mushrooms' high water content.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4540 on: September 14, 2024, 02:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 14, 2024, 12:14:55 pm
Cheers.  Already use carrot and onion (and celery) when making it with meat so will add lentils and maybe a couple of others mentioned above and see if I can get away with it

I forgot celery! We always keep a mix of celery and carrot in the freezer for adding into things.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4541 on: September 17, 2024, 01:30:20 pm »
This needs to be just the start.

"Im putting the climate and nature emergency at the centre of UK foreign policy." David Lammy.

https://xcancel.com/DavidLammy/status/1835922688629494139

https://t.co/KmO5PEOrHj

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4542 on: September 17, 2024, 04:37:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 17, 2024, 01:30:20 pm
This needs to be just the start.

"Im putting the climate and nature emergency at the centre of UK foreign policy." David Lammy.

https://xcancel.com/DavidLammy/status/1835922688629494139

https://t.co/KmO5PEOrHj



It sounds promising and sends a strong signal - can only hope that it leads to some real change. We can't afford any more empty words. Interesting to see the potential candidates - Edward Davey (not the Lib Dem leader) is a former neighbour of mine.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4543 on: September 17, 2024, 05:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on September 17, 2024, 04:37:23 pm
It sounds promising and sends a strong signal - can only hope that it leads to some real change. We can't afford any more empty words. Interesting to see the potential candidates - Edward Davey (not the Lib Dem leader) is a former neighbour of mine.

A former neighbour, interesting. I saw those awful fires in Portugal before just horrific. As you say, something needs to change drastically.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4544 on: September 17, 2024, 06:13:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 17, 2024, 05:09:48 pm
A former neighbour, interesting. I saw those awful fires in Portugal before just horrific. As you say, something needs to change drastically.

Nice guy, Chelsea supporter though ;) I want to be optimistic but part of me is also resigned. Wildfires, floods, heatwaves - on and on it goes, getting worse all the time, and so little action taken. Clearly we need systemic change and we have to remain hopeful but yeah. It's a bit overwhelming at times, isn't it?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4545 on: September 17, 2024, 08:33:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 17, 2024, 01:30:20 pm
This needs to be just the start.

"Im putting the climate and nature emergency at the centre of UK foreign policy." David Lammy.

https://xcancel.com/DavidLammy/status/1835922688629494139

https://t.co/KmO5PEOrHj

Talk is cheap
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4546 on: September 18, 2024, 06:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on September 17, 2024, 06:13:07 pm
Nice guy, Chelsea supporter though ;) I want to be optimistic but part of me is also resigned. Wildfires, floods, heatwaves - on and on it goes, getting worse all the time, and so little action taken. Clearly we need systemic change and we have to remain hopeful but yeah. It's a bit overwhelming at times, isn't it?

I share your concerns, living through years of the Tories bad mouthing experts has played its part now sadly. I really hope Labour learn the lessons and realise they need to listen and learn as well as do. I have just seen another article on the news butterflies are falling hugely, yet another sign of how much decline is ongoing and it's all connected to the planet's current problems.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4547 on: September 19, 2024, 10:29:53 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 18, 2024, 06:29:19 pm
I share your concerns, living through years of the Tories bad mouthing experts has played its part now sadly. I really hope Labour learn the lessons and realise they need to listen and learn as well as do. I have just seen another article on the news butterflies are falling hugely, yet another sign of how much decline is ongoing and it's all connected to the planet's current problems.

It's relentless. This is an article that looks at what's currently going on in Europe (floods in central and eastern Europe, wildfires in Portugal). It seems that some leaders at least are connecting the dots, and the fact that the cost of such disasters is so high now is hopefully going to tip the balance. It's infuriating to know that we've lost decades and could've prevented some of this at least. Mexico, Myanmar, Nigeria - extreme weather is wreaking havoc all over the place right now.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4548 on: September 19, 2024, 12:13:23 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September 17, 2024, 08:33:21 pm
Talk is cheap

But also necessary to get things started
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4549 on: Yesterday at 03:03:02 pm »
The frequency of odd weather patterns around the globe is increasing.

Flooding, searing heat, droughts, unseasonal snows, amongst other things.

This summer-autumn was predicted to be one that potentially broke hurricane records, as high Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) and other factors looked primed for hurricane cyclogenesis. It's not been, and I was skimming through a study as to the reasons.

The main reason there've been fewer than expected (and after a prolific start to the season, too) is that the normal trigger events (i.e. troughs forming over coastal regions of W Africa and crossing westwards to the Caribbean) were displaced northwards. The Sahel got unusually high levels of rain, and potential hurricanes were quenched because they entrained dry Saharan air.

Shifting weather patterns has long been viewed as the first major impact of climate change. In the natural world, animals (and to a lesser, slower extent, flora) will move with the shifting weather patterns. The trouble we modern humans now have is that we mostly live in cities and towns, which cannot be easily moved. We also impose on ourselves land borders that aren't easy to simply cross to chase rains/escape droughts and desertification.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4550 on: Yesterday at 03:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:03:02 pm
The trouble we modern humans now have is that we mostly live in cities and towns, which cannot be easily moved. We also impose on ourselves land borders that aren't easy to simply cross to chase rains/escape droughts and desertification.
Aviva recently produced some stats indicating that one in thirteen new homes built in the UK over the last decade are in flood zones and there are over 5 million UK homes at risk of flooding. This is massive head-in-the-sand stuff.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4551 on: Yesterday at 03:23:13 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:17:46 pm
Aviva recently produced some stats indicating that one in thirteen new homes built in the UK over the last decade are in flood zones and there are over 5 million UK homes at risk of flooding. This is massive head-in-the-sand stuff.


Yep.

It's bananas - but those flood plains are often in picturesque areas that mean housebuilders can load their profit margins.

There should have been a law put in place decades ago banning the building of houses on flood plains. But then, the Tories would probably have scrapped it after lobbying and donations from their long-standing supporters in the construction sector - all in the name of 'a bonfire of red tape', of course.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4552 on: Yesterday at 05:35:27 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:17:46 pm
Aviva recently produced some stats indicating that one in thirteen new homes built in the UK over the last decade are in flood zones and there are over 5 million UK homes at risk of flooding. This is massive head-in-the-sand stuff.

It's shocking how many of these new estates are built on a flood plain and often on land bought from farmers, that land is often on clay and has no drainage.  There is a new estate near where I live and every time it rains, the water drains off the fields and onto the estate flooding gardens, the house builder and local council are taking no responsibility for this.

I pity anyone who buys a new build these days, the quality of new builds is shocking and often the issues are not found until years down the line because of an incorrect DPC, fake weep vents that have been put in the mortar and many other things.

A friend, who is a joiner, walked off a site once because of the corners they were told to cut, in one instance there was a shortage of nails for the floor joist hangers, instead of waiting for a delivery of more they were told to put less than the required amount in each joist hanger, that was the final straw for him.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4553 on: Today at 09:08:29 am »
Had this through the post yesterday, hopefully more of these projects pop up around the country (the Severn being an obvious contender)



Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4554 on: Today at 09:48:58 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:08:29 am
Had this through the post yesterday, hopefully more of these projects pop up around the country (the Severn being an obvious contender)




Mersey, Severn & Morecambe Bay are the main ones in the UK, with some smaller estuaries contributing. Could generate 10-12% of the UK's electricity needs.

It's not without ecological downsides (loss of mudflats for one) but for me the benefits far outweigh the negatives.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4555 on: Today at 10:42:50 am »
Any idea roughly where it would be placed?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4556 on: Today at 11:17:24 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:42:50 am
Any idea roughly where it would be placed?


I don't think they've even decided on the method to be used.

I think the preferred choice is a form of barrage stretching shore to shore across the river, which would capture both the rising and falling tides through turbines. The alternative is to build a giant lagoon on the Wirral side to trap the incoming tide, then release it as the tide ebbs to power turbines.


https://www.liverpoolcityregion-ca.gov.uk/its-time-for-tidal
https://api.liverpoolcityregion-ca.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/MTP_Brochure_The_Proposition_8_Web.pdf
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4557 on: Today at 11:42:10 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:03:02 pm
The frequency of odd weather patterns around the globe is increasing.

Flooding, searing heat, droughts, unseasonal snows, amongst other things.

This summer-autumn was predicted to be one that potentially broke hurricane records, as high Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) and other factors looked primed for hurricane cyclogenesis. It's not been, and I was skimming through a study as to the reasons.

The main reason there've been fewer than expected (and after a prolific start to the season, too) is that the normal trigger events (i.e. troughs forming over coastal regions of W Africa and crossing westwards to the Caribbean) were displaced northwards. The Sahel got unusually high levels of rain, and potential hurricanes were quenched because they entrained dry Saharan air.

Shifting weather patterns has long been viewed as the first major impact of climate change. In the natural world, animals (and to a lesser, slower extent, flora) will move with the shifting weather patterns. The trouble we modern humans now have is that we mostly live in cities and towns, which cannot be easily moved. We also impose on ourselves land borders that aren't easy to simply cross to chase rains/escape droughts and desertification.


The ones that have formed, though, have been substantial. Cat 5 Beryl brought well-documented chaos to many Caribbean islands.

Now we have Helene about to make landfall (forecast to be Cat 4) around the Panhandle. It's going to bring record-breaking storm surges (it's an enormous system that will stretch over Florida into the Atlantic, bringing smaller surges to the east coast as far north as the Carolinas. The impact of Helene has been described as 'potentially unsurvivable'. After landfall, it'll move northwards roughly over the border between Alabama and Georgia, then into Tennessee and Kentucky.
