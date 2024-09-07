The frequency of odd weather patterns around the globe is increasing.
Flooding, searing heat, droughts, unseasonal snows, amongst other things.
This summer-autumn was predicted to be one that potentially broke hurricane records, as high Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) and other factors looked primed for hurricane cyclogenesis. It's not been, and I was skimming through a study as to the reasons.
The main reason there've been fewer than expected (and after a prolific start to the season, too) is that the normal trigger events (i.e. troughs forming over coastal regions of W Africa and crossing westwards to the Caribbean) were displaced northwards. The Sahel got unusually high levels of rain, and potential hurricanes were quenched because they entrained dry Saharan air.
Shifting weather patterns has long been viewed as the first major impact of climate change. In the natural world, animals (and to a lesser, slower extent, flora) will move with the shifting weather patterns. The trouble we modern humans now have is that we mostly live in cities and towns, which cannot be easily moved. We also impose on ourselves land borders that aren't easy to simply cross to chase rains/escape droughts and desertification.