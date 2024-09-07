Aviva recently produced some stats indicating that one in thirteen new homes built in the UK over the last decade are in flood zones and there are over 5 million UK homes at risk of flooding. This is massive head-in-the-sand stuff.



It's shocking how many of these new estates are built on a flood plain and often on land bought from farmers, that land is often on clay and has no drainage. There is a new estate near where I live and every time it rains, the water drains off the fields and onto the estate flooding gardens, the house builder and local council are taking no responsibility for this.I pity anyone who buys a new build these days, the quality of new builds is shocking and often the issues are not found until years down the line because of an incorrect DPC, fake weep vents that have been put in the mortar and many other things.A friend, who is a joiner, walked off a site once because of the corners they were told to cut, in one instance there was a shortage of nails for the floor joist hangers, instead of waiting for a delivery of more they were told to put less than the required amount in each joist hanger, that was the final straw for him.