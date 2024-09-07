I need to do some research on what is typical for a plant based diet as I'm not overly keen on that many vegetables and really don't like nuts or pulses so I struggle to know where I'd get my protein from.



I love milk, we go through loads of it in coffees but I'd rather not have anything than use the plant alternatives as the costs would be prohibitive.



Same with butter, there seems like there's so many hidden transfats in margarine I'd rather not have anything.



It's why I asked the original question of do people buy in ready made meals of cook from scratch.



I do cook from scratch mostly. I don't really make many sauces like that, so I can't comment on that bit. I tend to eat a lot of stews, and rice/potatos/pasta with veg, sort of like stir fry.Protein is a challenge to be honest. I like beans and pulses, but it's hard to eat enough of them. I sometimes use meat substitutes, mainly for the extra protein, or protein (pea) powder.There are loads of recipe books for plant-based food out there now, and its much easier to buy veggie and vegan food and products.To be honest, I wouldn't go completely plant-based instantely in your case, just maybe have plant-based days or try to make one meal a day plant based for a start is much easier. I don't really think that everybody needs to eat strictly plant based, just be more conscious about where food comes from and stop the needless mass consumption of meat.