Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 447223 times)

Offline redbyrdz

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4520 on: September 7, 2024, 01:45:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September  7, 2024, 11:51:00 am
I need to do some research on what is typical for a plant based diet as I'm not overly keen on that many vegetables and really don't like nuts or pulses so I struggle to know where I'd get my protein from.

I love milk, we go through loads of it in coffees but I'd rather not have anything than use the plant alternatives as the costs would be prohibitive.

Same with butter, there seems like there's so many hidden transfats in margarine I'd rather not have anything.

It's why I asked the original question of do people buy in ready made meals of cook from scratch.

I do cook from scratch mostly. I don't really make many sauces like that, so I can't comment on that bit. I tend to eat a lot of stews, and rice/potatos/pasta with veg, sort of like stir fry.

Protein is a challenge to be honest. I like beans and pulses, but it's hard to eat enough of them. I sometimes use meat substitutes, mainly for the extra protein, or protein (pea) powder.

There are loads of recipe books for plant-based food out there now, and its much easier to buy veggie and vegan food and products.

To be honest, I wouldn't go completely plant-based instantely in your case, just maybe have plant-based days or try to make one meal a day plant based for a start is much easier. I don't really think that everybody needs to eat strictly plant based, just be more conscious about where food comes from and stop the needless mass consumption of meat.
Online reddebs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4521 on: September 7, 2024, 02:34:52 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  7, 2024, 01:45:36 pm
I do cook from scratch mostly. I don't really make many sauces like that, so I can't comment on that bit. I tend to eat a lot of stews, and rice/potatos/pasta with veg, sort of like stir fry.

Protein is a challenge to be honest. I like beans and pulses, but it's hard to eat enough of them. I sometimes use meat substitutes, mainly for the extra protein, or protein (pea) powder.

There are loads of recipe books for plant-based food out there now, and its much easier to buy veggie and vegan food and products.

To be honest, I wouldn't go completely plant-based instantely in your case, just maybe have plant-based days or try to make one meal a day plant based for a start is much easier. I don't really think that everybody needs to eat strictly plant based, just be more conscious about where food comes from and stop the needless mass consumption of meat.

We do have the occasional meat free days already and there's 3 days every week that I don't eat at home so they could be plant based meals to begin with.  I'll just have to get back to having a batch cooking day to prep everything.

I'm sure I can do it even if I don't go fully plant based.
Online GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4522 on: September 7, 2024, 02:51:33 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  7, 2024, 01:45:36 pm
To be honest, I wouldn't go completely plant-based instantely in your case, just maybe have plant-based days or try to make one meal a day plant based for a start is much easier. I don't really think that everybody needs to eat strictly plant based, just be more conscious about where food comes from and stop the needless mass consumption of meat.

Exactly how I feel. It doesn't have to be all or nothing; if you're cutting down meat and dairy consumption then you're doing your part. I wouldn't go vegan unless I was ethically opposed to consumption of animal products, it is a colossal undertaking when travelling etc and if you don't enjoy your food then it diminishes your quality of life. For me, I've switched to oat milk for everything except coffee - I tried everything, soy was the only one that didn't ruin the flavour but it tends to clump - and I eat vegetarian when fending for myself, in fact I'd say more than half my meat/ fish eating comes from hoovering up my boys' leftovers because my ethical stance on carnivorism does at least extend to not letting anything go to waste.
Online reddebs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4523 on: September 7, 2024, 05:14:48 pm »
Just thinking about meat consumption.  What's the guide weight wise per day per adult?

I buy our meat in bulk then split it down to meal sized portions to freeze.
Online GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4524 on: September 7, 2024, 10:04:12 pm »
From a quick Web search it seems 450g cooked red meat per week is a recommended amount for zinc and iron requirements (or similar amount of pork, chicken etc), so realistically that's 3 serves a week, and then 2 serves a week of fish. Seems like a lot still, 5 meals a week, but I suppose if you consider 21 meals a week and how many people eat meat at multiple meals per day, perhaps it isn't. Still, I'm sure you could find plant based nutritional substitutes for some of those meals. If I was running the show I'd probably aim for one meat and one fish meal per week.
Online reddebs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4525 on: September 7, 2024, 10:45:48 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September  7, 2024, 10:04:12 pm
From a quick Web search it seems 450g cooked red meat per week is a recommended amount for zinc and iron requirements (or similar amount of pork, chicken etc), so realistically that's 3 serves a week, and then 2 serves a week of fish. Seems like a lot still, 5 meals a week, but I suppose if you consider 21 meals a week and how many people eat meat at multiple meals per day, perhaps it isn't. Still, I'm sure you could find plant based nutritional substitutes for some of those meals. If I was running the show I'd probably aim for one meat and one fish meal per week.

I weigh 300gms for 2 of us per meal so I probably have 125gms to Paul's 175 but that's for all meat, though we eat more chicken and fish than red meat.

The red meat tends to be mince for spag bol, lasagne or cottage pie so that 300gms becomes 4, sometimes 5 meals between us as I go large with loads of veg then freeze further portions.

Curries are nearly always vegetarian as are soups and risotto and I do occasionally do a spicy bean stew.

On reflection butter, milk, eggs and cheese are probably what I should reduce next.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 03:17:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September  7, 2024, 10:45:48 pm
I weigh 300gms for 2 of us per meal so I probably have 125gms to Paul's 175 but that's for all meat, though we eat more chicken and fish than red meat.

The red meat tends to be mince for spag bol, lasagne or cottage pie so that 300gms becomes 4, sometimes 5 meals between us as I go large with loads of veg then freeze further portions.

Curries are nearly always vegetarian as are soups and risotto and I do occasionally do a spicy bean stew.

Several years ago we started replacing 50% of the meat content in many of our recipes with beans of various sorts. It cuts down on the food bills and we now find we prefer it. It generally makes meals feel lighter on the stomach (which I guess could be gas!) and it makes for more interesting textures.
Meanwhile climate change is delivering appalling flooding in Vietnam, Nigeria and Cameroon which makes this morning's rain here look like a brief shower.
