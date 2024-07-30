« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4480 on: July 30, 2024, 04:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 28, 2024, 10:30:00 am
Been like that all over the country.  Everyone has been asking where are all the insects?

For those that don't know, without insects, we're all pretty fucked.

Maybe, in decades to come, while we carefulky hand pollinate the fruit trees, we'll tell our great-grandchildren how there used to be these fairy-like creatures that flew around and did it for us...
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4481 on: August 3, 2024, 04:23:41 pm »
When you sit down & think about it, Mother earth is approximately 4.5 billion years old. This means that our presence here is nothing but a blink of an eye, & yet people are obsessed with 'saving the planet', global warming etc, etc, as if we're somehow on the brink of extinction. Now I don't know if the scientists are right or wrong on such things, but I'm pretty sure, there will, in the future, be some smart individuals who'll come up with something that will actually address the concerns that many people have. As it stands, we'd have to go back 100 plus years or so, even longer if we factor in the part that the industrial revelation has played in global warming, before air pollution & greenhouse gases really started to impact on the planet. So if we could turn back the clock would we really do away with the progress that's been made ? Progress that's seen a better way of life for most people. You now have under developed 3rd world countries wanting to raise the standard of living for their masses via industry, which in itself will only increase the problems we all face. But who are we to say 'no you can't do that, you have think about our planet' ? In that 4.5 billion years Mother earth has taken some really bad knocks but has recovered time after time. This'll be just another day at the office for her.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4482 on: August 4, 2024, 12:10:47 am »
When we talk about saving the planet, its generally inferred that its the flora and fauna. The big lump of rock will be here regardless of what we do. However, it might be left forever inhospitable to complex life.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4483 on: August 4, 2024, 05:31:02 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 30, 2024, 04:44:27 pm
Maybe, in decades to come, while we carefulky hand pollinate the fruit trees, we'll tell our great-grandchildren how there used to be these fairy-like creatures that flew around and did it for us...

They already hand pollinate in parts of China.  How depressing is that!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4484 on: August 15, 2024, 11:52:48 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on August  3, 2024, 04:23:41 pm
You now have under developed 3rd world countries wanting to raise the standard of living for their masses via industry, which in itself will only increase the problems we all face. But who are we to say 'no you can't do that, you have think about our planet' ? In that 4.5 billion years Mother earth has taken some really bad knocks but has recovered time after time. This'll be just another day at the office for her.



Because the planet cannot environmentally cope with another 4/5 billion people living 'western' lifestyles. It's not just the additional pollution and GHG's, but food and the use of natural resources (there aren't enough of certain metals, for a start)

I like the lifeboat analogy.

Imagine there's a ship with 100 people on, and it starts to sink in the middle of the ocean. The problem is that there's only one lifeboat, and it can only accommodate 40 people without it sinking.

40 people rush onto the boat and launch it. Should they wait for the other 60 people to swamp the boat and all 100 people drown? Or start the engine and drive away?

The lottery of life is a fucking twat.

But if
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4485 on: August 15, 2024, 02:33:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 28, 2024, 08:44:47 am
This will come as no surprise to anyone with an interest in nature, the outdoors or the environment but it's noticeable that hardly any of my fruit and veg has been pollinated this year.

I've had loads of flowers on my strawberries, peppers and tomatoes but hardly any of them are developing into fruit.

The cold, wet weather we're having has had a massive effect on pollinators.  We've hardly had any bees or butterflies in the garden this summer 😔
I think the elongated mild winter definitely had a big impact.  We're only starting to see butterflies in the past week or so.

My wife has some bird boxes set up with cameras and this year none of the babies survived.  From what we can tell and from what she's read there wasn't the quantity of bugs - particularly caterpillars - to sustain the babies.

Those self-pollinating dandelions continue to thrive though.  I'll need to look up some dandelion recipes  :-\
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4486 on: August 15, 2024, 03:05:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 15, 2024, 02:33:00 pm
I think the elongated mild winter definitely had a big impact.  We're only starting to see butterflies in the past week or so.

My wife has some bird boxes set up with cameras and this year none of the babies survived.  From what we can tell and from what she's read there wasn't the quantity of bugs - particularly caterpillars - to sustain the babies.

Those self-pollinating dandelions continue to thrive though. I'll need to look up some dandelion recipes :-\
Hamsters love 'em!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4487 on: August 15, 2024, 03:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 15, 2024, 03:05:21 pm
Hamsters love 'em!
Are you suggesting I should instead be looking up hamster recipes?  ;)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4488 on: August 15, 2024, 03:29:36 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 15, 2024, 03:26:42 pm
Are you suggesting I should instead be looking up hamster recipes?  ;)
Yes, little dandelion pies seem to go down a treat.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4489 on: August 15, 2024, 04:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 15, 2024, 03:29:36 pm
Yes, little dandelion pies seem to go down a treat.

How about hamster pies?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4490 on: August 15, 2024, 04:55:28 pm »
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4491 on: August 15, 2024, 11:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 15, 2024, 11:52:48 am


Because the planet cannot environmentally cope with another 4/5 billion people living 'western' lifestyles. It's not just the additional pollution and GHG's, but food and the use of natural resources (there aren't enough of certain metals, for a start)

I like the lifeboat analogy.

Imagine there's a ship with 100 people on, and it starts to sink in the middle of the ocean. The problem is that there's only one lifeboat, and it can only accommodate 40 people without it sinking.

40 people rush onto the boat and launch it. Should they wait for the other 60 people to swamp the boat and all 100 people drown? Or start the engine and drive away?

The lottery of life is a fucking twat.

But if

The trouble with this analogy is that the first 40 people NEED their place on the lifeboat as a matter of survival.

A more accurate analogy might be one where the lifeboat has comfortable seating for 40, but if they rip out the seating it can accommodate 100. The 40 don't need the seating, but they've become accustomed to travelling that way.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4492 on: August 16, 2024, 11:23:16 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 15, 2024, 11:08:50 pm
The trouble with this analogy is that the first 40 people NEED their place on the lifeboat as a matter of survival.

A more accurate analogy might be one where the lifeboat has comfortable seating for 40, but if they rip out the seating it can accommodate 100. The 40 don't need the seating, but they've become accustomed to travelling that way.


It's a good point.

I will point out, though, that GHG emissions from almost all 'legacy' developed nations have fallen and continue to do so as more low-/no-GHG energy is used and electrics becomes more efficient.

That has to continue.

But it also has to coincide with a freeze on the growth of GHGs in non-developed countries. Much of the additional GHG output from non-developed nations derives from a soaring increase in use of aircon and cars.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4493 on: August 16, 2024, 02:35:28 pm »
Agreed.

It's one of the reasons it drives me mad when lower population countries like Australia and New Zealand say "why should we go green, we make no difference compared to India/Nigeria/etc". It's important for developed nations to use their technological advantages to establish green pathways that others can follow to a higher standard of living that's sustainable.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4494 on: August 16, 2024, 02:43:51 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 16, 2024, 02:35:28 pm
Agreed.

It's one of the reasons it drives me mad when lower population countries like Australia and New Zealand say "why should we go green, we make no difference compared to India/Nigeria/etc". It's important for developed nations to use their technological advantages to establish green pathways that others can follow to a higher standard of living that's sustainable.



A lot of developing nations also have an abundance of sunshine, yet solar power isn't nearly harnessed enough.

Then again, energy provision in most of these countries is a massive earner for energy multinationals (mainly fossil fuel).

My dream would be local solar energy production centres, owned by society and not big business, run on a not-for-profit basis, augmented by PV cells on individual houses.

To much greed in this world, though.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4495 on: August 16, 2024, 02:55:53 pm »
It's something I keep hoping to see in new housing developments that keep popping up in this ridiculously sprawling city (Sydney). Put solar panels on every roof, have a central bank of shared batteries (and a community garden while you're at it) . Never happens.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4496 on: August 17, 2024, 08:08:46 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 16, 2024, 02:35:28 pm
Agreed.

It's one of the reasons it drives me mad when lower population countries like Australia and New Zealand say "why should we go green, we make no difference compared to India/Nigeria/etc". It's important for developed nations to use their technological advantages to establish green pathways that others can follow to a higher standard of living that's sustainable.

Yes, though... People do the same false equivocating. "Why should I recycle when China exists". Yknow, the zero-sum narcissism that people use to shrug off their personality responsibility

Indeed, why not steal this loaf of bread as murders are occuring elsewhere?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4497 on: August 17, 2024, 06:59:49 pm »
The west still outsources its pollution to developing nations while espousing its green credentials.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4498 on: August 17, 2024, 07:39:51 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on August 17, 2024, 06:59:49 pm
The west still outsources its pollution to developing nations while espousing its green credentials.
While Trump admits that he doesn't know what 'net zero' is.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4499 on: August 26, 2024, 08:58:57 am »
Australia just recorded its highest winter day on record.

Yampi Sound WA 41.5°
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4500 on: Yesterday at 03:35:07 pm »
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adk1189

Long and complex paper on the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC). Many scientists predicting its collapse within the next 50-100 years. Would devastate places like Ireland - leaving its climate similar to Iceland.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4501 on: Yesterday at 03:43:12 pm »
I switched to a plant-based diet towards the end of June, for a variety of reasons including environmental. I've been vegetarian all my life, and I suppose I had a sense of 'I do my bit already' that I never particularly interrogated until recently. I suppose I always figured I would take the extra step at some point, but the moment never really came - it was always 'next year' or whatever.

Found it really easy to be honest. I used to get a lot of dairy stapes in non-dairy form anyway (butter, yoghurt, milk, ice cream, etc) - the key changes I've had to be conscious of are cheese, eggs, and chocolate. Always used to get a bit of a chocolate craving in the evening, and I'm amazed at how quickly that became a thing of the past - I guess that points towards how addictive the combination of fat & sugar must be; once it was out of my system I didn't look back. Some of the meat alternatives can have egg in, but there seem to be new plant-based brands by the week.

I actually feel like I eat better, as instead of relying on quick meals (I live alone) I've got a well-stocked freezer full and my meals are more rounded. Definitely feeling more healthy and awake, as well as generally feeling fitter and noticing that I've slimmed down a bit.

Really surprised at how easy it's been - even being vegetarian, I didn't expect it to be so.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4502 on: Yesterday at 04:04:39 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:43:12 pm
I switched to a plant-based diet towards the end of June, for a variety of reasons including environmental. I've been vegetarian all my life, and I suppose I had a sense of 'I do my bit already' that I never particularly interrogated until recently. I suppose I always figured I would take the extra step at some point, but the moment never really came - it was always 'next year' or whatever.

Found it really easy to be honest. I used to get a lot of dairy stapes in non-dairy form anyway (butter, yoghurt, milk, ice cream, etc) - the key changes I've had to be conscious of are cheese, eggs, and chocolate. Always used to get a bit of a chocolate craving in the evening, and I'm amazed at how quickly that became a thing of the past - I guess that points towards how addictive the combination of fat & sugar must be; once it was out of my system I didn't look back. Some of the meat alternatives can have egg in, but there seem to be new plant-based brands by the week.

I actually feel like I eat better, as instead of relying on quick meals (I live alone) I've got a well-stocked freezer full and my meals are more rounded. Definitely feeling more healthy and awake, as well as generally feeling fitter and noticing that I've slimmed down a bit.

Really surprised at how easy it's been - even being vegetarian, I didn't expect it to be so.

Do you buy in ready made or cook from scratch?

I don't eat a huge amount of meat compared to most but I'm curious how you make sauces for example without milk or butter?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4503 on: Yesterday at 05:01:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:04:39 pm
Do you buy in ready made or cook from scratch?

I don't eat a huge amount of meat compared to most but I'm curious how you make sauces for example without milk or butter?


Coconut milk?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4504 on: Yesterday at 05:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:01:38 pm
Coconut milk?

Wouldn't that make them sweet though?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4505 on: Yesterday at 05:26:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:35:07 pm
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adk1189

Long and complex paper on the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC). Many scientists predicting its collapse within the next 50-100 years. Would devastate places like Ireland - leaving its climate similar to Iceland.

Thanks for that.  I'll have a read.  I'm really interested in the AMOC (thermohaline conveyor) and it's potential slowdown.

It's the main driver that circulates our climate.  It's a density driven conveyor.  Thus, the more freshwater that melts into the sea, the greater it's disruption/slowdown.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4506 on: Yesterday at 05:28:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:10:50 pm
Wouldn't that make them sweet though?
I don't suppose it would work with everything. I'm not vegan but I hate cream. I love mussels and they are very often cooked with cream, if substituted for coconut milk it works a treat, for me anyway.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4507 on: Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:10:50 pm
Wouldn't that make them sweet though?
It might be fine (or great) for creating a sauce, but it is very high in saturated fat, and with a quite low smoke point (similar to olive oil).
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4508 on: Yesterday at 05:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm
It might be fine (or great) for creating a sauce, but it is very high in saturated fat, and with a quite low smoke point (similar to olive oil).

I think you are mixing up coconut oil and coconut milk (regarding the smoke point)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4509 on: Yesterday at 06:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:47:57 pm
I think you are mixing up coconut oil and coconut milk (regarding the smoke point)
I did. I somehow read it as oil. ::)
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 08:43:00 am »
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 08:43:00 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:04:39 pm
Do you buy in ready made or cook from scratch?

I don't eat a huge amount of meat compared to most but I'm curious how you make sauces for example without milk or butter?



Coconut milk, oat cream and silken tofu can be used for sauces. I've also used soya milk to make bread sauce and a sort of white sauce. These things work well in my opinion but I think some are not always keen on the flavour. Might be down to habit more than anything else.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 10:13:26 am »
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 10:13:26 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 08:43:00 am
Coconut milk, oat cream and silken tofu can be used for sauces. I've also used soya milk to make bread sauce and a sort of white sauce. These things work well in my opinion but I think some are not always keen on the flavour. Might be down to habit more than anything else.

Isn't soya growing even worse for the environment than meat/dairy production?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 10:23:40 am »
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 10:23:40 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:13:26 am
Isn't soya growing even worse for the environment than meat/dairy production?

Nowhere close to being as bad, I believe. A fraction of the emissions and water of meat and dairy.

Edit for stats: soybeans produce 1.75kg of CO2 per 1000kcal v 36kg for beef. Beef farming uses about 12 times the water. Both are a cause of deforestation.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4513 on: Today at 10:33:12 am »
« Reply #4513 on: Today at 10:33:12 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:13:26 am
Isn't soya growing even worse for the environment than meat/dairy production?


No, but it's not without problems. I don't really use it anymore as I've switched to oat milk - I was just giving alternatives that I've used in the past. It's worth noting that the bulk of soya (90%) is used as animal feed, and this is where growing soya's become a problem (deforestation, water pollution as a result of chemical use, etc.)

Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:23:40 am
Nowhere close to being as bad, I believe. A fraction of the emissions and water of meat and dairy.

Edit for stats: soybeans produce 1.75kg of CO2 per 1000kcal v 36kg for beef. Beef farming uses about 12 times the water. Both are a cause of deforestation.

Thanks for the figures, I couldn't remember them.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 11:08:46 am »
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 11:08:46 am »
I remember scare stories running across tabloids about the amount of water almond milk uses based on some study that was most likely milk-lobby funded. All articles neglected to compare to cow's milk. They were so effective that my parents parroted the line to me that almond milk is 'worse for the environment than cow's milk.'  In actuality, while Almond milk is water intensive, the dairy industry uses twice as much. Production of almond milk results in a sixth of the emissions and a tiny fraction of land use.

With that being said, I read a study that says focusing on one kind of alternative milk is bad. It's better if there are diverse sources to avoid mono-culturing and exploitation of resources.

I have to admit that for tea I still use dairy, but for cereals/porridge etc it's always oat or almond.
