When you sit down & think about it, Mother earth is approximately 4.5 billion years old. This means that our presence here is nothing but a blink of an eye, & yet people are obsessed with 'saving the planet', global warming etc, etc, as if we're somehow on the brink of extinction. Now I don't know if the scientists are right or wrong on such things, but I'm pretty sure, there will, in the future, be some smart individuals who'll come up with something that will actually address the concerns that many people have. As it stands, we'd have to go back 100 plus years or so, even longer if we factor in the part that the industrial revelation has played in global warming, before air pollution & greenhouse gases really started to impact on the planet. So if we could turn back the clock would we really do away with the progress that's been made ? Progress that's seen a better way of life for most people. You now have under developed 3rd world countries wanting to raise the standard of living for their masses via industry, which in itself will only increase the problems we all face. But who are we to say 'no you can't do that, you have think about our planet' ? In that 4.5 billion years Mother earth has taken some really bad knocks but has recovered time after time. This'll be just another day at the office for her.