Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 396067 times)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4440 on: July 19, 2024, 02:50:09 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 19, 2024, 02:45:25 pm
Not wanting global extinction or old women being locked up for holding a sign is extreme left politics?
Bless.

And because of people like you - and I dont hold back, the change I believe is required is not happening.

You do not tackle the challenges at hand - just throw away comments. Youre a child mate, with all respect.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4441 on: July 19, 2024, 03:11:00 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 19, 2024, 01:41:42 pm
And just out of curiosity (I dont know the answer) was their guilt found by a jury of their peers? Or did they simply plead guilty..

I cant seem to find too much on this, but due process was and is still available to them.


They all pleaded not guilty.

Genuine 'due process' was NOT available to them, because the judge severely restricted what they were allowed to say in their defence.

As I said earlier, it's like you being tried for assault and being prevented from explaining that you were being attacked and acting in self defence. Technically, you punched someone in the face. And the judge will only allow discussion on whether you did or didn't punch someone in the face, and you aren't allowed to explain mitigation or background.

The last government lent on the judiciary to have judges block defendants in climate change protest trials from using climate change as a justification for their actions.

It's a total subversion of an independent judiciary.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4442 on: July 19, 2024, 03:13:24 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 19, 2024, 02:44:25 pm
I appreciate you asking in honesty.

The data suggests the world is warming, my interpretation of that data is we (humans) are absolutely accelerating it and even if were not - were certainly not helping.

The problem with the data is it only goes back so far, and if you align population growth with global warming the two appear intertwined.

So is the problem the fuels we use or the volume of people requiring it?

So lets ignore all that for a moment, I wholly support and believe we should be more conscious of the fact - the world is warming.

That means change, unless of course we wish to see large swathes of population in turmoil.

Now lets get to the reality, if the whole of the UK was carbon neutral - this would have no impact whatsoever on the global situation, so people ask why bother well I believe its important we do our bit, but also lead a method of carbon neutrality other countries *could* adopt.

Now lets go back to the discussion in hand, do a group of people glueing themselves to motorways and throwing paint achieve that? I do not believe so. In fact I believe it plays into my he hands of the very people they wish to challenge.

Thank you for the detailed response, it does give some useful context to the views you've shared.

My own opinions, in a similar fashion to yours are a little coloured by my view on the climate aspect of the case.

The sentences are an outrage, genuinely abhorrent, it doesn't feel like a huge leap to believe they are politically driven. In every respect I hope that's fought and appeals successful in reducing them.

I don't believe their protest strategy is the most effective and I'd prefer if their targets were parliament/business interests. I've no problem with them protesting at sporting events, I'm slightly uneasy about them targeting people schlepping to and from work. However, I'm in no position to be critical, as at least they are trying to make an impact. Even if I consider their designs misguided, it makes me feel sick that they have been imprisoned for protesting. As a society we should be up in arms about what the deranged last government has implemented here.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4443 on: July 19, 2024, 03:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2024, 03:11:00 pm

They all pleaded not guilty.

Genuine 'due process' was NOT available to them, because the judge severely restricted what they were allowed to say in their defence.

As I said earlier, it's like you being tried for assault and being prevented from explaining that you were being attacked and acting in self defence. Technically, you punched someone in the face. And the judge will only allow discussion on whether you did or didn't punch someone in the face, and you aren't allowed to explain mitigation or background.

The last government lent on the judiciary to have judges block defendants in climate change protest trials from using climate change as a justification for their actions.

It's a total subversion of an independent judiciary.

Were they convicted then by a Jury of their peers?
« Reply #4444 on: July 19, 2024, 03:15:30 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 19, 2024, 02:50:09 pm
And because of people like you - and I dont hold back, the change I believe is required is not happening.

You do not tackle the challenges at hand - just throw away comments. Youre a child mate, with all respect.

I'm sorry but what have I done that prevents the change?
I haven't glued myself to a road, thrown paint at a picture or orange dust at a sporting event.
I just think the law is draconian and that our right to genuine protest is being curtailed.
As for tackling the challenge, I no longer own a car, not needed in London and I became a vegetarian.
Of course you've offered no solution yourself and I'm betting you have zero interest in making changes to your lifestyle to address it.

As for throwaway comments you are the man using the Corbyn line as some form of veiled insult and labelling people extreme left for not wanting old ladies put in jail.
The kind of puerile bollocks Boris Bunter or Trump would spout.

With all respect, I think you are most likely a jumped up little snide who sits in the pub bemoaning lefties and immigrants and thinks Clarkson is the highest form of wit.

« Reply #4445 on: July 19, 2024, 03:24:20 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 19, 2024, 03:13:47 pm
Were they convicted then by a Jury of their peers?

This is your only response.

Says a lot about you.

I wonder how you would feel if you got sentenced for something, and wasn't allowed to submit a proper defence.

'I was convicted by a jury of my peers, so it's all good.'
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4446 on: July 19, 2024, 03:24:50 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 19, 2024, 03:13:47 pm
Were they convicted then by a Jury of their peers?


They were.

But that ignores that they were prevented from giving their defence.

If allowed to use their motives and reasons for their actions, would they have still been convicted?

My issue here is not whether I agree with their actions (I actually don't). The issue is having their ability to give their own defence severely restricted, which in my opinion erodes the whole principle of a fair trial.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4447 on: July 19, 2024, 03:28:30 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on July 19, 2024, 03:13:24 pm
Thank you for the detailed response, it does give some useful context to the views you've shared.

My own opinions, in a similar fashion to yours are a little coloured by my view on the climate aspect of the case.

The sentences are an outrage, genuinely abhorrent, it doesn't feel like a huge leap to believe they are politically driven. In every respect I hope that's fought and appeals successful in reducing them.

I don't believe their protest strategy is the most effective and I'd prefer if their targets were parliament/business interests. I've no problem with them protesting at sporting events, I'm slightly uneasy about them targeting people schlepping to and from work. However, I'm in no position to be critical, as at least they are trying to make an impact. Even if I consider their designs misguided, it makes me feel sick that they have been imprisoned for protesting. As a society we should be up in arms about what the deranged last government has implemented here.

Thank you for your reasoned response.

I can echo what I have said many times before in this thread (which appears to go unnoticed)

I do not believe the penalty has been in line with the crime. Ill elaborate a little on this - as you have, its just is not cool to block motorways for any protest, its damn right dangerous to start with, and if laws exist to protect people Im all for that.

I know it will sound surprising to a few on here, but I am as angry as anybody about the cause they support. But I do have a different way of seeing how we go about that change.

Let me remind everybody, we have a democratic process - that process has given us a labour government, that labour government has committed to allowing onshore wind turbines, they,ve also opposed more North Sea oil extraction, and committed to no more petrol engine cars from 2030.

That to me sounds like the sort of policies we can all get behind, right? It may not go as far as some might like - but its a bloody good start, so why cant we get behind that?

Ok - so lets look at the 5 people in question, they were convicted by 12 of their own peers - then a judge made a determination on their sentence.

After 14 years of Tory bollocks, is it possible the system didnt fail them but the judge involved.

Im a little older in the tooth than some, but this sentence will not stand when arrives at appeals.

But it does not deter from the rule of law, what they did was really really wank and could have hurt somebody.

The wider politics is a different discussion.
« Reply #4448 on: July 19, 2024, 03:29:55 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 19, 2024, 03:15:30 pm
I'm sorry but what have I done that prevents the change?
You dared to suggest climate change is a serious imminent issue and questioned those who want infinite fossil fuel use forever. A-Bomb probably thinks you and Nobby are insufferable middle class pricks who should be thrown in jail too.
« Reply #4449 on: July 19, 2024, 03:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 19, 2024, 03:24:20 pm
This is your only response.

Says a lot about you.

I wonder how you would feel if you got sentenced for something, and wasn't allowed to submit a proper defence.

'I was convicted by a jury of my peers, so it's all good.'

They never consider it could happen to them.
Until it does of course.
Like the leave the ECHR lot, who don't realise they lose their protection as well.

« Reply #4450 on: July 19, 2024, 03:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 19, 2024, 03:29:55 pm
You dared to suggest climate change is a serious imminent issue and questioned those who want infinite fossil fuel use forever. A-Bomb probably thinks you and Nobby are insufferable middle class pricks who should be thrown in jail too.

I'm as working class as it gets. Definitely insufferable though, just ask my missus.
« Reply #4451 on: July 19, 2024, 03:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2024, 03:24:50 pm

They were.

But that ignores that they were prevented from giving their defence.

If allowed to use their motives and reasons for their actions, would they have still been convicted?

My issue here is not whether I agree with their actions (I actually don't). The issue is having their ability to give their own defence severely restricted, which in my opinion erodes the whole principle of a fair trial.

I read the Guardian article you linked to and I'm not really sure how they were prevented from defending themselves. They wanted to make the trial a "site of civil resistance" rather than a legal procedure and unsurprisingly the judge wasn't having it. One of the defendants gave evidence for three hours and was only removed from the witness box when he refused to take part in the legal process and answer cross examination. Independent evidence was put before the jury agreeing that climate crisis was an "existential threat to humanity". What was kept from the jury? As far as I can tell from that article all they were prevented from doing was turning the trial into a circus/soapbox.

That said, I do agree that the sentences seem very harsh - I'd be expecting them to be appealed.
« Reply #4452 on: July 19, 2024, 03:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2024, 03:24:50 pm

They were.

But that ignores that they were prevented from giving their defence.

If allowed to use their motives and reasons for their actions, would they have still been convicted?

My issue here is not whether I agree with their actions (I actually don't). The issue is having their ability to give their own defence severely restricted, which in my opinion erodes the whole principle of a fair trial.



So they weren't allowed to use the "necessity" defence?  In other words their actions were necessary to prevent an even bigger crime.
« Reply #4453 on: July 19, 2024, 04:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 19, 2024, 03:55:52 pm
So they weren't allowed to use the "necessity" defence?  In other words their actions were necessary to prevent an even bigger crime.

So lets be logical about this - the event happened, which presumably you are saying was necessary. Has that action affected the things they were arguing?
« Reply #4454 on: July 19, 2024, 04:06:06 pm »
And if you believe that - they still had the luxury of 12 people to convince. There is no conspiracy here.
« Reply #4455 on: July 19, 2024, 04:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on July 19, 2024, 03:51:13 pm
I read the Guardian article you linked to and I'm not really sure how they were prevented from defending themselves. They wanted to make the trial a "site of civil resistance" rather than a legal procedure and unsurprisingly the judge wasn't having it.


Cart before the horse there.

It was only after the judge refused to allow then to use climate breakdown in their defence that they decided to turn the trial into a  'site of civil resistance', causing as much disruption as necessary to ensure that if the jury could not see their evidence on climate breakdown, then the jurors could at least be in no doubt it was being kept from them."

Full context within the article:

Quote
The judge, Christopher Hehir, had ruled that information about climate breakdown could not be entered into evidence, and could only be referred to by defendants briefly as the political and philosophical beliefs that motivated them  which he would tell the jury were in any case irrelevant to their deliberations.

But the defendants had other plans. They sought to turn Hehirs court into a site of civil resistance, causing as much disruption as necessary to ensure that if the jury could not see their evidence on climate breakdown, then the jurors could at least be in no doubt it was being kept from them.

11 protestors stood outside the court who were silently holding placards displaying the words, Juries deserve to hear the whole truth and Juries have the absolute right to acquit a defendant on their conscience were previously arrested during the trial.

I'm not comfortable with what seems to me to be clear political interference in the judicial process.





« Reply #4456 on: July 19, 2024, 04:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2024, 04:11:58 pm
I'm not comfortable with what seems to me to be clear political interference in the judicial process.

This is where my concerns lie.
That and obviously the fact the world is being destroyed yet people seem more intent on punishing those trying to warn them than those doing the destruction.
« Reply #4457 on: July 19, 2024, 04:19:25 pm »
If anyone is interested in some of the legal issues I think are involved you can read this Court of Appeal Judgement

https://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWCA/Crim/2022/1259.html

The concept that the judgement deals with is similar - i.e. the workings of the "lawful excuse" provision in the context of the European Convention of Human Rights and its concept of proportionality. Although the offence is different (this was a criminal damage case arising from the Edward Colston statue protests).

The two most relevant paragraphs to this discussion deal with whether the issue should be put to a jury to decide.

Quote

118. When considering whether an issue should not be left to the jury, we have well in mind two principles. First, the judge may not direct a jury to convict. But that prohibition is to be distinguished from circumstances in which a judge is entitled to withdraw an issue from the jury, or where an issue does not arise on the evidence and so no direction need be given about it to the jury. Secondly, a judge may withdraw an issue from the jury if no reasonable jury properly directed could reach a particular conclusion (e.g. that the defendant might have acted under duress.

119. The context of these issues is a trial in the Crown Court in respect of damage which exceeds £5,000 in value.

120. The Convention does not provide protection to those who cause criminal damage during protest which is violent or not peaceful. Neither does it provide protection when the damage is inflicted violently or not peacefully. Articles 9, 10 and 11 are not engaged in those circumstances and no question of proportionality arises. Moreover, prosecution and conviction for causing significant damage to property, even if inflicted in a way which is "peaceful" could not, in our view, be disproportionate in Convention terms. Given the nature of cases that are heard in the Crown Court it is inevitable that, for one or both of these reasons, the issue should not be left to the jury. That will be because the conduct in question was on any view not peaceful, alternatively the damage was significant, or both.

To apply this case to the Just Stop Oil one you would substitute the references to "damage" to "nuisance". The "nuisance" that the protesters were conspiring to bring about was the shutting down of the M25 which if the prosecution's evidence is accepted (I'm not aware if it was challenged by the defendants) would have caused "disruption amounted to £750,000 of economic damage and a £1m policing cost, with about 709,000 drivers affected". Clearly in this case the nuisance would have been significant and so it appears to me that the judge in this case was following the legal authorities by keeping the issue from the jury and that this action did not infringe the defendant's Convention Rights.
« Reply #4458 on: July 19, 2024, 04:24:19 pm »
Sammy please read this before talking shite, anybody who has studied law will scoff at your nonsense as you clearly have no clue.

https://www.lawteacher.net/free-law-essays/administrative-law/critical-analysis-of-the-literal-golden-and-mischief-rule-law-essay.php
« Reply #4459 on: July 19, 2024, 04:27:37 pm »
The interesting thing in these protest cases is that the much more problematic judicial behaviour (that of Judge Silas Reid overseeing the JP Morgan window breakers trial) was in a case with a much more flimsy defence (that JP Morgan would have consented to the damage caused had they known the severity of the climate crisis).

The defendants argument in this case seems much more sensible legally but at the same time the judge's actions (sentencing aside) also seem much more reasonable.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4460 on: July 19, 2024, 04:29:20 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 19, 2024, 04:24:19 pm
Sammy please read this before talking shite, anybody who has studied law will scoff at your nonsense as you clearly have no clue.

https://www.lawteacher.net/free-law-essays/administrative-law/critical-analysis-of-the-literal-golden-and-mischief-rule-law-essay.php

Explain why? Happy to remove the post if you find it in yourself to explain where I've gone wrong in a civil manner.
« Reply #4461 on: July 19, 2024, 04:43:49 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 19, 2024, 02:15:34 pm
I understand the process.
But I think public opinion is wrong and like usual the rage is manipulated and aimed at the wrong people.
The "insufferable middle class pricks" aren't the enemy. They simply care enough to try and change things.
Lets not pretend that the system and the courts are designed for the little man either.
The law is primarily there to protect wealth, property and privilege first and foremost.
They are always the enemy! :-*
« Reply #4462 on: July 19, 2024, 04:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on July 19, 2024, 03:51:13 pm
I read the Guardian article you linked to and I'm not really sure how they were prevented from defending themselves. They wanted to make the trial a "site of civil resistance" rather than a legal procedure and unsurprisingly the judge wasn't having it. One of the defendants gave evidence for three hours and was only removed from the witness box when he refused to take part in the legal process and answer cross examination. Independent evidence was put before the jury agreeing that climate crisis was an "existential threat to humanity". What was kept from the jury? As far as I can tell from that article all they were prevented from doing was turning the trial into a circus/soapbox.

That said, I do agree that the sentences seem very harsh - I'd be expecting them to be appealed.
For context:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/jul/12/contempt-gagging-un-intervention-uk-wildest-climate-trial-just-stop-oil
« Reply #4463 on: July 19, 2024, 05:07:21 pm »
None of this sounds particularly unfair to me. Climate change being real isn't justification for blocking motorways, as the act of blocking these roads both increases pollution and turns people away from their cause, so them not being allowed to present evidence deemed irrelevant sounds understandable.

Protesters outside of a court addressing the jurors directly doesn't seem like a bright idea either.
« Reply #4464 on: July 19, 2024, 05:21:28 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 19, 2024, 04:04:48 pm
So lets be logical about this - the event happened, which presumably you are saying was necessary. Has that action affected the things they were arguing?

Just to be clear - I didn't actually say anything of the sort.  I was simple enquiring if they were allowed to use the "Necessity Defence", which is what would normally be used in these circumstances. 

It was merely an observation, nothing more.
« Reply #4465 on: July 19, 2024, 09:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 19, 2024, 12:59:41 pm
I've just read about the sentences: 4 of them received 4 years, and 1 received a 5-year sentence. These are surely excessive. (And I write this as some who generally strongly disagrees with their approaches/methods.)

Thanks to the Tories theyll be unlucky if they do half that.
« Reply #4466 on: July 20, 2024, 01:19:58 pm »
https://www.judiciary.uk/judgments/rex-v-hallam-and-others/

Judgement for how the sentencing was determined.

Certainly makes for interesting reading.
« Reply #4467 on: July 20, 2024, 02:47:41 pm »
Sentences are too harsh but I am a bit soured by having met a director of XR who was a cokehead and openly bragging about the donations it was getting, was a real daddy's yacht type in it for anything but the planet

But I don't agree with how they target us, the public

Block Downing St or something, protest somewhere visible

Fuckin over Joe Public just makes Joe Public hate you - and does nothing to address the issue, the tired "publicity" angle could be better solved by doing such stunts at MPs and the like

If they're gonna lock you up anyway, you may as well be in for a penny, in for a pound
« Reply #4468 on: July 21, 2024, 01:05:35 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 19, 2024, 05:07:21 pm
None of this sounds particularly unfair to me. Climate change being real isn't justification for blocking motorways, as the act of blocking these roads both increases pollution and turns people away from their cause, so them not being allowed to present evidence deemed irrelevant sounds understandable.

Protesters outside of a court addressing the jurors directly doesn't seem like a bright idea either.
This to me sounds so bizarre. If you do actually believe climate change is real and you can see nothing meaningful is being done about it, how is blocking a road for a few hours worse? How is it in any way, shape or form a justification to shove someone in jail for five years? In a country where companies can apparently dump as much sewage into the rivers at will without any blowback let alone punishment?
« Reply #4469 on: July 21, 2024, 10:43:37 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July 20, 2024, 01:19:58 pm
https://www.judiciary.uk/judgments/rex-v-hallam-and-others/

Judgement for how the sentencing was determined.

Certainly makes for interesting reading.
I read that. It is interesting. One thing of which I was not aware before reading it (¶ 49 onward) is that all five defendants were already serving suspended sentences or similar. This is surely an aggravating factor.

The statute actually allows for up ten years imprisonment! The sentences still seam heavy to me (and the statute in wrong in many ways) when I compare this with other crimes. But there was surely a lot of potential, foreseeable and actual damage resulting from such calculated disruption (read the sentencing remarks). So more than than a tap on the wrist was surely appropriate (again, all the more so given they all were only conditionally discharged from recent similar actions). Upon reading the remarks in full, I am not as sympathetic as I once was to the idea that they have been 'over punished'.
« Last Edit: July 21, 2024, 10:45:10 am by Jiminy Cricket »
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 08:44:47 am »
This will come as no surprise to anyone with an interest in nature, the outdoors or the environment but it's noticeable that hardly any of my fruit and veg has been pollinated this year.

I've had loads of flowers on my strawberries, peppers and tomatoes but hardly any of them are developing into fruit.

The cold, wet weather we're having has had a massive effect on pollinators.  We've hardly had any bees or butterflies in the garden this summer 😔
