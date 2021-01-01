« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

A-Bomb

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 02:50:09 pm »
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 02:50:09 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:45:25 pm
Not wanting global extinction or old women being locked up for holding a sign is extreme left politics?
Bless.

And because of people like you - and I dont hold back, the change I believe is required is not happening.

You do not tackle the challenges at hand - just throw away comments. Youre a child mate, with all respect.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 03:11:00 pm »
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 03:11:00 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:41:42 pm
And just out of curiosity (I dont know the answer) was their guilt found by a jury of their peers? Or did they simply plead guilty..

I cant seem to find too much on this, but due process was and is still available to them.


They all pleaded not guilty.

Genuine 'due process' was NOT available to them, because the judge severely restricted what they were allowed to say in their defence.

As I said earlier, it's like you being tried for assault and being prevented from explaining that you were being attacked and acting in self defence. Technically, you punched someone in the face. And the judge will only allow discussion on whether you did or didn't punch someone in the face, and you aren't allowed to explain mitigation or background.

The last government lent on the judiciary to have judges block defendants in climate change protest trials from using climate change as a justification for their actions.

It's a total subversion of an independent judiciary.

AthleticClub

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 03:13:24 pm »
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 03:13:24 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:44:25 pm
I appreciate you asking in honesty.

The data suggests the world is warming, my interpretation of that data is we (humans) are absolutely accelerating it and even if were not - were certainly not helping.

The problem with the data is it only goes back so far, and if you align population growth with global warming the two appear intertwined.

So is the problem the fuels we use or the volume of people requiring it?

So lets ignore all that for a moment, I wholly support and believe we should be more conscious of the fact - the world is warming.

That means change, unless of course we wish to see large swathes of population in turmoil.

Now lets get to the reality, if the whole of the UK was carbon neutral - this would have no impact whatsoever on the global situation, so people ask why bother well I believe its important we do our bit, but also lead a method of carbon neutrality other countries *could* adopt.

Now lets go back to the discussion in hand, do a group of people glueing themselves to motorways and throwing paint achieve that? I do not believe so. In fact I believe it plays into my he hands of the very people they wish to challenge.

Thank you for the detailed response, it does give some useful context to the views you've shared.

My own opinions, in a similar fashion to yours are a little coloured by my view on the climate aspect of the case.

The sentences are an outrage, genuinely abhorrent, it doesn't feel like a huge leap to believe they are politically driven. In every respect I hope that's fought and appeals successful in reducing them.

I don't believe their protest strategy is the most effective and I'd prefer if their targets were parliament/business interests. I've no problem with them protesting at sporting events, I'm slightly uneasy about them targeting people schlepping to and from work. However, I'm in no position to be critical, as at least they are trying to make an impact. Even if I consider their designs misguided, it makes me feel sick that they have been imprisoned for protesting. As a society we should be up in arms about what the deranged last government has implemented here.
A-Bomb

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 03:13:47 pm »
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 03:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:11:00 pm

They all pleaded not guilty.

Genuine 'due process' was NOT available to them, because the judge severely restricted what they were allowed to say in their defence.

As I said earlier, it's like you being tried for assault and being prevented from explaining that you were being attacked and acting in self defence. Technically, you punched someone in the face. And the judge will only allow discussion on whether you did or didn't punch someone in the face, and you aren't allowed to explain mitigation or background.

The last government lent on the judiciary to have judges block defendants in climate change protest trials from using climate change as a justification for their actions.

It's a total subversion of an independent judiciary.

Were they convicted then by a Jury of their peers?
lobsterboy

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 03:15:30 pm »
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 03:15:30 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:50:09 pm
And because of people like you - and I dont hold back, the change I believe is required is not happening.

You do not tackle the challenges at hand - just throw away comments. Youre a child mate, with all respect.

I'm sorry but what have I done that prevents the change?
I haven't glued myself to a road, thrown paint at a picture or orange dust at a sporting event.
I just think the law is draconian and that our right to genuine protest is being curtailed.
As for tackling the challenge, I no longer own a car, not needed in London and I became a vegetarian.
Of course you've offered no solution yourself and I'm betting you have zero interest in making changes to your lifestyle to address it.

As for throwaway comments you are the man using the Corbyn line as some form of veiled insult and labelling people extreme left for not wanting old ladies put in jail.
The kind of puerile bollocks Boris Bunter or Trump would spout.

With all respect, I think you are most likely a jumped up little snide who sits in the pub bemoaning lefties and immigrants and thinks Clarkson is the highest form of wit.

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 03:24:20 pm »
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 03:24:20 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:13:47 pm
Were they convicted then by a Jury of their peers?

This is your only response.

Says a lot about you.

I wonder how you would feel if you got sentenced for something, and wasn't allowed to submit a proper defence.

'I was convicted by a jury of my peers, so it's all good.'
Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 03:24:50 pm »
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 03:24:50 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:13:47 pm
Were they convicted then by a Jury of their peers?


They were.

But that ignores that they were prevented from giving their defence.

If allowed to use their motives and reasons for their actions, would they have still been convicted?

My issue here is not whether I agree with their actions (I actually don't). The issue is having their ability to give their own defence severely restricted, which in my opinion erodes the whole principle of a fair trial.

A-Bomb

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 03:13:24 pm
Thank you for the detailed response, it does give some useful context to the views you've shared.

My own opinions, in a similar fashion to yours are a little coloured by my view on the climate aspect of the case.

The sentences are an outrage, genuinely abhorrent, it doesn't feel like a huge leap to believe they are politically driven. In every respect I hope that's fought and appeals successful in reducing them.

I don't believe their protest strategy is the most effective and I'd prefer if their targets were parliament/business interests. I've no problem with them protesting at sporting events, I'm slightly uneasy about them targeting people schlepping to and from work. However, I'm in no position to be critical, as at least they are trying to make an impact. Even if I consider their designs misguided, it makes me feel sick that they have been imprisoned for protesting. As a society we should be up in arms about what the deranged last government has implemented here.

Thank you for your reasoned response.

I can echo what I have said many times before in this thread (which appears to go unnoticed)

I do not believe the penalty has been in line with the crime. Ill elaborate a little on this - as you have, its just is not cool to block motorways for any protest, its damn right dangerous to start with, and if laws exist to protect people Im all for that.

I know it will sound surprising to a few on here, but I am as angry as anybody about the cause they support. But I do have a different way of seeing how we go about that change.

Let me remind everybody, we have a democratic process - that process has given us a labour government, that labour government has committed to allowing onshore wind turbines, they,ve also opposed more North Sea oil extraction, and committed to no more petrol engine cars from 2030.

That to me sounds like the sort of policies we can all get behind, right? It may not go as far as some might like - but its a bloody good start, so why cant we get behind that?

Ok - so lets look at the 5 people in question, they were convicted by 12 of their own peers - then a judge made a determination on their sentence.

After 14 years of Tory bollocks, is it possible the system didnt fail them but the judge involved.

Im a little older in the tooth than some, but this sentence will not stand when arrives at appeals.

But it does not deter from the rule of law, what they did was really really wank and could have hurt somebody.

The wider politics is a different discussion.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 03:29:55 pm »
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 03:29:55 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:15:30 pm
I'm sorry but what have I done that prevents the change?
You dared to suggest climate change is a serious imminent issue and questioned those who want infinite fossil fuel use forever. A-Bomb probably thinks you and Nobby are insufferable middle class pricks who should be thrown in jail too.
lobsterboy

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm »
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:24:20 pm
This is your only response.

Says a lot about you.

I wonder how you would feel if you got sentenced for something, and wasn't allowed to submit a proper defence.

'I was convicted by a jury of my peers, so it's all good.'

They never consider it could happen to them.
Until it does of course.
Like the leave the ECHR lot, who don't realise they lose their protection as well.

