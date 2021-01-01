Thank you for the detailed response, it does give some useful context to the views you've shared.



My own opinions, in a similar fashion to yours are a little coloured by my view on the climate aspect of the case.



The sentences are an outrage, genuinely abhorrent, it doesn't feel like a huge leap to believe they are politically driven. In every respect I hope that's fought and appeals successful in reducing them.



I don't believe their protest strategy is the most effective and I'd prefer if their targets were parliament/business interests. I've no problem with them protesting at sporting events, I'm slightly uneasy about them targeting people schlepping to and from work. However, I'm in no position to be critical, as at least they are trying to make an impact. Even if I consider their designs misguided, it makes me feel sick that they have been imprisoned for protesting. As a society we should be up in arms about what the deranged last government has implemented here.



Thank you for your reasoned response.I can echo what I have said many times before in this thread (which appears to go unnoticed)I do not believe the penalty has been in line with the crime. Ill elaborate a little on this - as you have, its just is not cool to block motorways for any protest, its damn right dangerous to start with, and if laws exist to protect people Im all for that.I know it will sound surprising to a few on here, but I am as angry as anybody about the cause they support. But I do have a different way of seeing how we go about that change.Let me remind everybody, we have a democratic process - that process has given us a labour government, that labour government has committed to allowing onshore wind turbines, they,ve also opposed more North Sea oil extraction, and committed to no more petrol engine cars from 2030.That to me sounds like the sort of policies we can all get behind, right? It may not go as far as some might like - but its a bloody good start, so why cant we get behind that?Ok - so lets look at the 5 people in question, they were convicted by 12 of their own peers - then a judge made a determination on their sentence.After 14 years of Tory bollocks, is it possible the system didnt fail them but the judge involved.Im a little older in the tooth than some, but this sentence will not stand when arrives at appeals.But it does not deter from the rule of law, what they did was really really wank and could have hurt somebody.The wider politics is a different discussion.