Imagine being on trial for assaulting someone - but the judge ordering that you cannot mention that you were defending yourself after being assaulted by the 'victim', who was still attacking you with a baseball bat?And if you did try to explain to the jury the reason why you punched him in the face (that he was attacking you), you would be found in contempt and dragged out of the courtroom.That the only consideration the judge would allow was 'did you or did you not punch the man in the face?'Wouldn't it make it worse if you knew that the judge was acting on instruction from the government, via the Attorney General, to make sure that a prosecution of you was successful?That's what Climate Change protestors are having to contend with.It's a horrendous abuse of power and politicises the justice system (not the first time - eg, the abhorrent trials of striking miners in 84/5 are shocking).I just hope Starmer, as a highly respected lawyer, ends this appalling eroding of the basic tenet of our justice system - that jurors get to hear the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.