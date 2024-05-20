« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
May 20, 2024, 09:40:37 pm
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
May 20, 2024, 11:01:32 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 20, 2024, 09:40:37 pm
'It's not just Trump, what'?

The statement he made at the end: Trump/DeSantis/etc:  "I'm tough on China.  Tariff them!"

The urge to jump at Trump when, in fact, it's a response shared by both parties. Doesn't detract from the gist of the rest of the post, which I thought was pretty good..
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
June 19, 2024, 09:38:39 am
More than 550 hajj pilgrims die in Mecca as temperatures exceed 50C: https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jun/18/hundreds-of-hajj-pilgrims-die-in-mecca-from-heat-related-illness

The new norm. Absolute madness.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
July 16, 2024, 11:13:00 pm
The BBC weather app says 0% chance of rain the whole night its raining so hard it feels like the roof might just cave in.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 04:56:17 pm
Imagine being on trial for assaulting someone - but the judge ordering that you cannot mention that you were defending yourself after being assaulted by the 'victim', who was still attacking you with a baseball bat?

And if you did try to explain to the jury the reason why you punched him in the face (that he was attacking you), you would be found in contempt and dragged out of the courtroom.

That the only consideration the judge would allow was 'did you or did you not punch the man in the face?'

Wouldn't it make it worse if you knew that the judge was acting on instruction from the government, via the Attorney General, to make sure that a prosecution of you was successful?

That's what Climate Change protestors are having to contend with.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/jul/12/contempt-gagging-un-intervention-uk-wildest-climate-trial-just-stop-oil

It's a horrendous abuse of power and politicises the justice system (not the first time - eg, the abhorrent trials of striking miners in 84/5 are shocking).

I just hope Starmer, as a highly respected lawyer, ends this appalling eroding of the basic tenet of our justice system - that jurors get to hear the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 05:07:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:56:17 pm
Imagine being on trial for assaulting someone - but the judge ordering that you cannot mention that you were defending yourself after being assaulted by the 'victim', who was still attacking you with a baseball bat?

And if you did try to explain to the jury the reason why you punched him in the face (that he was attacking you), you would be found in contempt and dragged out of the courtroom.

That the only consideration the judge would allow was 'did you or did you not punch the man in the face?'

Wouldn't it make it worse if you knew that the judge was acting on instruction from the government, via the Attorney General, to make sure that a prosecution of you was successful?

That's what Climate Change protestors are having to contend with.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/jul/12/contempt-gagging-un-intervention-uk-wildest-climate-trial-just-stop-oil

It's a horrendous abuse of power and politicises the justice system (not the first time - eg, the abhorrent trials of striking miners in 84/5 are shocking).

I just hope Starmer, as a highly respected lawyer, ends this appalling eroding of the basic tenet of our justice system - that jurors get to hear the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

You get less jail time, for downloading child porn.

He came out strongly against climate protestors, before the election.  So, it'll be interesting to see if they do anything on this. 
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm
The penalty is excessive, but Ive very little sympathy for them. Awful protesting tactics - which only infuriated the people they were attempting to influence with their message.

My thoughts were always what were you hoping to achieve by these actions and when the answer was only media coverage, they had already missed the primary goal of any movement and that is grow your base and make a louder argument.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 06:12:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:56:17 pm
Imagine being on trial for assaulting someone - but the judge ordering that you cannot mention that you were defending yourself after being assaulted by the 'victim', who was still attacking you with a baseball bat?

And if you did try to explain to the jury the reason why you punched him in the face (that he was attacking you), you would be found in contempt and dragged out of the courtroom.

That the only consideration the judge would allow was 'did you or did you not punch the man in the face?'

Wouldn't it make it worse if you knew that the judge was acting on instruction from the government, via the Attorney General, to make sure that a prosecution of you was successful?

That's what Climate Change protestors are having to contend with.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/jul/12/contempt-gagging-un-intervention-uk-wildest-climate-trial-just-stop-oil

It's a horrendous abuse of power and politicises the justice system (not the first time - eg, the abhorrent trials of striking miners in 84/5 are shocking).

I just hope Starmer, as a highly respected lawyer, ends this appalling eroding of the basic tenet of our justice system - that jurors get to hear the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.



I saw that a while ago. It's crazy the court can order that. Especially even before they have been found guilty.


Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:07:23 pm
You get less jail time, for downloading child porn.

I read about a retired GP. She got a month in prison for holding up a sign that said "no new oil". Obviously that is an incredibly dangerous opinion and criminal act that must be punished harshly. :butt


The reason for the punishment is that she did it in an an area covered by a civil injunction to ban protests. The injuction can be applied for by companies, and there is basically nothing you can do against it. The BBC did an interesting article about it a couple of days ago.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjeegzv09l3o
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm
The penalty is excessive, but Ive very little sympathy for them. Awful protesting tactics - which only infuriated the people they were attempting to influence with their message.

My thoughts were always what were you hoping to achieve by these actions and when the answer was only media coverage, they had already missed the primary goal of any movement and that is grow your base and make a louder argument.

Spot on.

They are generally smug, middle class white folks, who just cant let people get on with their lives without listening to them.

No sympathy for the insufferable, selfish pricks.

Same as these dopes who throw orange powder around to spoil various events. Utter selfish self absorbed knobheads who do their cause more harm than good.

Cant stand them.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 12:49:36 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm
The penalty is excessive, but Ive very little sympathy for them. Awful protesting tactics - which only infuriated the people they were attempting to influence with their message.

My thoughts were always what were you hoping to achieve by these actions and when the answer was only media coverage, they had already missed the primary goal of any movement and that is grow your base and make a louder argument.

Well if they wanted media coverage, they got it now.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 01:57:00 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:49:36 am
Well if they wanted media coverage, they got it now.

Which was kinda my point, they believed that media attention would raise awareness and = support. When reality has been the media attention raised has only provided people with legitimate questions over their competency to formulate a strategy that can win over opinions and drive their narrative.

For example - their shortsightedness, of an incoming labour government, clouded their strategy to get behind that vehicle to remove restrictions on onshore wind turbines, a commitment towards fossil free vehicles by 2030. An objection to new drilling licenses in the North Sea etc..all things they actually stand for and could realise, in the short term.


It had to be NOW without any cognitive acknowledgment of the simple fact that simply was never going to be a practical solution.

Id admire their goal if it wasnt so piss poor in thought process and how it can realistically be executed. They lose all credibility and just become yet another problem to driving the policy they advocate.

In short, theyre impetuous idiots.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 11:12:02 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:57:00 am
In short, theyre impetuous idiots.


Perhaps.

My gripe is with the blatant political interference in the justice system, leading to them being unable to present to the jury their defence (to include mitigation for their actions)

Let's remember that this frightening political abuse of the supposedly impartial justice system came about because the right-wing Tory government scum were incensed that, when these prosecutions of JSO/IN protesters went to trial, juries were sympathising with them and returning not guilty verdicts. As is the Juror's right (a woman was prosecuted for holding a small banner near the Jury's court entrance at a case, which simply reminded Jurors of their rights)

I'm hoping that there is a way for their lawyers to formulate an appeal and get a mistrial ruled, on the grounds that they were denied the opportunity to fully present their defence.

If such an appeal was facilitated under the ECHR, then I'll be doubly delighted as it will have the neo-fascists in the Tory Party - like that evil bitch Braverman - apoplectic.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 11:15:58 am
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
They are generally smug, middle class white folks, who just cant let people get on with their lives without listening to them.

No sympathy for the insufferable, selfish pricks.
Not an infallible filter for determining class, but FWIIW...



Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, Cressida Gethin, Louise Lancaster, Daniel Shaw and Roger Hallam
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 11:19:13 am
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
Spot on.

They are generally smug, middle class white folks,


Hmmmm....

Say that about any other racial/social group on here and I wonder what the reaction would be.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 11:33:39 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:19:13 am

Hmmmm....

Say that about any other racial/social group on here and I wonder what the reaction would be.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 12:16:52 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:12:02 am



I'm hoping that there is a way for their lawyers to formulate an appeal and get a mistrial ruled, on the grounds that they were denied the opportunity to fully present their defence.



I agree, their penalty does not fit the crime, particularly when we compare it with sentences of other offences.

I hope they get it reduced. I also hope they learn from the experience and find ways to push their message in a more effective manner.
