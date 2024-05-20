Well if they wanted media coverage, they got it now.
Which was kinda my point, they believed that media attention would raise awareness and = support. When reality has been the media attention raised has only provided people with legitimate questions over their competency to formulate a strategy that can win over opinions and drive their narrative.
For example - their shortsightedness, of an incoming labour government, clouded their strategy to get behind that vehicle to remove restrictions on onshore wind turbines, a commitment towards fossil free vehicles by 2030. An objection to new drilling licenses in the North Sea etc
..all things they actually stand for and could realise, in the short term.
It had to be NOW without any cognitive acknowledgment of the simple fact that simply was never going to be a practical solution.
Id admire their goal if it wasnt so piss poor in thought process and how it can realistically be executed. They lose all credibility and just become yet another problem to driving the policy they advocate.
In short, theyre impetuous idiots.