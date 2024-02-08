« previous next »
Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 8, 2024, 12:29:35 pm
Quote from: Bioluminescence on February  8, 2024, 11:26:23 am
Such a contrast with how some cultures view the world. Reading the work of Robin Wall Kimmerer and other Indigenous voices was, in some way, healing and reinvigorating. We don't need more domination and control - we need to reconnect.

Edit to add: I had a conversation with a writer once. She said that what deniers had done well was to provide compelling narratives, and we'd fail to provide our own, focusing instead on facts. This video does a good job of moving the conversation forward.

Indeed!

People here will still be going on about "the economy" and "pragmatism" when the crops have all failed, the waters have risen, and the rich beauty of nature has been reduced to ruins.

I don't expect our current crop of leaders to share the wisdom of Kimmerer and others. They might at least be humble enough to try listening though.
Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 8, 2024, 07:09:46 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on February  8, 2024, 12:29:35 pm
Indeed!

People here will still be going on about "the economy" and "pragmatism" when the crops have all failed, the waters have risen, and the rich beauty of nature has been reduced to ruins.

I don't expect our current crop of leaders to share the wisdom of Kimmerer and others. They might at least be humble enough to try listening though.

The problem is that leaders start from an ideological position and work backwards from there, fitting everything around their ideology and vested interests. Hence their comments about "green crap" when in fact it makes economic sense to cut greenhouse gas emissions and maintain a healthy environment.

I've just seen that a French podcast I like has got a couple of episodes that sound promising, one on the role that individuals are already playing in shaping tomorrow's world. I'm off to listen to that.
GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 8, 2024, 08:05:15 pm
Can you share the name of the podcast, please? I've been meaning to listen to some French pods to retain my language skills, having made the startling realisation it's been over 16 years since I left the country (I'm so old)
thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 8, 2024, 08:27:12 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February  8, 2024, 11:51:41 am
Well Mars is smaller than Earth - 6 1/2 times smaller - with a diameter half the size of Earth, so that it has less gravity and less ability to hold an atmosphere. It's also about 220 million km away from the sun compared to Earths 150 million km.

Mars is actually the second smallest planet in the Solar System

I belive that Mars lost its magnetosphere because it got hit by something or cooled off. It also would struggle to keep its atmosphere as able to sustain life because it has a way more eccentric orbit than the Earth - which would lead to warmer and colder periods - not helped by the Martian year - leading to even cooler periods between warmer ones being nearer and winter/summer.

When you talk about Mars being in the Goldilocks zone - it's right on the outer edge (Venus is right on the inner edge) - so given the long winter/summer and also the erratic orbit, it's got far more issues than the Earth trying to keep a viable atmospehre - Earth is smack, bang in the middle of the Goldilocks zone and it's orbit isn't eccentric enough to push it out or in to affect us.

I could be wrong as its a while since I read about it, but earth is right on the edge of the conservative habitable zone. It and Mars are like bookends for that region.  Its in the middle of the optimistic habitable zone, where its more to chance.

My point remains, that life on earth is not a given. Its a fragile thing.
Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 9, 2024, 08:42:52 am
Quote from: GreatEx on February  8, 2024, 08:05:15 pm
Can you share the name of the podcast, please? I've been meaning to listen to some French pods to retain my language skills, having made the startling realisation it's been over 16 years since I left the country (I'm so old)

I know what you mean about being old - it just creeps up on you. The podcast is La Terre au Carré and it's on every weekdays. It's also available on Apple Podcasts and the France Inter or France Culture app (though the latter have ads if I remember correctly). Every podcast starts with phone messages from listeners, of varying audio quality. It's basically a science and environment podcast and they really cover a huge number of topics. There are lots of other podcasts available on France Inter - it's quite the resource.
GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 9, 2024, 09:17:54 am
Thanks Bio! Downloaded Wednesday's "bioregionalism" episode, now just need to find an hour of serenity so that I might be able to follow it :D
Bioluminescence

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 9, 2024, 09:35:30 am
You're welcome and good luck! Would love to hear your thoughts after you've listened to it.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 9, 2024, 10:05:04 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on February  8, 2024, 12:29:35 pm
Indeed!

People here will still be going on about "the economy" and "pragmatism" when the crops have all failed, the waters have risen, and the rich beauty of nature has been reduced to ruins.

Counting the pennies while the world burns
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 9, 2024, 02:10:40 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February  8, 2024, 08:27:12 pm
I could be wrong as its a while since I read about it, but earth is right on the edge of the conservative habitable zone. It and Mars are like bookends for that region.  Its in the middle of the optimistic habitable zone, where its more to chance.

My point remains, that life on earth is not a given. Its a fragile thing.


Well. The 'Goldilocks Zone' is literally based on the position of Earth in the orbit of Sol and based on the radiant energy provided by Sol.

It's the guidestick for the other calculations which is why they can predict likely other Earths based on orbital path, size (Including Super Earths) and the Star(s) those planets orbit.

I'm not an Astrophysicist, but I think those are right based on the 'Tufty First Book on Sciency-things' from School ;)
thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 9, 2024, 09:22:18 pm
The habitable zone isnt immutable. We could be outside of it in 1.75bn years, or before Everton win the league again. The jump from single cell life to complex life from nothing took the best part of 2 billion years or more. And animals took nearly 4 billion years to appear. We do not know if that timeline is normal or ridiculously fast by universal standards.

Anyway, my point is, while we can safely assume the planet will remain in some form until wiped out by a giant comet or swallowed by the sun, life is not a given. Its precious and rare in the known universe.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 9, 2024, 09:55:18 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February  9, 2024, 09:22:18 pm
The habitable zone isnt immutable. We could be outside of it in 1.75bn years, or before Everton win the league again. The jump from single cell life to complex life from nothing took the best part of 2 billion years or more. And animals took nearly 4 billion years to appear. We do not know if that timeline is normal or ridiculously fast by universal standards.

Anyway, my point is, while we can safely assume the planet will remain in some form until wiped out by a giant comet or swallowed by the sun, life is not a given. Its precious and rare in the known universe.


Well we don't know that either. We know fuck all about the universe to be fair.

thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 9, 2024, 11:30:38 pm
Hence known universe.
GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
February 10, 2024, 12:09:42 am
Loving the science nerdery, but the point remains that no one thinks that unbridled carbon emissions are going to render the planet incapable of supporting any life within the next few millennia, and most would realise that forces out of our control will take care of that millions or billions of years from now. It's also a given that some life forms will thrive in a warming planet, but not the ones we want. Maybe we should get the doubters on board by saying every degree of warming will lead to a hundred fold increase in the number of mosquitoes, cockroaches and rats. :)
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Today at 09:44:15 am
