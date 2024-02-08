The habitable zone isnt immutable. We could be outside of it in 1.75bn years, or before Everton win the league again. The jump from single cell life to complex life from nothing took the best part of 2 billion years or more. And animals took nearly 4 billion years to appear. We do not know if that timeline is normal or ridiculously fast by universal standards.



Anyway, my point is, while we can safely assume the planet will remain in some form until wiped out by a giant comet or swallowed by the sun, life is not a given. Its precious and rare in the known universe.

