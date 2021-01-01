https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-68110310



A good day to row back on your environmental pledges



Not sure tactical voting is gonna help with this. Voting Labour or Tory is just a waste of what little time there is left



Sadly none of the big parties are interested in doing anything about the planet, it's something which gets completed thrown to the back of queue, all the while it gets ever worse. In the years to come it will be a huge black mark against those in power, that this was ignored for as long as it has been.