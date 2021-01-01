« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 357908 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,257
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 06:33:55 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-68110310

A good day to row back on your environmental pledges

Not sure tactical voting is gonna help with this. Voting Labour or Tory is just a waste of what little time there is left
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,621
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 07:41:32 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:33:55 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-68110310

A good day to row back on your environmental pledges

Not sure tactical voting is gonna help with this. Voting Labour or Tory is just a waste of what little time there is left

Sadly none of the big parties are interested in doing anything about the planet, it's something which gets completed thrown to the back of queue, all the while it gets ever worse. In the years to come it will be a huge black mark against those in power, that this was ignored for as long as it has been.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,257
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 07:50:17 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:41:32 am
Sadly none of the big parties are interested in doing anything about the planet, it's something which gets completed thrown to the back of queue, all the while it gets ever worse. In the years to come it will be a huge black mark against those in power, that this was ignored for as long as it has been.
Thing is how many years to come are there for the majority of the human race? Cant moan and point the finger at anyone if were all dead.

A vote for either party is like voting for our own death and the deaths of everyone we care about
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 