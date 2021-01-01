Sadly none of the big parties are interested in doing anything about the planet, it's something which gets completed thrown to the back of queue, all the while it gets ever worse. In the years to come it will be a huge black mark against those in power, that this was ignored for as long as it has been.
Thing is how many years to come are there for the majority of the human race? Cant moan and point the finger at anyone if were all dead.
A vote for either party is like voting for our own death and the deaths of everyone we care about