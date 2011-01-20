Think I've finally accepted the idea that the world can avoid catastrophic climate change is over. Do what you want folks, take as many flights as want, buy whatever car you want, eat as much meat as you desire. Nothing any of us can do is going to make a single iota of difference.Local governments in China approved 50.4GW of new coal power in the first half of 2023. And in 2022, construction started on 50GW of coal capacity, an amount six times as large as the rest of the world combined.The country hosting COP28 climate talks aimed at cutting fossil fuel emissions is massively ramping up its own oil production, the BBC has learned.The United Arab Emirates' state oil firm Adnoc may drill 42% more by 2030, according to analysts considered the international gold standard in oil market intelligence.