Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Offline Sangria

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4240 on: October 24, 2023, 11:36:37 pm »
When I see discussions about climate change, I think of videos like this.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LDQRyjVhuYA
Offline hide5seek

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4241 on: October 31, 2023, 08:42:06 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 18, 2023, 10:20:30 am
The Daily Sceptic is basically Toby Jones spouting his pro-Brexit, anti-woke, anti-vax, climate-denying bullshit. It is in no way sceptical and has a history of promoting misinformation and lies. It's a blend of GBNews, The Spectator and the output of various Tufton Street think tanks.

General rule - if it's in the Daly Sceptic it's a steaming pile of horse shit.
yes, you're correct.

https://theintercept.com/2023/10/29/william-nordhaus-climate-economics/
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4242 on: October 31, 2023, 10:48:15 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 18, 2023, 10:20:30 am
The Daily Sceptic is basically Toby Jones spouting his pro-Brexit, anti-woke, anti-vax, climate-denying bullshit. It is in no way sceptical and has a history of promoting misinformation and lies. It's a blend of GBNews, The Spectator and the output of various Tufton Street think tanks.

General rule - if it's in the Daly Sceptic it's a steaming pile of horse shit.


There's a superfluous 'c' in 'Daily Sceptic'
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4243 on: November 10, 2023, 06:15:19 am »
Not the first of these but I'm sure there are more nations under threat from global warming that will get similar deals.

Quote
Australian prime minister signs historic climate change deal allowing citizens of Tuvalu to move to Australia.

All citizens of the Pacific nation of Tuvalu will be able to apply for a new visa to move to Australia and flee the catastrophic impacts of climate change under a historic deal signed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today.

Tuvalu, an atoll home to slightly more than 11,000 people, is one of the lowest﻿-lying countries on the planet, and as such one of the nations at most risk from rising sea levels due to climate change.

The country's prime minister Kausea Natano said the deal would allow Tuvaluans to "work, study and live" in Australia.

"The government of Tuvalu initiated and submitted a request to the government of Australia for a more elevated bilateral partnership," he said.

"This means that we would enter a treaty that guides us to respect each other's sovereignty, commit us to safeguard and support each other as we face the existence or threat of climate change and geostrategic challenges, to commit Australia to establish a special visa arrangement to allow people from Tuvalu to work, study and live in Australia."

Under the agreement, ﻿a new special visa category will be set up for Tuvaluans, with up to 280 issued each year.

Australia accepted 395,000 migrants in 2021-22, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Albanese said the visa agreement was a "groundbreaking" moment.

"The Australia-Tuvalu union will be regarded as a significant day in which Australia acknowledged that we are part of the Pacific family," he said.

"So with that comes responsibility to act to a gracious request from our friends in Tuvalu and step up the relationship between our two nations."

New Zealand and the USA already have ﻿similar agreements in place with Pacific nations  the former with the Cook Islands and Niue, the latter with Palau, Micronesia and the Marshall Islands  but this is the first time Australia has signed such a treaty.

"We will always act appropriately according to the circumstances," Albanese said.

"And this reflects Tuvalu's special circumstances, as a low-lying nation it is particularly impacted by climate change. Its very existence is threatened by the threat of climate change.

"And that is why we are assisting on adaptation but we are also providing the security that these guarantees represent for the people of Tuvalu, who want to preserve their culture, want to preserve their very nation going forward."

https://www.9news.com.au/national/australia-tuvalu-agreement-climate-change-prime-minister-anthony-albanese/fa968937-a2ca-436f-966e-37459159ac26

It's also an opportunity to cock-block China from taking over more control of the South Pacific.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4244 on: November 10, 2023, 06:37:59 am »
With economists both left-leaning and right-leaning saying immigration is the key factor in driving Australia's inflation rate up at the moment, this is going to go down a treat with the right-wingnuts I speak with. Ah well, fuck 'em, it's the right thing to do.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4245 on: November 28, 2023, 09:11:28 am »
Watch: Latex-clad Olivia Colman stars in Richard Curtiss climate change advert attacking pension funds

Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman dresses up as a latex-wearing oil executive called Oblivia Coalmine in a new campaign video highlighting the role of pension funds in fossil fuel projects.

Launched ahead of COP28 in the UAE, Colman appears in the film for Richard Curtiss Make My Money Matter Campaign.

The advert encourages people to tell their pension schemes to remove their investments in fossil fuel projects.

It also highlights £88 billion of UK pension money being invested in oil and gas companies, including an estimated £20 billion in Shell alone, according to analysis by Make My Money Matter.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EeZwnnOkrvw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EeZwnnOkrvw</a>
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4246 on: November 29, 2023, 04:54:58 pm »
We're on "the edge of a precipice" and yet we still insist on doing unnecessary shit

Every Bitcoin payment 'uses a swimming pool of water'

Quote
Bitcoin is so power hungry it uses only marginally less electricity than the entire country of Poland, according to figures from Cambridge University.

Water is used to cool the gas and coal-fired plants that provide that much of our power.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-67564205
Offline thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4247 on: November 29, 2023, 11:47:55 pm »
I think a lot of the big Bitcoin miners use renewables. Not for environmental reasons, of course, but economic ones. I recall reading a few years ago that its around 55% renewable.

AI is maybe more problematic. Its incredibly energy intensive and will be more ubiquitous and decentralised.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4248 on: November 30, 2023, 09:49:52 pm »
Utter, utter c*nts

Sunak, Cameron and King Charles each take own private jets to travel to Cop28

https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/king-charles-sunak-cameron-cop28-private-jets-b2456050.html

Offline ScottScott

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 11:56:30 am »
They don't give a shit. I'd say 90% of those attending don't give a shit. It's a great, paid for, jolly out in Dubai where they can network and arrange their next bung or trip or job or whatever

This doesn't end until those in power make drastic changes to laws and behaviours. It'll never happen and I absolutely dread what the world will look like when it comes to my daughter's future
Offline Robinred

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 11:59:05 am »
A lot of negative press has been directed at the electric vehicle industry related to the mining of lithium, which in DRC in particular, has involved child labour.

Turns out (surprise surprise) much of the information - notwithstanding legitimate concerns - is the work of the fossil fuel lobbyists:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/dec/01/do-electric-cars-have-problem-mining-for-minerals?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 12:50:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:56:30 am
They don't give a shit. I'd say 90% of those attending don't give a shit. It's a great, paid for, jolly out in Dubai where they can network and arrange their next bung or trip or job or whatever

This doesn't end until those in power make drastic changes to laws and behaviours. It'll never happen and I absolutely dread what the world will look like when it comes to my daughter's future

Quote
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been speaking for the second time here in Dubai.

"We have a collective problem of lack of ambition," Lula tells the summit, saying that current national development goals (NDCs) "are not enough".

Lula adds that Brazil has since adapted its goals aiming to reach climate neutrality by 2050 and its commitments, he says, are far more ambitious than those of more developed nations.

He cites reduced deforestation levels, after the rate of deforestation in Brazil's Amazon dropped to its lowest in six years, space agency data released in August suggested.

But, he cautiously reminds world leaders that "the most vulnerable cannot have to choose between to fight climate change and to fight poverty".

Last month, the country recorded its hottest ever temperature amid a stifling heatwave attributed to the El Niño phenomenon and climate change.

As expected with events like this, security has been tight and we've been hearing the speeches outside the plenary, but I am hoping to spot the president a little later here at Expo City. Let's see how that pans out.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/science-environment-67440257

He's spot on, no one with real power to do anything really cares. The science was clear enough decades ago. We shouldn't be in this position, but greed has put us here.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 09:24:24 am »
Think I've finally accepted the idea that the world can avoid catastrophic climate change is over. Do what you want folks, take as many flights as want, buy whatever car you want, eat as much meat as you desire. Nothing any of us can do is going to make a single iota of difference.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/nov/27/china-coal-addiction-spotlight-climate-ambitions-cop28
Local governments in China approved 50.4GW of new coal power in the first half of 2023. And in 2022, construction started on 50GW of coal capacity, an amount six times as large as the rest of the world combined.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-67513901
The country hosting COP28 climate talks aimed at cutting fossil fuel emissions is massively ramping up its own oil production, the BBC has learned.

The United Arab Emirates' state oil firm Adnoc may drill 42% more by 2030, according to analysts considered the international gold standard in oil market intelligence.
Online Crumble

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4253 on: Today at 09:30:14 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:24:24 am
Think I've finally accepted the idea that the world can avoid catastrophic climate change is over. Do what you want folks, take as many flights as want, buy whatever car you want, eat as much meat as you desire. Nothing any of us can do is going to make a single iota of difference.


Don't be so pessimistic. It may be a choice between a large catastrophe and a huge one, but we should still do what we can to limit the damage.
