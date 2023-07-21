« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4040 on: July 21, 2023, 05:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 21, 2023, 04:44:42 pm
The Caledonian Forest was huge at one time.

https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/habitats/woodland/caledonian-forest

It's mainly been overgrazed by deer, that's the issue.  It prevents regeneration.

They need more management (culling)  ;)

Proper habitat management would make a huge difference and I know some places are trying. 

When I did my conservation qualification 15yrs ago most of our practical work was done on Severn Trent Water land especially round Ladybower and one of the projects we and they worked on was reforestation of the moorland above the valley.

5 million native trees were being planted, trouble is it's then just left and forgotten about so it becomes so cramped nothing grows properly.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4041 on: July 21, 2023, 08:13:41 pm »
There's a general perception that Ireland is unspoilt, while really it is ecologically dead. Forests of non-native spruce and farms of bland grass.  The sheep roaming around the west of ireland don't give the indiginous flora a chance to thrive.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4042 on: July 22, 2023, 09:35:32 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 18, 2023, 11:33:37 am
Meanwhile, in Ireland, sunshine and rain everyday. Im glad our latitude and temperate maritime climate is shielding us a bit from this madness.
I think scientists are still trying to figure out how much this might change if the Gulf Stream shifts or collapses.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4043 on: July 22, 2023, 09:40:44 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 21, 2023, 08:13:41 pm
There's a general perception that Ireland is unspoilt, while really it is ecologically dead. Forests of non-native spruce and farms of bland grass.  The sheep roaming around the west of ireland don't give the indiginous flora a chance to thrive.
Aren't there moves to restore/protect the bogs?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4044 on: July 22, 2023, 11:33:34 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 21, 2023, 08:13:41 pm
There's a general perception that Ireland is unspoilt, while really it is ecologically dead. Forests of non-native spruce and farms of bland grass.  The sheep roaming around the west of ireland don't give the indiginous flora a chance to thrive.

Truly depressing state of affairs the more you read about it. Our rivers are absolutely trashed too. Monster trawlers dredging our seas.

Imagine.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20210211-rewilding-can-ireland-regrow-its-wilderness
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4045 on: July 22, 2023, 11:36:35 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on July 22, 2023, 09:40:44 am
Aren't there moves to restore/protect the bogs?

The EU have been begging us to stop for over a decade but we have these people to deal with.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4046 on: Yesterday at 12:16:58 am »
I spoke too soon. We may not have heatwaves, but I saw some of the worst flooding in years on my drive from Donegal to Omagh tonight. Fire service were out in force trying to protect houses and a nursing home in castlederg, and a few places were impassable.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 12:24:28 am »
We're fucked. That's my scientific interpretation. The planet will be fine, it'll heal, but humanity is in for a kicking. Whatever we do now is too little too late in all probability as the damage has already been done. It's like thinking about quitting smoking when lung cancer has already developed.

We will have climate refugees too, as people can't live in places with wet bulb temperatures way above 32. It's just not physically possible unless we consume even more energy cooling down homes.

The time for action was decades ago.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 09:55:09 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:24:28 am

The time for action was decades ago.

Yes. But however bad it is bound to get, it will be worse if we don't take immediate and decisive action now.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 10:42:20 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 09:55:09 am
Yes. But however bad it is bound to get, it will be worse if we don't take immediate and decisive action now.
A million percent true, and yet, still no one does a fucking thing.

Greed of the few + apathy of the many = monumentally fucked
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 10:57:57 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:24:28 am
We will have climate refugees too, as people can't live in places with wet bulb temperatures way above 32. It's just not physically possible unless we consume even more energy cooling down homes.
I think we already have them - parts of east Africa are in a pretty bad way (drought wise). The impact of climate change is likely to hit the UK sooner rather than later via the food chain and it's a problem that will be exacerbated by Brexit. When crops fail in Europe and exports have to be cut, which country will be bottom of the list to receive goods? Arguably that's already happened. Tomatoes were hard to find in the Spring because Spain has been suffering high temperatures and dry conditions for a while.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 11:00:51 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 09:55:09 am
Yes. But however bad it is bound to get, it will be worse if we don't take immediate and decisive action now.

This is a key message to push. In all likelihood things are going to be pretty bad but they'll be far worse if we fail to take action. We need to avoid defeatism because it stops people from taking action.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 11:00:51 am
This is a key message to push. In all likelihood things are going to be pretty bad but they'll be far worse if we fail to take action. We need to avoid defeatism because it stops people from taking action.

Yes. Trouble is, it's a very hard sell.
Can't fit a heat pump in your terraced house? Give up central heating. Can't fit a charge point? Give up the car. And so on.
Just look at the fuss in Uxbridge over a sensible anti-pollution policy.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 11:08:13 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:24:28 am
We're fucked. That's my scientific interpretation. The planet will be fine, it'll heal, but humanity is in for a kicking. Whatever we do now is too little too late in all probability as the damage has already been done. It's like thinking about quitting smoking when lung cancer has already developed.

We will have climate refugees too, as people can't live in places with wet bulb temperatures way above 32. It's just not physically possible unless we consume even more energy cooling down homes.

The time for action was decades ago.

Was about to post something basically exactly like this.

It's too late for large scale climate warming effects to affect the planet. The biggest problem for me is individual nations with their own political motivations making self centered decisions for their voters or population.

There is no wide scale authority to force change. It just keeps getting worse due to individual actions. The USA and Europe moan about industrial pollution in China and India, but happily have all their domestic products manufactured there and then shipped back to them.

I fear for my childrens future. The world will continue to deal with economic refugees for decades as countries with no water, too much heat, or no land at all as water levels rise have to go somewhere and no one wants to take them.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 10:57:57 am
I think we already have them - parts of east Africa are in a pretty bad way (drought wise). The impact of climate change is likely to hit the UK sooner rather than later via the food chain and it's a problem that will be exacerbated by Brexit. When crops fail in Europe and exports have to be cut, which country will be bottom of the list to receive goods? Arguably that's already happened. Tomatoes were hard to find in the Spring because Spain has been suffering high temperatures and dry conditions for a while.
"Then just eat something else instead of tomatoes" they'll say.

I had this debate with my brother recently, while in the fruit and veg aisle at the ASDA - it was brexit related rather than climate related, but I suppose the main point still applies here. He was dismissing supply chain issues as unimportant and saying nobody in Britain would starve if, for whatever reason, food imports were hit significantly. I challenged him to go off and read the labels of the fruit and veg to find me something that was grown in the UK. He seemed so certain of coming back to me with a basket full. Eventually he came up to me with a cauliflower, and not only was he proud of proving himself right over this one single type of vegetable that could be the saviour of the entire country, he also wasn't the least bit concerned that the actual cauliflower in his hand was smaller than an apple.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4055 on: Yesterday at 11:27:02 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 11:04:13 am
Yes. Trouble is, it's a very hard sell.
Can't fit a heat pump in your terraced house? Give up central heating. Can't fit a charge point? Give up the car. And so on.
Just look at the fuss in Uxbridge over a sensible anti-pollution policy.

It's an impossible situation for many - we need solutions that are available to, and affordable for, all, and we're far from this. It requires systemic changes, which is why we haven't got anywhere over the decades scientists have been warning us things could get bad if we didn't take action. And so here we are. The likes of Exxon knew decades ago that fossil fuels were a problem and instead of addressing this, they spent time and money making sure their profits weren't affected. Deniers are now targeting green solutions using the same tactics they used to spread confusion about climate science. It's difficult to see a way out of it really but it's worth focusing on those who are finding solutions - they remind us that people are taking action and finding ways to mitigate the impacts of climate breakdown. It gives us something to aim for, rather than despair.

That Uxbridge mess is frustrating but it makes your point very well.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4056 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 am »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 11:22:00 am
"Then just eat something else instead of tomatoes" they'll say.

I had this debate with my brother recently, while in the fruit and veg aisle at the ASDA - it was brexit related rather than climate related, but I suppose the main point still applies here. He was dismissing supply chain issues as unimportant and saying nobody in Britain would starve if, for whatever reason, food imports were hit significantly. I challenged him to go off and read the labels of the fruit and veg to find me something that was grown in the UK. He seemed so certain of coming back to me with a basket full. Eventually he came up to me with a cauliflower, and not only was he proud of proving himself right over this one single type of vegetable that could be the saviour of the entire country, he also wasn't the least bit concerned that the actual cauliflower in his hand was smaller than an apple.
I'd laugh but it's genuinely not funny.

As a country we have really poor food security, importing around half the food and drink the country consumes. And that's before we start talking about diversity, as to tend to grow limited numbers of crops and produce but in extremely considerable amounts, so if we had to subsist off our own produce, diets would be considerably less varied.

So when the shit hits the fan, and we know it's coming, it's half a turnip each.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4057 on: Yesterday at 12:00:03 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 11:22:00 am
"Then just eat something else instead of tomatoes" they'll say.

I had this debate with my brother recently, while in the fruit and veg aisle at the ASDA - it was brexit related rather than climate related, but I suppose the main point still applies here. He was dismissing supply chain issues as unimportant and saying nobody in Britain would starve if, for whatever reason, food imports were hit significantly. I challenged him to go off and read the labels of the fruit and veg to find me something that was grown in the UK. He seemed so certain of coming back to me with a basket full. Eventually he came up to me with a cauliflower, and not only was he proud of proving himself right over this one single type of vegetable that could be the saviour of the entire country, he also wasn't the least bit concerned that the actual cauliflower in his hand was smaller than an apple.

I'm a bit lost for words here - I'm surprised he saw that as a win though I have to assume he didn't really believe it.

There was a recent report that painted a bleak future in terms of food security. Heatwaves on land and in the oceans are already affecting yields/productivity, and heatwaves are expected to become 12 times more frequent by 2040. This in itself requires major changes to how we produce our food, wherever we are in the world. I'm not sure anything's being done in the UK in that respect. Off to do some research.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4058 on: Yesterday at 12:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 12:00:03 pm
I'm not sure anything's being done in the UK in that respect.
This government have had repeated warnings about the country's food security, largely due to the the impact Brexit was going to have on supply chains.

Obviously the lazy fucks did the square root of fuck all about it, saying private companies and the markets would resolve the issues. Tory c*nts
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4059 on: Yesterday at 12:23:02 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 11:22:00 am
"Then just eat something else instead of tomatoes" they'll say.

They did!

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4060 on: Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:23:02 pm
They did!
She's absolutely grotesque. A disgusting human being.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4061 on: Yesterday at 12:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 12:06:12 pm
This government have had repeated warnings about the country's food security, largely due to the the impact Brexit was going to have on supply chains.

Obviously the lazy fucks did the square root of fuck all about it, saying private companies and the markets would resolve the issues. Tory c*nts

Such a Tory response. A quick look at the state of things and it's clear that the NFU and the government don't see eye to eye. Hoping to find more time to look into this more carefully.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4062 on: Yesterday at 01:12:14 pm »
This is only our 3rd summer living on Anglesey so I don't know if this is a typical rotation or something new but we've definitely seen a reduction in the number of sheep and particularly less lambs this spring than previous years.

They've also sown wheat in a lot of the fields rather than grazing them and they've also left the grass to grow in a lot of fields which has now been cut and bailed.

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4063 on: Yesterday at 01:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 12:00:03 pm
I'm a bit lost for words here - I'm surprised he saw that as a win though I have to assume he didn't really believe it.

There was a recent report that painted a bleak future in terms of food security. Heatwaves on land and in the oceans are already affecting yields/productivity, and heatwaves are expected to become 12 times more frequent by 2040. This in itself requires major changes to how we produce our food, wherever we are in the world. I'm not sure anything's being done in the UK in that respect. Off to do some research.

We also seem to have lost a lot of farmland to housing developments round here in the last 5 years or so. Now whenever I see farmland which is left fallow for more than a year or so, I just assume it is destined for housing. We also have farmers being paid not to grow food crops because it's easier than having an income at the mercy of the weather, market volatility, fertiliser/fuel/seed prices and pest/disease issues. Better for wildlife and the environment of course, but yet more food cropping land lost. Perhaps the government is banking on farming becoming more efficient so we can get the same or greater yield from less area? I know there is a lot of work going in to breeding new, higher yielding and more disease resistant wheat varieties, for example.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4064 on: Yesterday at 01:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
She's absolutely grotesque. A disgusting human being.



I can smell this photo.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4065 on: Yesterday at 02:14:40 pm »
Genuine risk of Trump getting back in next year will leave the situation impossible to fix. It's probably too late anyway as i don't see any kind of will from people or governments to fix it. Green party over here in Ireland is a joke more interested in staying in power than implementing policy and the polls show they will be wiped out next election. Even our own club flying around the world for pre season tours year after year instead of just staying at home and playing matches as a warm up. nobody really gives a shit yeah they pretend to care kind of like Henderson pretended to care about gay rights but in reality it's all for show.

Maybe it's all we deserve as a species, i do get a giggle out of people saying "save the planet" though. Save the fucking planet?? The planet will eat us up if we continue as is shit us out and still be here in another million years. The arrogance of man. We must be the only species who isn't interested in saving itself.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4066 on: Yesterday at 03:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:24:28 am
We're fucked. That's my scientific interpretation. The planet will be fine, it'll heal, but humanity is in for a kicking. Whatever we do now is too little too late in all probability as the damage has already been done. It's like thinking about quitting smoking when lung cancer has already developed.

We will have climate refugees too, as people can't live in places with wet bulb temperatures way above 32. It's just not physically possible unless we consume even more energy cooling down homes.

The time for action was decades ago.

Chris Packham's new series, 'Earth', on the iPlayer is really good - takes a long-term (800+ million years so far!) look at our rocky planet, with only the final episode (judging by the titles) focusing in on the age of humans.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4067 on: Yesterday at 04:05:16 pm »
Alba and Nola are my beautiful Grandaughters, Princess Emily is 5, her family lived in the same house share in Anfield as me about 3 years ago, I called her 'Princess' when I first met her and it stuck! We all moved house but I stayed close friends with Emily's family.

For The Alba's And Nola's

Don't mistreat Earth, she might have the final say.
Look out the window, what do you see today.
A plastic littered ocean, with its endless life span.
Melting polar ice caps, never part of Gods plan.

Mother Earth is generous, grants our every need.
Don't take her granted, fall into the path of greed.
Respect our Earth, don't exploit her for your gain.
She might just seek revenge, unimaginable pain.

Nature is nature, stand back and witness in awe.
Let Earth show us the way, let's not break her law.
Let patterns be patterns, her cycles never to spoil.
If not, expect polluted air, dirty water, eroded soil.

For every Princess Emily, a difference we can make.
Their future is in our hands, no liberties to take.
For the Alba's and Nola's and all children in mind.
Treat Mother Earth with love, care, be forever kind.
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4068 on: Today at 03:23:05 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 20, 2023, 04:07:31 pm

The biggest challenge facing the human race is switching from short term thinking (me and me alone in my lifetime) to long term thinking (other people's children and descendents)


So Jordan Henderson is ahead of the curve, is what you're saying?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #4069 on: Today at 03:27:45 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 18, 2023, 11:33:37 am
Meanwhile, in Ireland, sunshine and rain everyday. Im glad our latitude and temperate maritime climate is shielding us a bit from this madness.

From chatting to estate agents, loads of southern English people are buying up land and property in the west of ireland. They attributed it solely to Brexit, but I think part of it is climate fears. Im certainly planning to retire over there.

When we bought our first home in 2015 I was determined that we should be at or near the top of a hill because of climate considerations. We still suffered a bit of flood damage but nothing compared to what others have suffered. Something like 100,000 homes in this state are now uninsurable (or premiums equivalent to > 50% of the average wage-earner's take home pay) because they're pretty much guaranteed to flood every few years. And this only the beginning.
