« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 304852 times)

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3960 on: April 25, 2023, 10:29:05 am »
This is a major win - A seismic win went almost unnoticed among the Tuckerstorm

Quote
All eyes were on former FoxNews angerman Tucker Carlson yesterday, as his owners pushed him from the nest. They offered the tersest of statements and no explanation, but coming on the heels of the giant settlement in the Dominion voting systems case, it seems plausible that the Murdochs had decided he was a liability, not an asset. A $787 million settlement can change your outlook.

But something else happened yesterday too, with a price tag that may eventually dwarf that settlement, and with even larger potential implications for the future of the planet. The Supreme Court, also tersely, declined to grant cert in a case brought by oil companies desperately trying to hold off state court trials for their climate crimes.

Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3961 on: April 25, 2023, 08:05:34 pm »
El Nino cycle coming up.

They're expecting really warm and really nasty.

Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3962 on: April 25, 2023, 09:42:16 pm »
It's scary. Recent modelling is indicating a strong El Niño later on in the year, though at this stage there's still a degree of uncertainty.

This news story is really worrying - Recent, rapid ocean warming ahead of El Niño alarms scientists. If we do get a strong El Niño it will probably push the temperatures close to the 1.5ºC limit we've set ourselves. It's a sobering and terrifying thought.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3963 on: April 28, 2023, 03:49:36 pm »
SW Water announces an extension of a hosepipe ban  :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-devon-65375080


Here in NW England, we're just above average for the time of year. And in the SE, they're also above average (generally 90-99% full). So either infrastructure can't cope with increased demand from more and more houses in Devon, or a traditionally wet region is having a dry period.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,034
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3964 on: April 28, 2023, 03:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 28, 2023, 03:49:36 pm
SW Water announces an extension of a hosepipe ban  :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-devon-65375080


Here in NW England, we're just above average for the time of year. And in the SE, they're also above average (generally 90-99% full). So either infrastructure can't cope with increased demand from more and more houses in Devon, or a traditionally wet region is having a dry period.

It's been raining loads down here recently. I'm sick of it.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,828
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3965 on: April 28, 2023, 04:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 28, 2023, 03:49:36 pm
SW Water announces an extension of a hosepipe ban  :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-devon-65375080


Here in NW England, we're just above average for the time of year. And in the SE, they're also above average (generally 90-99% full). So either infrastructure can't cope with increased demand from more and more houses in Devon, or a traditionally wet region is having a dry period.

Latest figures say they lose 90 million litres of water a day due to leaks
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,871
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3966 on: June 8, 2023, 03:00:38 pm »

'Army of fake social media accounts defend UAE presidency of climate summit':-

Sultan Al Jaber  Cop28 president and CEO of state oil firm  is ally the climate movement needs, posts say

www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jun/08/army-of-fake-social-media-accounts-defend-uae-presidency-of-climate-summit





a snippet...


'An army of fake social media accounts on Twitter and the blogging site Medium have been promoting and defending the controversial hosting of a UN climate summit by the United Arab Emirates.

The president of the Cop28 climate talks is Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the chief executive of the state oil giant Adnoc, which has major net zero-busting expansion plans.

Posts from fake accounts claimed: The UAEs commitment to being the perfect host for Cop28 is a testament to its leadership in tackling climate change, and that Al Jaber is the ally the climate movement needs. Others retweeted or reposted UAE government tweets or sought to rebut criticism. One account had an AI-generated profile picture, but text labelling the image as fake had not been cropped out.'




In other news...


'Absolute scandal: UAE state oil firm able to read Cop28 climate summit emails':-

Exclusive: UN conference president Sultan Al Jaber is also head of oil firm, which was consulted on how to respond to a media inquiry

www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jun/07/uae-oil-firm-cop28-climate-summit-emails-sultan-al-jaber-adnoc


'The United Arab Emirates state oil company has been able to read emails to and from the Cop28 climate summit office and was consulted on how to respond to a media inquiry, the Guardian can reveal.

The UAE is hosting the UN climate summit in November and the president of Cop28 is Sultan Al Jaber, who is also chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc). The revelations have been called explosive and a scandal by lawmakers.

The Cop28 office had claimed its email system was standalone and separate from that of Adnoc. But expert technical analysis showed the office shared email servers with Adnoc. After the Guardians inquiries, the Cop28 office switched to a different server on Monday.

Al Jabers dual role has attracted strong criticism, including from the former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, who called his approach dangerous.'




'Cop28 presidents team accused of Wikipedia greenwashing':-

Exclusive: UAE using site to control narrative amid criticism of oil boss leading climate summit, say critics

www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/may/30/cop28-president-team-accused-of-wikipedia-greenwashing-sultan-al-jaber





'The Cop28 president, Sultan Al Jaber, has been accused of attempting to greenwash his image after it emerged that members of his team had edited Wikipedia pages that highlighted his role as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

Work by Al Jabers team on his and the climate summits Wikipedia entries include adding a quote from an editorial that said Al Jaber  the United Arab Emirates minister for industry and advanced technology  was precisely the kind of ally the climate movement needs. They also suggested that editors remove reference to a multibillion-dollar oil pipeline deal he signed in 2019, the Centre for Climate Reporting and the Guardian can reveal.'

« Last Edit: June 8, 2023, 03:02:47 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,626
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3967 on: June 19, 2023, 06:37:40 pm »
Climate change: Sudden heat increase in seas around UK and Ireland https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-65948544

Was swimming in the water was off the coast of Sligo last week and was shocked at how warm it felt.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3968 on: June 19, 2023, 07:48:46 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on June 19, 2023, 06:37:40 pm
Climate change: Sudden heat increase in seas around UK and Ireland https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-65948544

Was swimming in the water was off the coast of Sligo last week and was shocked at how warm it felt.

You're in Ireland aren't you?  Any green tides (algal blooms) where you are?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,626
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3969 on: June 19, 2023, 10:57:19 pm »
Ive noticed it on a few beaches in Donegal and Sligo (Im Belfast-based, but over west a lot). I always thought it was due to runoff from farming. Is it linked to climate change and sea temperatures?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3970 on: June 20, 2023, 10:40:03 am »
Quote from: thejbs on June 19, 2023, 10:57:19 pm
Ive noticed it on a few beaches in Donegal and Sligo (Im Belfast-based, but over west a lot). I always thought it was due to runoff from farming. Is it linked to climate change and sea temperatures?

Both.

You have a legacy of pollution running into the coasts/estuaries, particularly from modern agriculture.  Then you have the warming oceans, increasing intensity of the blooms.

Algal blooms are already a big issue and climate change is predicted to make them worse.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3971 on: June 20, 2023, 11:28:36 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 20, 2023, 10:40:03 am
Both.

You have a legacy of pollution running into the coasts/estuaries, particularly from modern agriculture.  Then you have the warming oceans, increasing intensity of the blooms.

Algal blooms are already a big issue and climate change is predicted to make them worse.


I know they create some other problems, but algae are big consumers of CO2, to help mitigate climate change. There's huge levels of research going into the potential of algae within the areas of food, biofuel and medicine.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,734
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3972 on: June 20, 2023, 12:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 20, 2023, 11:28:36 am

I know they create some other problems, but algae are big consumers of CO2, to help mitigate climate change. There's huge levels of research going into the potential of algae within the areas of food, biofuel and medicine.




True, but it also creates problems for other marine life.


As with all of this, the ecosystem will adjust itself.to deal with the new warmer temperatures. The problem is, we'd like it to be as it is/was, comfortable for humans and suitable for all the animals and plants we are familiar with. We don't really want the ocean to be a warm soup of algea and amoeba.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3973 on: June 20, 2023, 12:03:58 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 20, 2023, 12:02:08 pm

True, but it also creates problems for other marine life.


As with all of this, the ecosystem will adjust itself.to deal with the new warmer temperatures. The problem is, we'd like it to be as it is/was, comfortable for humans and suitable for all the animals and plants we are familiar with. We don't really want the ocean to be a warm soup of algea and amoeba.


I agree. I was just offering the 'silver lining' slant.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3974 on: June 20, 2023, 12:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 20, 2023, 11:28:36 am

I know they create some other problems, but algae are big consumers of CO2, to help mitigate climate change. There's huge levels of research going into the potential of algae within the areas of food, biofuel and medicine.

I know, I've been working on one recently.

Algal blooms are a huge issue, that's why there's lots work looking into macroalgae (seaweed) at the moment.  Seaweed farms, green manure etc.  However, they also accumulate harmful elements such as metals, which you don't want getting into the human food chain.

One of the ecological issues is that they can cover mudflats, which then impacts the invertebrates, which then impacts the birds that feed on all the invertebrates (bivalves) that live in the mud.
« Last Edit: June 20, 2023, 12:44:11 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,626
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3975 on: June 20, 2023, 02:40:21 pm »
When I think about it, theyre predominantly in beaches where there is a stream running to the sea. I imagine getting Donegal farmers to change their ways would be near impossible- even with legislation.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,030
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3976 on: July 4, 2023, 09:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on April 25, 2023, 09:42:16 pm
It's scary. Recent modelling is indicating a strong El Niño later on in the year, though at this stage there's still a degree of uncertainty.

This news story is really worrying - Recent, rapid ocean warming ahead of El Niño alarms scientists. If we do get a strong El Niño it will probably push the temperatures close to the 1.5ºC limit we've set ourselves. It's a sobering and terrifying thought.

https://www.euronews.com/green/2023/07/04/el-nino-is-back-heres-what-it-means-for-extreme-weather

Unfortunately most people don't care or have decided not to care.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,399
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3977 on: July 4, 2023, 11:33:37 pm »
UK dropping its £11.6 billion committment to help developing countries take measures against global heating and nature depletion:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jul/04/revealed-uk-plans-to-drop-flagship-climate-pledge-rishi-sunak

Another notch on the belt for Rishi Sunak. Clock is fast ticking. £1 trillion a year in UK public expenditure, but can't cough up £11.6 billion for by far the biggest crisis we are facing.

At least Labour will swoop in to save the day with some watered down climate policies.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,626
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3978 on: July 5, 2023, 08:48:49 am »
And when those developing nations become uninhabitable, the displaced people will arrive on UK shores and get treated like animals. The UK need to take global ownership of the climate crisis.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3979 on: July 5, 2023, 03:55:11 pm »
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/women-and-girls-crucial-in-fight-against-climate-change-by-gayle-tzemach-lemmon-2023-07  also an interesting piece on how gender inequality or equality can also change the transition.

while a lot of the conservative policies against Women, we need to invest in these areas and get more from local communities while involving more women.

Like the post about cutting fudning to global South ..

why does the right not see that investing in communities, women, global south... could also be a way to address economic migrations and some of their other challenges.

a little like what they are doing in USA.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3980 on: July 5, 2023, 04:15:50 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on July  5, 2023, 03:55:11 pm
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/women-and-girls-crucial-in-fight-against-climate-change-by-gayle-tzemach-lemmon-2023-07  also an interesting piece on how gender inequality or equality can also change the transition.

while a lot of the conservative policies against Women, we need to invest in these areas and get more from local communities while involving more women.

Like the post about cutting fudning to global South ..

why does the right not see that investing in communities, women, global south... could also be a way to address economic migrations and some of their other challenges.

a little like what they are doing in USA.

They need a villan so they can continue the grift and maintain power.  They don't want real solutions.
Logged

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3981 on: July 6, 2023, 10:32:35 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July  4, 2023, 09:19:03 pm
https://www.euronews.com/green/2023/07/04/el-nino-is-back-heres-what-it-means-for-extreme-weather

Unfortunately most people don't care or have decided not to care.



I don't think we'll ever fully get to the bottom of why we collectively failed to act. This El Niño event might give us an idea of what to expect in the next 10 to 20 years, depending on how strong it is. There are a few worrying things going on right now in relation to global temperatures but not everything's down to the climate breakdown. Still I'm not sure we can avoid an major mess at this point. The key is not to stop taking action despite this.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,030
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3982 on: July 6, 2023, 12:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on July  6, 2023, 10:32:35 am
I don't think we'll ever fully get to the bottom of why we collectively failed to act. This El Niño event might give us an idea of what to expect in the next 10 to 20 years, depending on how strong it is. There are a few worrying things going on right now in relation to global temperatures but not everything's down to the climate breakdown. Still I'm not sure we can avoid an major mess at this point. The key is not to stop taking action despite this.

We failed to act because of greed, it's that simple. People don't want their lives impacted by taking the necessary steps. It's easier to point at someone else and blame them whoever that is Trump, Boris, big oil etc... instead of taking personal responsibility for it. I read it here all the time lads moaning about the likes of Trump whilst they take scores of short haul flights to Europe for matches or drive the length and breath of England following the club.

 I mean don't get me wrong im not saying the like of Boris etc... aren't massive knob ends who have contributed to the mess we are in but some folk need to take a look in the mirror before preaching from the alter.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3983 on: July 7, 2023, 11:15:07 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on July  6, 2023, 10:32:35 am
I don't think we'll ever fully get to the bottom of why we collectively failed to act. This El Niño event might give us an idea of what to expect in the next 10 to 20 years, depending on how strong it is. There are a few worrying things going on right now in relation to global temperatures but not everything's down to the climate breakdown. Still I'm not sure we can avoid an major mess at this point. The key is not to stop taking action despite this.


There is almost limitless green energy available.

What is holding back the human race from being able to harness it is money - or, more specifically, the financial interests of corporations and the super-rich.

Energy generation and distribution needs to be publicly-owned. There are vast, uninhabited areas of the world that could be used to harness solar & wind energy; enormous areas ripe for tidal barrage. Big scope for nuclear.

But countries would need to cooperate and share energy, without seeking to profitise it.

It would need immense investment - so 'tax' the super-rich; I'd go 50% of their wealth over $100m. Keep private energy companies out of all facets of energy generation.

These are just broad notions, deliberately vague in detail.

They won't happen, though, because corporations wield power and influence, and far too many politicians are emotionally webbed to capitalist principles of making profits as a core aim. And, of course, the super-rich insulate themselves from ever having to pay their fair share of tax.

We could do it, but vested interests will prevent it.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3984 on: July 12, 2023, 02:50:25 pm »
Vermont is fucked.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WVvUX8jfssw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WVvUX8jfssw</a>
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3985 on: July 13, 2023, 03:36:47 am »
Meanwhile over in Europe.

Quote
Land temperatures in Spain surpass 60C as deadly heatwave sweeps Europe
Ground so hot that fiery red areas on map turn black

The temperature of the ground in some areas of Spain has hit more than 60C during the deadly heatwave sweeping Europe, satellite recordings have shown.

It was so hot that a heat map that highlights scorching temperatures in red turned even darker  to black.

Temperature records have been broken on most of the continent, including France, Switzerland, Germany and Italy, where highs of 40C were recorded again on Wednesday.

Sicily and Sardinia were forecast to be as high as 48C.

The heatwave claimed its first life this summer, prompting health warnings for tourists.

A 44-year-old worker was reportedly painting a zebra crossing in 40C heat in the town of Lodi outside Milan, Italy, at midday on Tuesday when he collapsed.

He was said to have lost consciousness due to the intense heat.

An area of high pressure, named Cerberus after the underworld monster from Dantes Inferno, is making its way across the country.

On Tuesday, satellites recorded the land surface temperature in some areas of Extremadura in Spain at more than 60C.

A total of 13 autonomous communities were categorised as being at extreme risk (red alert), significant risk (orange alert), and risk (yellow alert), with some places recording 43C.

The 60C land temperature was recorded by the sea and land surface temperature radiometer (SLSTR) instrument, which is a feature of Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellites.

Copernicus is the Earth observation component of the European Unions space programme.

Bosses at Copernicus point out that the land surface temperature is that of the soil and should not be confused with the air temperature.

The extreme heat is forecast to last across the Mediterranean for around two weeks.

The world experienced its hottest days on record in the first week of this month.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/spain-heatwave-europe-temperature-land-b2374245.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3986 on: July 13, 2023, 12:17:42 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 13, 2023, 03:36:47 am
Meanwhile over in Europe.


There's a lot of high pressure blocking at northern latitudes (a persistant band of high pressure stretching from the Pacific, over the Pole & Greenland, into the NW Atlantic.

That's driving the jet stream further south than it usually is at this time of year, pushing low pressure close to the UK (exacerbated by high pressure over Siberia effectively trapping the trough to circulate around the NE Atlantic/Scandinavia.

The effect for Mediterranean areas is to trap heat, some 'homegrown' and some drifted up from Africa, blocking it from being able to dissipate northwards. The heat just builds and has nowhere to go.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,030
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3987 on: July 13, 2023, 06:03:37 pm »
41c predicted for the Canary Islands tomorrow. This is the new normal now. These places like the Canaries are going to be ghost towns in summer for the coming years for tourism and their economies will collapse.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,244
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3988 on: Yesterday at 12:07:04 pm »
Just got back from 10 days in Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia. On the Sunday and Monday it was horrendous, it was 36C by 10.00am and at one stage we got back in our van to drive back the hotel and it was 43C.

Normally I don't mind heat but this was literally draining the life out of you, the sweat was teaming down your face and back. I've been to Arizona, experienced hot weather before, but this was off the scale.

Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3989 on: Yesterday at 04:58:49 pm »
Quote from: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/woman-blasts-just-stop-oil-30466850
Woman blasts Just Stop Oil 'you make me sick' as she tells them 'get out of way'
We all live in our own little bubbles most of the time so I don't want to judge the lady.  That said, it feels like one of those moments that future humans may look back on and think "they were attacking climate protestors because they wanted to fly on holiday?!"

J/k of course, future humans will be living in caves and the internet will be a thing of folklore.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3990 on: Yesterday at 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:58:49 pm
We all live in our own little bubbles most of the time so I don't want to judge the lady.  That said, it feels like one of those moments that future humans may look back on and think "they were attacking climate protestors because they wanted to fly on holiday?!"

J/k of course, future humans will be living in caves and the internet will be a thing of folklore.

Many in here think they're 'twats' too.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,103
  • Bam!
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 06:51:35 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:58:49 pm
We all live in our own little bubbles most of the time so I don't want to judge the lady.  That said, it feels like one of those moments that future humans may look back on and think "they were attacking climate protestors because they wanted to fly on holiday?!

J/k of course, future humans will be living in caves and the internet will be a thing of folklore.

The full video of that lady, she rips all the banners and signs out their hand and throws them onto the other side of the road, disrupting normal flowing traffic.

Pretty much sums up that she is being selfish and doesnt actually care about any one else being able to get through the roads or emergency services or whatever people say. She just wants to get to where she wants to be.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 